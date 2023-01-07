The Paula Faris 'Faith & Calling' Podcast

Ep 95 - Jamie Kern Lima: Changing Your Relationship With Rejection and Letting Your WHY Be Your Guide

If you’re looking for a master class in believing in yourself, flipping the script on rejection and letting your WHY be your guide, you’ve come to the perfect place! Noone has navigated these choppy waters better than Paula’s good friend, entrepreneur, speaker, author and co-founder of IT Cosmetics, Jamie Kern Lima. As one of the very few self-made female billionaires in America and the first female CEO in L’Oreal’s 100+ year history, this trailblazer risked everything – leaving the safe and secure career she thought she’d spend her life in to bet on herself and solve her own problem: creating makeup to cover her rosacea. And here's the kicker: this major pivot to her calling was anything but easy. Hear Jamie's jaw dropping story that led her through a chorus of countless nos from investors and retailers, the verge of bankruptcy and the 10 brave and fateful minutes that would put IT Cosmetics on the map and shift the beauty industry forever. Keep up with Jamie on Instagram @jamiekernlima Check out Jamie’s bestselling book, "Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable" THE WAIT IS OVER! Paula’s new book, “You Don’t Have to Carry It All: Ditch the Mom Guilt and Find a Better Way Forward'', is here! Visit PaulaFarisOfficial.com to order your copy and find out how you can join her on the upcoming #YDHTCIA meet and greet book store tour with stops in South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee! Don’t miss Paula’s biweekly newsletter where she shares facts, favorites, fun… and giveaways! Visit PaulaFarisOfficial.com and scroll to the bottom to add your email to the list. Learn everything about Paula’s company CARRY Media and sign up for The CARRY ALL, THE essential weekly newsletter for the working mom that drops every Sunday! Follow along with CARRY Media on social media: @carry_media Connect with Paula & share what you are feeling called to in this season of your life: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook Subscribe & Listen to more episodes of the Podcast: Access More | Spotify | Apple