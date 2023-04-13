Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Parish Podcast is a production of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Communications and Media Department. It focuses on the programs and initiatives of the
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. This podcast has been designated a government jargon and acronym free zone.

  • Episode 2 - Grants Update with Jennifer Cobian
    CPPJ Grants Director Jennifer Cobian explains recent grant programs that have paid for the purchase or elevation of flood-prone homes in Calcasieu Parish. Learn how to apply for these grants and hear about the many other ways our Grants Department brings federal dollars to Calcasieu Parish.
    5/8/2023
    23:51
  • Episode 1 - Litter Update with Litter Manager Wyvette Pryor-Cousin
    In our inaugural episode of The Parish Podcast, we visit with CPPJ Public Health Services Department's Assistant Director, Wyvette Pryor-Cousin, who manages the Pick It Up Calcasieu Litter Program. We discuss a new award program for Litter Champions, Spring Clean Up, post hurricane litter improvements, and the overall status of litter in Calcasieu Parish.
    4/13/2023
    19:39

About The Parish Podcast

The Parish Podcast is a production of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Communications and Media Department. It focuses on the programs and initiatives of the Police Jury, the governing body of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. This podcast has been designated a government jargon and acronym free zone.
