The Paula Faris 'Faith & Calling' Podcast

Join award winning journalist Paula Faris as she explores what people are called to and why, equipping you to live the life you were meant for!
Available Episodes
Ep 97 - Daphne Oz: Big Families, Big Food and Lessons From a Famous Father
Warning: This episode will make you seriously hungry; snacking while listening is always advised!
Professional chef, Emmy award-winning television host, NYT-bestselling author and all-around amazing woman, Daphne Oz, joins Paula for one feast of a conversation. Known by TV audiences and cookbook fans alike for her motto – taking good care of yourself should always be delicious –find out how Daphne’s calling led her to become the poster child for celebrating life, enjoying food and staying true to yourself. Hear why she’s forever a fan of big families and the tried and true wisdom behind getting her four kids to become confident eaters. As the daughter of Dr. Oz, Daphne also opens up about the lessons learned from her famous dad’s journey into medicine and politics and also spills the juicy details of her new YouTube show, coming soon. Don’t skip on this most delicious and fun conversation!
3/28/2023
Ep 96 - Dr. Anita Phillips: Normalizing Anxiety, Radical Compassion And The Healing Power of Awkward Hugs
In these stressful post-pandemic years, more and more of us find ourselves struggling with mental health. Whether you’re experiencing a battle in your own mind or watching a loved one wade through panic attacks and face anxiety daily, it’s helpful to remember there are things you can do to help.
Nationally acclaimed trauma therapist, Oprah contributor and host of In The Light podcast, Dr. Anita Phillips, joins Paula for a conversation at the intersection of mental health, faith and culture. Years after experiencing childhood trauma, Dr. Anita would discover her search for healing was also a larger calling to champion others suffering from mental health issues. In this intimate conversation, hear Dr. Anita’s advice to Paula and anyone parenting or walking alongside someone struggling and her unveiling of the misunderstanding many of us have on emotions. Learn practical tips for reframing your thinking, how to best show up when those you love are struggling and why weighted blankets and 20 second hugs are completely underrated.
3/21/2023
Ep 95 - Jamie Kern Lima: Changing Your Relationship With Rejection and Letting Your WHY Be Your Guide
If you’re looking for a master class in believing in yourself, flipping the script on rejection and letting your WHY be your guide, you’ve come to the perfect place!
Noone has navigated these choppy waters better than Paula’s good friend, entrepreneur, speaker, author and co-founder of IT Cosmetics, Jamie Kern Lima. As one of the very few self-made female billionaires in America and the first female CEO in L’Oreal’s 100+ year history, this trailblazer risked everything – leaving the safe and secure career she thought she’d spend her life in to bet on herself and solve her own problem: creating makeup to cover her rosacea. And here's the kicker: this major pivot to her calling was anything but easy. Hear Jamie's jaw dropping story that led her through a chorus of countless nos from investors and retailers, the verge of bankruptcy and the 10 brave and fateful minutes that would put IT Cosmetics on the map and shift the beauty industry forever.
3/14/2023
Ep 94 - Al Roker and Deborah Roberts: In Sickness and In Health, To Love and To Make Laugh
Don’t miss what Paula says is one of her ALL-TIME favorite conversations! They may work for rival TV networks, but offscreen, NBC Today Co-host Al Roker and ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent Deborah Roberts are partners and allies in every sense of the word.
Al and Deborah are a classic case of opposites attract, but nearly 30 years in, their love is deeper than ever. Hear why and how they’ve made it work in this fun and funny conversation spanning the topics of romance, empty nesting, keeping the peace on a roadtrip – and their deep faith, which was tested this year when Al’s health scare led doctors to advise the couple to prepare for the worst. So much wisdom and love is tucked into their marriage and this conversation, so whether you need a good laugh or cry, this one’s got you covered!
3/7/2023
Ep 93 - Beth Moore: Painful Beginnings, Necessary Endings and God’s Faithfulness for In Between
Leaning into a big call on your life often requires a healthy dose of courage – of which this week’s guest has no shortage of! Beloved Bible study leader, bestselling author, speaker and all-around visionary, Beth Moore, is a faith leader familiar to many – but until recently, known by few. This week Beth takes Paula on the deeply personal journey she’s been on that led her to release her much-anticipated memoir, “All My Knotted Up Life”.
After spending decades writing, leading and speaking to sold-out arenas around the globe, Beth opens up to Paula about the critical cultural moment that led this lifelong Southern Baptist to use her voice (and her Tweets) to stand up for women. Her actions ignited a public firestorm within the church about women’s roles, which would eventually lead Beth to break away from the denomination she was born into. Hear the untold story behind her deep conviction, her message for anyone finding themself surprised by where their calling has taken them and why she says teaching aerobics is still one of the best things she’s done in her life! Note: While this conversation is a healthy dose of heavy and light, some content may not be suitable for all ears. Listener discretion is advised.
Most recently, she spent 9 years at ABC News, during which she was a co-anchor of 'Good Morning America' weekend edition, co-host of 'The View' and host of the 'Journeys Of Faith' podcast. While at the network, Faris reported on everything from politics, news and entertainment to sports and faith, interviewing the likes of Hillary Clinton, Sean Spicer, Joe Biden, Tiger Woods, Reece Witherspoon, to the casts of "Star Wars" and "Avengers".Faris graduated from Cedarville University ('97). She is a wife, mom, and dedicated follower of Jesus who bases her life and podcast on the foundational principals of Christianity, to love God and love people. She and her husband John reside in South Carolina with their three children.