PRESENTING: What Was That Like
Scott and Laura are avid listeners of the What Was That Like podcast. And every once in a while, they are so compelled by an episode that they just have to share with you. Please enjoy this special presentation of the What Was That Like podcast.
Probably the most difficult thing for a parent to experience is losing a child.
It’s often been said that the English language fails us in this area. A woman who loses her spouse is called a widow. If a man is the one who survives his spouse, he’s a widower. A child who has lost their parents is called an orphan.
But why isn’t there a word for a parent whose child has died? Well, it turns out there actually is a word for that.
“Vilomah” is a Sanskrit word that’s been used in Hindu philosophy for centuries. It’s a compound word made up of two words – “vi” which means “against”, and “loma” which means “hair”. The word “vilomah” is often translated as “against the hair” or “against the grain” or “against the natural order of things”.
In recent years, the word “vilomah” has gained popularity outside of Hindu philosophy, and it’s now used to describe a parent who has lost a child. The term “vilomah parent” refers to a parent who has experienced the loss of a child, which is considered to be a violation of the natural order of things.
Ashley lives in Florida, and she knows about that experience. And she’s using her story to help other people avoid what she’s been through.
More From What Was That Like:
Visit: whatwasthatlike.com
Listen: What Was That Like
Finding What Was That Like:
Facebook: @What Was That Like podcast
Instagram: @wwtl_podcast
TikTok: @whatwasthatlike
6/22/2023
48:41
Scott talks to Patricia Grayhall
Scott Slaughter co-host and producer of The Only One In The Room has a short and casual, yet deep conversation with our guest Patricia Grayhall right after the show.
6/21/2023
12:41
Patricia Grayhall Is The Only Lesbian in Arizona Episode 172
Imagine discovering that you were a lesbian at a time in history when being gay was considered to be a mental illness.
Medical doctor and author, Patricia Grayhall was just a kid when she was tackled by another girl in the schoolyard – and a thrill ran through her.
So what would you do if you discovered that there were others like you, but no one ever, ever talked about it? Would you decide to ignore the feelings you had for those of the female persuasion? Or would you go on a quest to San Francisco and visit the Daughters of Bilitis?
More From Patricia Grayhall:
Visit: www.patriciagrayhall.com
Read: Making the Rounds: Defying Norms in Love and Medicine
Finding Patricia Grayhall:
Facebook: Patricia Grayhall Author
TikTok & Instagram: @patricia_grayhall_author
6/20/2023
50:07
Scott Talks to Hannah Sward
Scott Slaughter co-host and producer of The Only One In The Room has a short and casual, yet deep conversation with our guest Hannah Sward right after the show.
6/14/2023
12:46
Hannah Sward Is The Only One Stripping To Reveal Her Authentic Self Episode 171
What if you were kidnapped and molested by a stranger at age six, and grew up to be a stripper and a prostitute?
Best-selling author and essayist, Hannah Sward, found herself drinking in drug store bathrooms before therapy sessions, and doing methamphetamines to stay skinny.
But what would you do if you realized that you could be the author of your own life story? Would you continue on into an even darker existence? Or would you turn your experience into your greatest asset, and write a book that revealed your authentic self?
More From Hannah Sward:
Visit: www.hannahsward.com
Read: Strip: A Memoir
Finding Hannah Sward:
Instagram: @hannahswardauthor
LinkedIn: Hannah Sward
