The Online Fraudcast with Brett Johnson & Karisse Hendrick

Episode 30: The Online Fraudcast Closes

All good things come to an end, Brett and Karisse have delivered an amazing show discussing merchant fraud for over two years. Today the show goes dark as both Brett and Karisse pursue new projects which continue the good fight. On this episode we thank our listeners for tuning in and let everyone know where they can find us. Karisse will soon be launching the Fraudology Podcast which deals mainly with Card Not Present Fraud. It will be available on all major podcast platforms with an estimated arrival the week of August 6. You can also find Karisse Hendrick direct on Linkedin. Brett will be launching The Unethical Life Podcast and YouTube channel in mid August. No one says they want to grow up to be a bad person. The Unethical Life Podcast examines what leads someone to a morally bankrupt life and how that person may or may not overcome it. The Unethical Life YouTube Channel will address the problems of our world today with short video segments. Brett Johnson can be contacted at [email protected] or direct on Linkedin. Karisse and Brett wish to thank all of the listeners and promise to continue providing engaging, entertaining, and educational content on their respective channels and will continue fighting to make the world a better place.