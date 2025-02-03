We know what happened. But WHY did Nico Harrison trade Luka Dončić? | DLLS Mavs Podcast

JOIN THE DLLS DIEHARDS! https://www.alldlls.com/join-diehardReality is setting in for Dallas Mavericks fans across the world, as we all now must accept that Luka Dončić is no longer on the team. General manager Nico Harrison tried to explain his thought process behind the move yesterday to the media and fans. The DLLS Mavs crew does their best to read between the lines and explain why and how this actually happened.An ALLCITY Network ProductionSUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/@DLLS_SportsALL THINGS DLLS: WEBSITE:https://store.allcitynetwork.com/collections/dlls-lockerBUY MERCH: http://DLLSLocker.com FOLLOW ON SOCIAL: Twitter: @DLLS_SportsInstagram: @DLLS_SportsBecome a DLLS Diehard and get access to premium content, our Discord channel, discounts on merch, and a free shirt! Sign up here: https://alldlls.com/join-diehard/East West Shrine Bowl: Today’s All-Stars. Tomorrow’s Legends. Tickets start at just $20 - and use code DLLS when purchasing 2 or more tickets to receive 50% off! Visit https://shrinebowl.com to buy your tickets today!!Sleeper: If you think you have what it takes, NEW USERS can download the Sleeper app and use the code DLLSMAVS to get $55 in free entries when you place a $5 contest. Apply it to any contest - doesn’t have to be your first! Terms and conditions apply. See Sleeper’s Terms of Use for details. Currently operational in over 25 states. Check out Sleeper today!Gametime: Take the guesswork out of buying concert tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code DLLS for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed.Shady Rays is giving out their best deal of the season. Head to https://shadyrays.com and use code: DLLS for 35% off polarized sunglasses. Try for yourself the shades rated 5 stars by over 300,000 people.Empire Today: Schedule a free in-home estimate today! All listeners can receive a $350 OFF discount when they use the promo code DLLS. Restrictions apply. See https://empiretoday.com/DLLS for details.HelloFresh - Get 10 FREE meals at https://hellofresh.com/freemavs. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan.Rugged Road: Reliable, durable, and built to be used– Rugged Road is your ultimate outdoor companion! Head to http://ruggedroadoutdoors.pxf.io/ALLCITY and use code DLLS for 10% off! FOCO: Check out FOCO for merch and collectibles here foco.vegb.net/DLLS and use promo code “DLLS10” for 10% off your order on all non Pre Order items.Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.