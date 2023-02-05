The Opportunist tells true stories of regular people who turn sinister by embracing opportunity. How does an everyday person turn into a thief, a scammer or a c... More
Available Episodes
5 of 58
GAYLE PALMER Part 3 of 7: Damage Control
The Sutton family continues to search for answers as an investigation is opened into Michelle’s death. Gayle Palmer tries to convince the Suttons, the police, and the media that Summit Quest is not at fault, even as evidence to the contrary begins to emerge.
Listen to all 7 episodes of Season 7 now, ad-free, with bonus content, at KastMedia.com/KastPlus
Listen to The Opportunist ad-free on Amazon Music
You can reach out to us at [email protected]
Find the episode transcript here: tinyurl.com/opppodcast
You can purchase Opportunist merchandise here: https://theopportunistpodcast.com/
Thank you to our sponsors:
Microdose: To learn more about microdosing THC go to Microdose.com and use code OPP to get free shipping & 30% off your first order
Babbel: Get up to 55% off and start speaking a new language at babbel.com/OPP
5/2/2023
40:58
GAYLE PALMER Part 2 of 7: The Price of Admission
Before Summit Quest, Gayle Palmer worked at another wilderness therapy program called Challenger. Challenger was founded by Steve Cartisano, who is generally viewed now as a con artist.
Listen to The Opportunist ad-free, with bonus content, at KastMedia.com/KastPlus
Listen to The Opportunist ad-free on Amazon Music
You can reach out to us at [email protected]
Find the episode transcript here: tinyurl.com/opppodcast
You can purchase Opportunist merchandise here: https://theopportunistpodcast.com/
4/25/2023
44:08
GAYLE PALMER Part 1 of 7: The Deadly Mirage
In May of 1990, 15-year-old Michelle Sutton attended a wilderness therapy program called Summit Quest. It was a 63-day program promoted as a way to help stuggling teens, founded by Gayle Palmer. But after only nine days, Michelle Sutton was dead. Was this a tragic accident, or the result of a more calcuated pattern of abuse in a burgeoning industry?
Listen to The Opportunist ad-free, with bonus content, at KastMedia.com/KastPlus
Listen to The Opportunist ad-free on Amazon Music
You can reach out to us at [email protected]
Find the episode transcript here: tinyurl.com/opppodcast
You can purchase Opportunist merchandise here: https://theopportunistpodcast.com/
Thank you to our sponsors:
Athena Club Razor: Go to athenaclub.com and use code OPP for 25% off your first order
Babbel: Start speaking a new language for up to 55% off at babbel.com/OPP
Earth Breeze: Get 40% off your first order of eco-friendly laundry detergent at earthbreeze.com/OPP
Dipsea App: Get a 30 free trial and explore hundreds of sexy audio stories at dipseastories.com/OPP
4/25/2023
43:51
Season 7 Coming April 25th
In the summer of 1990, 15-year-old Michelle Sutton attended a wilderness therapy camp in Utah. A week later, she was dead. What happened to Michelle? This is what her mother, Cathy, wanted to know. But the search for answers would thrust Cathy into the national spotlight and call into question the founder and director of Summit Quest, Gayle Palmer. Was Michelle’s death a tragic accident or part of a more sinister pattern emerging in the rapidly growing troubled teen industry?
4/18/2023
3:26
SHAWN PARCELLS Part 1 of 1: The Assistant
In 2018, Katrina Gay turned to National Autopsy Services to get answers about her mother’s death. The man performing the autopsy, Shawn Parcells, claimed to be a forensic expert. But an investigation into his past would call into question Shawn Parcells' credentials. Was he really qualified to be performing autopsies? And what would that mean for the hundreds of grieving families who had used his services?
Listen to The Opportunist ad-free, with bonus content, at KastMedia.com/KastPlus
Listen to The Opportunist ad-free on Amazon Music
You can reach out to us at [email protected]
Find the episode transcript here: tinyurl.com/opppodcast
You can purchase Opportunist merchandise here: https://theopportunistpodcast.com/
Thank you to our sponsors:
Brooklinen: Presidents Day Sale - get the deals of your dreams at Brooklinen.com with promo code OPP.
Dipsea app: Get an extended 30 day free trial when you go to dipseastories.com/opp.
Canva: get a FREE 45-day extended trial when you go to Canva.me/OPP
The Opportunist tells true stories of regular people who turn sinister by embracing opportunity. How does an everyday person turn into a thief, a scammer or a cult leader? Perhaps the most dangerous person is the one who appears the most normal. Perhaps there is a dark potential lurking inside all of us that is just waiting for the right opportunity to emerge. The Opportunist is a Kast Original podcast hosted by Hannah Smith.