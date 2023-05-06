Our Strange Skies: UFOs Throughout History

154: The West Wales Flap of 1977

In 1977 a series of UFO and humanoid sightings would capture the headlines in and around West Wales. Sightings of cigar shaped objects and saucers became common place. On Ripperstone farm, the Coombs family were plagued by a number of curious incidents, which included UFOs, encounters with tall spacemen, disembodied hands, and men in black. These events would mirror themselves at the Haven Fort Hotel, where Rosa Grenville and her family were likewise visited by strange figures and men in black suits. Some would come to call it The Dyfed Enigma, others the Terror Triangle or The Welsh Triangle, and even the Broad Haven Triangle. But whatever you want to call it, what you're about to hear is very strange and frightening. The music featured in this episode is by The Night Monitor. You can check out all of his music on Bandcamp, Apple Music and Spotify. Sources: The Dyfed Enigma: Unidentified Flying Objects in West Wales by Randall Jones Pugh & F.W. Holiday The Welsh Triangle by Peter Paget The Uninvited by Clive Harold "Broad Haven School Report" by Randall Jones Pugh, Flying Saucer Review, Vol 23, No 1, January-February 1977 "Schools 'singled out'" by Staff Writer, The BUFORA Journal, Vol 6, No 1, May/June 1977 "Report–Extra! From hedge-hoppers to humanoids…!" by Norman Oliver, The BUFORA Journal, Vol 6, No 2, July/August 1977 "The Little Haven Humanoids" by Randall Jones Pugh & F.W. Holiday, Flying Saucer Review, Vol 23, No 2, March-April 1977 "Humanoid Encounter at Rainford" by Jenny Randles, Flying Saucer Review, Vol 26, No 6, November-December 1978 "Stack Rocks Humanoid Display" by Randall Jones Pugh, Flying Saucer Review, Vol. 26, No 6, November-December 1978 The Broad Haven Triangle UFO Sightings: The Welsh Triangle - A National Geographic Documentary The Ripperston Farm Extraterrestrials - The Paranormal Scholar