This podcast is hosted by Carter Roberts, President and CEO of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in the United States.
04: Julie Packard - Bringing Ocean Education to the Masses
Julie Packard is Executive Director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium. In this conversation, she talks about the process of establishing the aquarium, its role in educating the public about ocean conservation, and the work of the Packard Foundation in advancing sustainable seafood initiatives. Plus: Carter and Julie reflect on the ongoing pandemic and how it reveals the profound connection between nature and human health.
10/15/2020
45:49
03: Kathleen McLaughlin - The Private Sector's Role in Environmental Progress
Kathleen McLaughlin is Chief Sustainability Officer for Walmart Inc., and President of the Walmart Foundation. In this conversation, she talks about her upbringing and career path (0:45), Walmart's "Project Gigaton" initiative (8:37), efforts to prevent deforestation (16:22), and more. Plus: WWF's Kerry Cesareo breaks down a new approach to saving forests in Malaysia (20:03).
6/5/2019
38:44
02: Nina Jensen — Working to Protect the World’s Oceans
Nina Jensen is the CEO of REV Ocean, a new organization based in Norway that is working to save the world’s oceans. Before Nina joined REV Ocean in 2018, she served as CEO of WWF-Norway. On the show, Nina reflects on some of her proudest moments at WWF, her new work at REV Ocean, her remarkable family, and more. Episode Summary: [1:40] Nina talks about her upbringing in Norway. [3:10] Nina highlights some of her proudest moments at WWF. [10:45] Expert Voices segment with WWF’s Lauren Spurrier. [13:20] REV Ocean’s three big projects. [28:15] Balancing life as both a CEO and a new mother. [30:45] Closing Questions. Mentioned in This Episode: Worldwildlife.org Revocean.org Nina on Twitter
3/19/2019
35:49
01: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse — Finding Bipartisan Solutions for Climate Change and Healthy Oceans
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island is a staunch advocate for climate change and our oceans. On the show, Senator Whitehouse explains what he believes is needed to create a bipartisan path toward climate legislation, and what’s at stake for our economy if we do nothing. He also goes behind the scenes to explain how bipartisan policies have been crafted to help clean up our oceans. Key Takeaways: [1:40] Senator Whitehouse talks about his upbringing and his parents. [7:00] Impacts of climate change on fishermen [11:35] Expert Voices! A segment on climate adaptation with WWF’s Anita Van Breda. [14:10] Senator Whitehouse talks about the conditions that are needed to pass climate legislation. [21:45] Senator Whitehouse reflects on bipartisan ocean work. [24:50] Closing questions. Mentioned in This Episode: Worldwildlife.org Whitehouse.senate.gov
2/4/2019
31:27
00: Introducing The Panda Pod!
World Wildlife Fund (WWF) welcomes you to a new podcast, The Panda Pod! This podcast is hosted by Carter Roberts, President and CEO of WWF in the United States. With this podcast, Carter will introduce you to some of the incredible men and women he’s met during his 15 years leading WWF-US. You’ll hear stories from business leaders at the forefront of sustainable corporate practices, Members of Congress working to protect nature in the United States, and so much more! Let their lives and stories inspire you to do better for our natural world. Mentioned in This Episode: Worldwildlife.org
