The Paintbrush Prairie

Podcast The Paintbrush Prairie
Talia Whatcott & Kenzie Ashcraft
LeisureHome & Garden
Available Episodes

  • S1 E1: A Little Bit About Us: We are Western Mamas, Homemakers, and Entrepreneurs
    On this episode we share a little bit about who we are! Listen to us discuss our backgrounds and how each of us got our start as homemakers and small business owners.Support the podcast at http://www.patreon.com/paintbrushprairieInstagram: @paintbrushprairieCONNECT WITH US!Follow Talia on Instagram + check out her blog:http://instagram.com/thepinyonrangehttp://instagram.com/wapitisagedesignhttp://instagram.com/little_coyoteshttp://thepinyonrange.comFollow Kenzie on Instagram + check out her blog:http://instagram.com/the.farmgirlhttp://instagram.com/farmgirladahttp://instagram.com/hayfieldmealshttp://farmgirlblogs.com
    7/20/2023
    1:03:01
  • Welcome to the Paintbrush Prairie Podcast
    Well hey there friends! Talia and Kenzie are starting a podcast! We chat about who we are, what inspired us to begin this new endeavor, and what to expect in the coming episodes! Support the podcast at http://www.patreon.com/paintbrushprairieInstagram: @paintbrushprairieCONNECT WITH US!Follow Talia on Instagram + check out her blog:http://instagram.com/thepinyonrangehttp://instagram.com/wapitisagedesignhttp://instagram.com/little_coyoteshttp://thepinyonrange.comFollow Kenzie on Instagram + check out her blog:http://instagram.com/the.farmgirlhttp://instagram.com/farmgirladahttp://instagram.com/hayfieldmealshttp://farmgirlblogs.com
    7/17/2023
    11:05

About The Paintbrush Prairie

Kenzie and Talia come from different backgrounds and parts of the country, but they both share a passion for western life, homesteading, and a love of Indian Paintbrush flowers. Both are mothers, wives, creators, and small business owners, each embracing their journeys as homemakers and western women. Each week they come together to chat about all things homemaking, ranching, mothering, and homesteading, with a little business thrown in. 
