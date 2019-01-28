01: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse — Finding Bipartisan Solutions for Climate Change and Healthy Oceans

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island is a staunch advocate for climate change and our oceans. On the show, Senator Whitehouse explains what he believes is needed to create a bipartisan path toward climate legislation, and what’s at stake for our economy if we do nothing. He also goes behind the scenes to explain how bipartisan policies have been crafted to help clean up our oceans. Key Takeaways: [1:40] Senator Whitehouse talks about his upbringing and his parents. [7:00] Impacts of climate change on fishermen [11:35] Expert Voices! A segment on climate adaptation with WWF’s Anita Van Breda. [14:10] Senator Whitehouse talks about the conditions that are needed to pass climate legislation. [21:45] Senator Whitehouse reflects on bipartisan ocean work. [24:50] Closing questions. Mentioned in This Episode: Worldwildlife.org Whitehouse.senate.gov