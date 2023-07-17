Kenzie and Talia come from different backgrounds and parts of the country, but they both share a passion for western life, homesteading, and a love of Indian Pa...
S1 E1: A Little Bit About Us: We are Western Mamas, Homemakers, and Entrepreneurs
S1 E1: A Little Bit About Us: We are Western Mamas, Homemakers, and Entrepreneurs

On this episode we share a little bit about who we are! Listen to us discuss our backgrounds and how each of us got our start as homemakers and small business owners.
7/20/2023
1:03:01
Welcome to the Paintbrush Prairie Podcast
Welcome to the Paintbrush Prairie Podcast

Well hey there friends! Talia and Kenzie are starting a podcast! We chat about who we are, what inspired us to begin this new endeavor, and what to expect in the coming episodes!
Kenzie and Talia come from different backgrounds and parts of the country, but they both share a passion for western life, homesteading, and a love of Indian Paintbrush flowers. Both are mothers, wives, creators, and small business owners, each embracing their journeys as homemakers and western women. Each week they come together to chat about all things homemaking, ranching, mothering, and homesteading, with a little business thrown in.