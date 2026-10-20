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7 episodes
- What goes into bringing a development like the Tower District to life? In this episode of The Papillion Podcast, developer Jesse Calabretto shares the vision, planning, and strategy behind the project, along with how thoughtful development can help shape a sustainable future for the area.
0:00 Intro
0:50 How Jesse Got Started
5:05 Finding Good Workers
06:49 Purchasing the Property
8:46 Long Term Vision
12:52 Development Process
15:25 Next Phases
18:41 Challenges in Development
20:55 Residential Sales
23:58 Leaving a Legacy
28:25 Parks & Rec Amenities
31:47 Conclusion
- In this episode of The Papillion Podcast, Jerry Reimer joins us to discuss the behind-the-scenes of apartment construction & design. Listen in to learn Jerry's background as a developer, progress on "missing middle" housing, and what makes his developments unique.
0:00 Intro
0:37 Urban Waters Beginnings
10:05 Prairie Queen & Downtown Developments
15:46 Special Amenities
18:08 Missing Middle Housing
24:31 Walkable Neighborhoods
26:39 How can city government assist?
30:41 Old Papillion Public Works Building Renovation
32:20 Future Downtown Developments
34:15 Life in Urban Waters Neighborhoods
36:12 What's next for developments?
38:27 Job or Hobby? Love for Development
39:58 Bidets in Apartments
43:12 Conclusion
Ep. 5 - Owners of Kajoma's Boutique & Sauced by Alfaro discuss small business ownership09/14/2026 | 37 mins.Learn what it's like owning a small business in downtown Papillion in this episode of The Papillion Podcast. Hear from Kim Ahlers, owner of Kajoma's Boutique, and Chef Michelle Alfaro, owner of Sauced by Alfaro, as they discuss their experiences as small business owners in the community.
- The recently constructed Tallgrass neighborhood is set to provide affordable housing and will be assisted by a partnership with Habitat for Humanity. In this episode of the #PapillionPodcast, learn about the project timeline, what amenities the development will offer and how the community can support similar future projects.
- Midwest Labs CEO Brent Pohlman joins new Papillion Podcast host Mike'l Severe to discuss the renovation and ongoing construction of the old Infogroup building at First Street and American Parkway. Listen in as they chat about the project timeline, as well as Brent's business ethos when it comes to retaining skilled employees.
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About The Papillion Podcast
Papillion is a fast-growing city with a small-town atmosphere, and there's a lot to unpack when it comes to our business community, economic development, arts scene, entertainment and more. Take a deeper dive into what makes Papillion a place that feels like home!Podcast website
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