DLLS Dallas Mavericks Podcast

Podcast DLLS Dallas Mavericks Podcast
DLLS Sports, ALLCITY Network
Enjoy the most comprehensive Mavs coverage on the internet five days a week, as Tim Cato and Marc Stein bring you news and notes from inside the organization an...
SportsBasketball

Available Episodes

5 of 156
  • We know what happened. But WHY did Nico Harrison trade Luka Dončić? | DLLS Mavs Podcast
    JOIN THE DLLS DIEHARDS! https://www.alldlls.com/join-diehardReality is setting in for Dallas Mavericks fans across the world, as we all now must accept that Luka Dončić is no longer on the team. General manager Nico Harrison tried to explain his thought process behind the move yesterday to the media and fans. The DLLS Mavs crew does their best to read between the lines and explain why and how this actually happened.
    --------  
    1:27:33
  • Luka Dončić trade therapy, reactions, and insight from Marc Stein | MAVS POSTGAME
    JOIN THE DLLS DIEHARDS! https://www.alldlls.com/join-diehardThe DLLS Mavs crew continues to react to Saturday's shocking midnight trade sending Luka Dončić to the LA Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. Marc Stein joins live to provide insight into how the stunning trade went down, and Tim Cato shares more news and notes into the franchise's thought process behind the deal and where it goes from here. Also, the Mavs played against the Cleveland Cavaliers today.
    --------  
    1:38:10
  • BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks have SHOCKINGLY traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers
    BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, according to ESPN sources. This massive three-team deal also includes the Utah Jazz, adding more intrigue to an already high-stakes transaction. We break down the full details of the trade, what it means for each team, and how this could impact the NBA moving forward. Will this shift the balance of power in the Western Conference? Bobby Karalla, Kevin Gray, and Tim Cato break all that down and more! #lukadoncic #dallasmavs #luka #trade #nbatrade #lakers
    --------  
    1:25:04
  • Dallas Mavericks get steamrolled by Detroit Pistons. Mavs need Luka back BADLY | MAVS POSTGAME
    JOIN THE DLLS DIEHARDS! https://www.alldlls.com/join-diehardMavs Watch Party at COSM: https://alldlls.com/event/dlls-mavericks-vs-celtics-watch-party-at-cosm/Kyrie Irving scored 28 for the Dallas Mavericks, but Cade Cunningham dropped 40 to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 117-102 victory. The Mavs offense looked stagnant for most of the game and turnovers once again doomed them. The team simply hasn't been able to take good care of the ball lately, and that coupled with horrible defensive rebounding doomed Dallas to another frustrating loss.
    --------  
    1:08:58
  • P.J. Washington’s monster 4th quarter powers Mavs win over Pelicans | MAVS POSTGAME
    JOIN THE DLLS DIEHARDS! https://www.alldlls.com/join-diehardKlay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Kyrie Irving lead the Mavericks to 20 made three-pointers as the Mavs defeated Pelicans despite Zion Williamson scoring 29 points for New Orleans. The DLLS Mavs crew breaks down the win, including Daniel Gafford's big night, Kessler Edwards contributions and more! Plus, Marc Stein drops the latest NBA trade news and notes on the Mavs!
    --------  
    1:08:03

About DLLS Dallas Mavericks Podcast

Enjoy the most comprehensive Mavs coverage on the internet five days a week, as Tim Cato and Marc Stein bring you news and notes from inside the organization and around the league, and Kevin Gray Jr. and Bobby Karalla break down all the action on the floor. You’ll find coverage from every game, every stat, every story, and every rumor right here on DLLS Mavs!
