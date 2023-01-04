The Paranorm Girl Podcast Hosted By Kristen Amanda More
The Nuclear Connection
Why do ETs seem to have this strange obsession with our earth destroying toys? There may be no easy answers…But, at least there are many examples to ponder.Today we deep dive incidents involving UFO's turning nukes off. And turning nukes on. Calm down.This isn't that kind of show…Alarming as it may be and no matter the reason why, the truth of the matter is - ETs have a keen interest in keeping an eye on the world's arsenals…and keeping us all in the dark as to why…Sources & References:Alien Encounter Sparked Soviet Missile Crisis: https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/12318039.alien-encounter-sparked-soviet-missile-crisis/Declassified US Government Documents on the UFO-Nukes Connection: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/9330/declassified-u-s-government-documents-on-the-ufo-nuclear-weapons-connection.pdfRemarkable Reports from the Missile Field by Robert Hastings: https://fulldisclosure.info/Files/Books/Remarkable%20Reports%20from%20the%20Missile%20Field%20-%20Robert%20Hastings.pdfA UFO activated Soviet nuclear weapons in Ukraine – is there still mutually assured destruction?: https://youtu.be/dMUmUdXHkhUFormer airmen to government; come clean on UFOs: https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/airmen-govt-clean-ufos/story?id=11738715The Malmstrom, AFB, UFO/missile incident: http://www.cufon.org/cufon/malmstrom/malm1.htmAF Vets testify that UFOs shut down 10 nukes, shot missile out of the sky: https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/02/af-vets-testify-that-ufos-shut-down-10-nukes-shot-missile-out-of-sky/Former Air Force chief claims he once saw UFO firing at nuke missiles launched from secret base: https://nypost.com/2021/10/21/former-air-force-chief-claims-he-once-saw-ufo-firing-at-nuke-missiles-launched-from-secret-base/Nuclear UFOs revealed; Unidentified: inside, America's UFO investigation: https://youtu.be/p_MXDxH9Fs0 US government witnesses; 14 quotes: https://barbaradelong.com/special-projects/ufos-in-the-spiritual-realm/ufo-quotes/u-s-government-witnesses/UFOs: Generals, Pilots and Government Officials Go on the Record by Leslie Kean: https://www.amazon.com/UFOs-Generals-Pilots-Government-Officials/dp/0307717089/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2AWZATV9AG8JC&keywords=ufos+leslie+kean&qid=1682790784&sprefix=ufos+les,aps,198&sr=8-1UFOs & Nukes: Extraordinary Encounters at Nuclear Weapons Sites by Robert Hastings: https://www.amazon.com/UFOs-Nukes-Extraordinary-Encounters-Nuclear/dp/1544822197/ref=sr_1_1?crid=397WIAVKAKVU5&keywords=ufos+and+nukes&qid=1682790872&sprefix=ufos+and+nukes,aps,197&sr=8-1Operation Trojan Horse by John A. Keel: https://www.amazon.com/Operation-Trojan-Horse-Revised-Illuminet/dp/0962653462/ref=sr_1_1?crid=7RDB8RQQ4EQI&keywords=operation+trojan+horse+john+keel&qid=1682790936&sprefix=operation+trojan+horse,aps,157&sr=8-1
5/2/2023
39:18
A Conversation with Paranormal Author, Anne Bateson
West Grove is one haunted home! My guest, spent seventeen years living there.Anne Bateson has written A True Story, which chronicles the strange, bizarre and at times, downright frightening events that took place while her and her family were residents at West Grove. She shares with me stories of dogs scared and alert at things unseen, a golden shimmering orb that brought a skeptic to her senses, residual knockings, the pitter-patter of ghostly little feet and frightening faces captured on camera.And these were just the tip of the iceberg. Learn more about my guest:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anne.batesonTwitter: https://twitter.com/AnneBateson22Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annebateson22/Buy A True Story:https://www.amazon.com/True-Story-Anne-Bateson-ebook/dp/B0BNJR6NL1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1D6YHGSSBV2JI&keywords=a+true+story+anne+bateson&qid=1681694974&sprefix=a+true+story+anne+bateson%2Caps%2C163&sr=8-1
4/18/2023
59:14
A Conversation with Tim & Dana Halloran of The Bigfoot Influencers
There is much to understand about the Bigfoot Phenomenon and those who have helped to shape it. Tim and Dana Halloran have made it their mission to bring that understanding to you!Volume I of The Bigfoot Influencers, authored by Tim, is the first of its kind and guides readers through compelling and entertaining conversations with prominent individuals in the field and features such influential people as Dr. Jeff Meldrum, Les Stroud, Peter Byrne, Thomas Steenburg and Kathy Strain. The complementary show, The Bigfoot Influencers Podcast, hosted by Tim and Dana, continues the conversation, exploring and deep diving the phenomenon with many notable guests, with new episodes airing every week on the Untold Radio Network. Through their interviews with experts, scientists, academics and experiencers, they educate their audience on the theories and encounters, as well as, the historical impact and on-going research that influences the Bigfoot World!Learn more about my guests at: Twitter: https://twitter.com/BFInfluencersFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebigfootinfluencersWebsite: https://thebigfootinfluencers.com/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@untoldradionetworkBuy a Copy of The Bigfoot Influencers: https://www.amazon.com/Bigfoot-Influencers-Conversations-Researchers-Investigators/dp/B0BJH1PQ7D/ref=pd_ci_mcx_mh_mcx_views_0?pd_rd_w=tBnGK&content-id=amzn1.sym.1bcf206d-941a-4dd9-9560-bdaa3c824953&pf_rd_p=1bcf206d-941a-4dd9-9560-bdaa3c824953&pf_rd_r=RNEFFP83G6CDPK8ERZ80&pd_rd_wg=hcGk6&pd_rd_r=4f6c540f-dcf6-4704-9c74-aee7f996bead&pd_rd_i=B0BJH1PQ7D
4/11/2023
1:14:33
A Conversation with Actor & Artist, Tim Coultas
Today, I catch up with an old friend and colleague, Actor & Artist, Tim Coultas. Right out of the gate, we're talking spooky and weird. Haunted places of work, ghostly children, shadow people and sensitivities to paranormal environments. But, Tim wouldn't be Tim, without an air of peace to the chaos. We also talk about healing trauma, the importance of meditation and finding stability in an unstable world.Find and follow my guest:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bohemiantim/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tim.coultas.9
4/4/2023
48:15
A Conversation with Jim Harold
THE Jim Harold joins me today on our Mid-Season Finale to discuss things "spooky fly"! He tells us a listener story straight from the Twilight Zone, we discuss his early beginnings, signs from the Universe, the afterlife and so, so, SO much more!Follow Jim on his socials so you never miss an update and catch new episodes of Jim Harold's Campfire and The Paranormal Podcast every week!Find and follow my guest:Twitter: https://twitter.com/THEJimHaroldInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimharold/Website: www.jimharold.com