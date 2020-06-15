The Online Fraudcast with Brett Johnson & Karisse Hendrick

Brett Johnson and Karisse Hendrick are both anti-cybercrime experts. But, with very different experiences. Karisse has worked with hundreds of the World's large... More
Episode 30: The Online Fraudcast Closes
All good things come to an end, Brett and Karisse have delivered an amazing show discussing merchant fraud for over two years. Today the show goes dark as both Brett and Karisse pursue new projects which continue the good fight. On this episode we thank our listeners for tuning in and let everyone know where they can find us.
Karisse will soon be launching the Fraudology Podcast which deals mainly with Card Not Present Fraud. It will be available on all major podcast platforms with an estimated arrival the week of August 6. You can also find Karisse Hendrick direct on Linkedin.
Brett will be launching The Unethical Life Podcast and YouTube channel in mid August. No one says they want to grow up to be a bad person. The Unethical Life Podcast examines what leads someone to a morally bankrupt life and how that person may or may not overcome it. The Unethical Life YouTube Channel will address the problems of our world today with short video segments. Brett Johnson can be contacted at [email protected] or direct on Linkedin.
Karisse and Brett wish to thank all of the listeners and promise to continue providing engaging, entertaining, and educational content on their respective channels and will continue fighting to make the world a better place.
7/28/2020
11:29
Episode 29: A Fraudcast Poo-Pourri of Police, Politics, Polo, and Protests...and eBay
A New Brett Johnson Solo Fraudcast! Today's episode starts with a politically packed FakeNews Report discussing Defunding the Police (Hint: I'm Against It), and how groups gathering are portrayed differently by the media.
From there we, that's the Royal "We", meaning ME discuss the recent news of several former eBay higher-ups, including the former CEO, of terrorizing innocent people.
I then interview Polo G, an owner of a refund fraud channel on Telegram. Much like my previous interview with a criminal, this one didn't want his voice recorded, so....
Finally, we end the show with a serious edition of The Unethical Life commenting about the ongoing events in Seattle.
Thank you for listening to the Online Fraudcast!
6/20/2020
55:12
Episode 28: Ask Karisse Anything
Because the eCommerce fraud prevention industry is quickly emerging, with most information not publicly available, merchants often reach out to Karisse with questions, when they don't know who else to ask. On today's episode, she answers a few recent questions including:
How do you think a risk team should measure success?
What abuse are you seeing with 3DS 2.x, i.e. the versions that comply with SCA in Europe?
What fraud methods should our company consider when we launch BOPIS (Buy Online Pickup In-Store)?
What's the best way to calculate chargeback metrics & KPIs?
If you have a question you'd like to ask Karisse for the next episode of AKA, send it to: [email protected] . As always, names & company names will be kept confidential.
6/15/2020
52:44
Episode 27: Trust and Safety
Trust and Safety Teams. A simple idea, but not so simple in practice. Brett and Karisse discuss the idea of Trust and Safety Teams before talking about how platforms like Twitter and Facebook handle Trust and Safety when faced with a highly divisive political environment.
6/10/2020
53:01
Episode 26: Fraud with Friends: Jacqueline Hart at Patreon
Jacqueline Hart has been fighting online fraud for almost 20 years. From the very early years of PayPal, to Payment Service Processors like TSYS and Ingenico, to going over to the merchant side of fraud at Paddy Power BetFair in the UK to now, overseeing Trust & Safety at Patreon, a popular digital platform allowing online creators to accept payments from their fans, or patrons.
This diverse experience lends itself to her holistic view of payments and fraud, as well as adopting a more "Trust & Safety approach", where payment fraud is only one of her team's many concerns and responsibilities.
In this episode, you'll learn about some of her most memorable experiences, the philosophy that has lead Patreon to rise quickly, despite the "risky" nature of some user behavior and the best career advice she's been given
