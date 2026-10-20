What goes into bringing a development like the Tower District to life? In this episode of The Papillion Podcast, developer Jesse Calabretto shares the vision, planning, and strategy behind the project, along with how thoughtful development can help shape a sustainable future for the area.

0:00 Intro

0:50 How Jesse Got Started

5:05 Finding Good Workers

06:49 Purchasing the Property

8:46 Long Term Vision

12:52 Development Process

15:25 Next Phases

18:41 Challenges in Development

20:55 Residential Sales

23:58 Leaving a Legacy

28:25 Parks & Rec Amenities

31:47 Conclusion