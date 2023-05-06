Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Our Strange Skies: UFOs Throughout History

Podcast Our Strange Skies: UFOs Throughout History
Rob Kristoffersen
Our Strange Skies explores the nooks and crannies of UFO history and lore, diving deep into UFO sightings, alien abductions, cryptids, and all things paranormal... More
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary
Available Episodes

  • 156: Russell Kellett, The E.T. Rider with Rus Ryan
    Do you like intergalactic wars between humans and aliens? Well, have we got a treat for you. This week, Rus Ryan from The Unbelievers podcast returns to discuss another Rus... Russell Kellet, the E.T. Rider! In the foreword of his book, Rus Kellett describes himself as a down-to-earth, no-nonsense hard-working man from a down-to-earth, no-nonsense hard-working family. The best way to describe Mr. Kellett: Imagine if Napoleon Dynamite was an abductee. He enjoys various hobbies, such as riding motorcycles, practicing martial arts, drawing centaurs, and crafting swords. Like a true road warrior, he spends most of his time cruising through West Yorkshire on his chopper. Oh, and he also underwent military training to fight reptilians. Join us as we discuss telepathic strippers, Eastern European aliens, Yorkshire pudding, and horse people. Source: E.T. Rider by Russell Kellett Theme song: "Ufo" by Floats, available on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify Logo designed by Megan Lagerberg T-Shirt Designs by The Great Desdymona Welcome UFO People Prints Are Now Available!  Check out ourstrangeskies.com for all things related to the podcast! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/5/2023
    1:36:35
  • 155: Stories from Somewhere in Our Strange Skies with Ryan Sprague
    This week, Ryan Sprague, the host of Somewhere in the Skies, and author of the new book, Stories from Somewhere in the Skies. Culled from the "Witness Accounts" series from the podcast, Ryan presents the stories of every day people encountering the extraordinary in our skies and beyond. Ryan discusses the importance of the "Witness Accounts" series, and giving a voice and space for people to tell their stories, the process of culling through the podcast series to find the stories that made it into the podcast, and Ryan shares a few of his favorites as well. You can also pick up Ryan's first book, Somewhere in the Skies, as well. Theme song: "Ufo" by Floats, available on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify Logo designed by Megan Lagerberg T-Shirt Designs by The Great Desdymona Welcome UFO People Prints Are Now Available!  Check out ourstrangeskies.com for all things related to the podcast! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/29/2023
    1:03:34
  • 154: The West Wales Flap of 1977
    In 1977 a series of UFO and humanoid sightings would capture the headlines in and around West Wales. Sightings of cigar shaped objects and saucers became common place. On Ripperstone farm, the Coombs family were plagued by a number of curious incidents, which included UFOs, encounters with tall spacemen, disembodied hands, and men in black. These events would mirror themselves at the Haven Fort Hotel, where Rosa Grenville and her family were likewise visited by strange figures and men in black suits. Some would come to call it The Dyfed Enigma, others the Terror Triangle or The Welsh Triangle, and even the Broad Haven Triangle. But whatever you want to call it, what you’re about to hear is very strange and frightening. The music featured in this episode is by The Night Monitor. You can check out all of his music on Bandcamp, Apple Music and Spotify. Sources: The Dyfed Enigma: Unidentified Flying Objects in West Wales by Randall Jones Pugh & F.W. Holiday The Welsh Triangle by Peter Paget The Uninvited by Clive Harold “Broad Haven School Report” by Randall Jones Pugh, Flying Saucer Review, Vol 23, No 1, January-February 1977 “Schools ‘singled out’” by Staff Writer, The BUFORA Journal, Vol 6, No 1, May/June 1977 “Report–Extra! From hedge-hoppers to humanoids…!” by Norman Oliver, The BUFORA Journal, Vol 6, No 2, July/August 1977 “The Little Haven Humanoids” by Randall Jones Pugh & F.W. Holiday, Flying Saucer Review, Vol 23, No 2, March-April 1977 “Humanoid Encounter at Rainford” by Jenny Randles, Flying Saucer Review, Vol 26, No 6, November-December 1978 “Stack Rocks Humanoid Display” by Randall Jones Pugh, Flying Saucer Review, Vol. 26, No 6, November-December 1978 The Broad Haven Triangle UFO Sightings: The Welsh Triangle - A National Geographic Documentary The Ripperston Farm Extraterrestrials - The Paranormal Scholar Theme song: "Ufo" by Floats, available on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify Logo designed by Megan Lagerberg T-Shirt Designs by The Great Desdymona Welcome UFO People Prints Are Now Available!  Check out ourstrangeskies.com for all things related to the podcast! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/22/2023
    56:21
  • Bonus Episode: The Origins of Gondola Man
    In late 2021, when we relaunched OSS full time, I had my friend Brian Hastie from the Double Density podcast on to talk about the abduction of José Antônio da Silva. We decided to record a bonus episode where I dropped a surprise story on him. The original show notes: Do you miss Car Talk and when people talk... about cars. Well, this isn't that show, but strangely, we talk a little bit ABOUT WEIRD CARS. Brian Hastie joins me to discuss a very strange alien report from Wisconsin. We also chat about the current state of UFO research, the cases we've come to champion, and how to handle THE GONDOLA MAN!  Source: "A Creature from Wisconsin" Flying Saucer Review 1977 V22 N5  Theme song: "Ufo" by Floats, available on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify Logo designed by Megan Lagerberg T-Shirt Designs by The Great Desdymona Welcome UFO People Prints Are Now Available!  Check out ourstrangeskies.com for all things related to the podcast! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/18/2023
    53:47
  • 153: The UFO Conversations with Mike Clelland
    This week we welcome Mike Clelland to the show. We dive into the weirdness of Saranac Lake, NY, a town we both lived in, as well as the nature and meaning of synchronicities, the work of Mac Tonnies; we each dive into some personal stories, and search for the meaning of it all in this wonderful conversation. Mike has a new novel coming out called The Unseen. He is also the author of The Messengers, Stories from the Messengers, and Hidden Experience. Theme song: "Ufo" by Floats, available on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify Logo designed by Megan Lagerberg T-Shirt Designs by The Great Desdymona Welcome UFO People Prints Are Now Available!  Check out ourstrangeskies.com for all things related to the podcast! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/15/2023
    2:11:17

About Our Strange Skies: UFOs Throughout History

Our Strange Skies explores the nooks and crannies of UFO history and lore, diving deep into UFO sightings, alien abductions, cryptids, and all things paranormal. Hosted by UFO expert Rob Kristoffersen and a variety of special guests.
