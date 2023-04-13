The Parish Podcast is a production of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Communications and Media Department. It focuses on the programs and initiatives of the ... More
Available Episodes
Episode 2 - Grants Update with Jennifer Cobian
CPPJ Grants Director Jennifer Cobian explains recent grant programs that have paid for the purchase or elevation of flood-prone homes in Calcasieu Parish. Learn how to apply for these grants and hear about the many other ways our Grants Department brings federal dollars to Calcasieu Parish.
5/8/2023
23:51
Episode 1 - Litter Update with Litter Manager Wyvette Pryor-Cousin
In our inaugural episode of The Parish Podcast, we visit with CPPJ Public Health Services Department's Assistant Director, Wyvette Pryor-Cousin, who manages the Pick It Up Calcasieu Litter Program. We discuss a new award program for Litter Champions, Spring Clean Up, post hurricane litter improvements, and the overall status of litter in Calcasieu Parish.
