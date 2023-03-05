Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Josh Hallmark
It started with the 2014 disappearance of an Upper Michigan man named Chris Regan. The two-year investigation into his disappearance would take authorities on a... More
True Crime
5 of 13
  • 12. Playing Games
    Kelly's lists of 32 alleged victims lead investigators to find some interesting evidence in Illinois and Minnesota. And Josh begins making sense of Kelly's lists (and lies). Next Episode: 21 June 2023This is a Studio BOTH/AND production:www.pactpodcast.com / www.bothand.fyiFor an ad-free experience or to support the show: www.patreon.com/studiobothandResearch assistance by Becca Cline and Michelle Kaszuba. Music by William Hellfire, Chris Zabriskie, Sergey Cheremisinov, Lee Rosevere, and Radical Face.
    6/14/2023
    34:24
  • 11. Camping
    Kelly's brother, Colton, shares some revealing and shocking information with investigators. Kelly discusses her first three murders. And patterns begin to emerge.Next Episode: 14 June 2023 This is a Studio BOTH/AND production:www.pactpodcast.com / www.bothand.fyiFor an ad-free experience or to support the show: www.patreon.com/studiobothandResearch assistance by Becca Cline. Music by William Hellfire, Whithe, Sergey Cheremisinov, Lee Rosevere, Kyle Preston, and Radical Face.
    5/31/2023
    39:01
  • 10. The Park
    The Kelly Cochran case files arrive, opening a Pandora's Box of depravity. And during an encounter following Jason's death, Kelly shows Hobart police just how calculating and unhinged she truly is. Next episode: 31 May 2023This is a Studio BOTH/AND production:www.pactpodcast.com / www.bothand.fyiFor an ad-free experience or to support the show: www.patreon.com/studiobothandResearch assistance by Becca Cline. Music by William Hellfire, Whithe, Sergey Cheremisinov, Lee Rosevere, Radical Face, Ian Alex Mac, Stacxk, and Kevin MacLeod.
    5/24/2023
    39:07
  • 9. Inside
    Josh goes inside the investigation into Kelly Cochran, revealing new information, new links, and a possible timeline. And the investigation itself raises some important questions about what authorities do and don't know. Next episode: 24 May 2023This is a Studio BOTH/AND production:www.pactpodcast.com / www.bothand.fyiFor an ad-free experience or to support the show: www.patreon.com/studiobothandWritten, researched, edited, and produced by Josh Hallmark Music by William Hellfire, Whithe, Sergey Cheremisinov, Lee Rosevere, Radical Face, The Inner Shore
    5/17/2023
    28:00
  • 8. Rotten Love
    If Laura Frizzo knows Kelly best, then Walt Ammerman probably knew Jason best. We get to know Jason through an interview with friend and eventual informant, Walt. Then we explore Kelly's Facebook and its odd parallels to her crimes, and an unsolved Indiana homicide and its odd parallels to Chris Regan's murder. This is a Studio BOTH/AND production:www.pactpodcast.com / www.bothand.fyiFor an ad-free experience or to support the show: www.patreon.com/studiobothandWritten, researched, edited, and produced by Josh Hallmark. Music by William Hellfire, Whithe, Sergey Cheremisinov, Lee Rosevere, Radical Face, Kyle Preston, and LEVY.
    5/3/2023
    43:16

It started with the 2014 disappearance of an Upper Michigan man named Chris Regan. The two-year investigation into his disappearance would take authorities on a strange journey into a world of sex, drugs, pig farming, alleged cannibalism, and serial murder; all stemming from a wedding day pact between Kelly and Jason Cochran, that resulted in the murder of at least two men. Investigative reporter, Josh Hallmark, dives through thousands of case files and dozens of hours of interviews with Kelly to make sense of the breadth of her crimes and her often contradictory stories, in hopes of identifying her additional victims she's refused to name... if there even are any.

This is a Studio BOTH/AND production:
www.pactpodcast.com / www.bothand.fyi
For an ad-free experience or to support the show: www.patreon.com/studiobothand

This is a Studio BOTH/AND production:
www.pactpodcast.com / www.bothand.fyi
For an ad-free experience or to support the show: www.patreon.com/studiobothand

This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5794818/advertisement
