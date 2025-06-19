The One Oʻahu Podcast with Mayor Rick Blangiardi

Ocean Safety Lieutenant Bill Ingram on retiring after nearly 46 years on the job
This week, former Ocean Safety Lieutenant Bill Ingram joins host Brandi Higa on the One O‘ahu Podcast to talk about retiring from the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department (HOSD) after nearly 46 years on the job (0:45). Then, Ingram shares his secret to passing the challenging HOSD physical exam every year (12:54). Finally, his advice for the next generation of lifeguards following in his footsteps (21:47).
--------
29:35
Mayor Blangiardi on a racetrack in Kalaeloa, a new AD at UH Mānoa, and Father's Day
On this week’s episode of the One O‘ahu Podcast, Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins host Brandi Higa to discuss an interim, dirt racetrack for undeveloped Kalaeloa Park Land (5:53). Then, Mayor Blangiardi reacts to the selection of Matt Elliott as the new Athletics Director for the University of Hawaii at Mānoa (9:47). Finally, Father’s Day weekend is here, the mayor shares what he’s most proud of when it comes to being a father (22:53).
--------
26:25
Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer on Lei Pua ‘Ala: Queer Histories of Hawai‘i
This week, Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer join host Brandi Higa on the One O‘ahu Podcast to explain the origins of their project Lei Pua ‘Ala: Queer Histories of Hawai‘i (2:33). Later, they talk about a new historical plaque unveiled this week at Queen’s Surf Beach in Waikīkī (10:32). Finally, while great strides have been made in telling the stories of Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ history, Wilson and Hamer describe what more can be done to move our communities forward when it comes to inclusivity and the contributions of all to our island home (25:25).
--------
31:46
Mayor Blangiardi on Memorial Day and a recent town hall meeting at Radford High School
On this week’s episode of the One O‘ahu Podcast, Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins host Brandi Higa to discuss the 74th Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony (1:20). Later, takeaways from a town hall meeting at Radford High School (3:49). Then, the launch of Phase 2 of Wahi Pana: Storied Places (21:28).
--------
34:35
DPR's Nate Serota on Memorial Day, on-leashed dog parks, and Waipi'o Soccer Complex maintenance
This week, Nate Serota, public information officer for the City’s Department of Parks and Recreation, joins host Brandi Higa on the One O‘ahu Podcast to talk about the need for fresh lei for the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony (2:27). Later, Serota explains an effort to make City parks friendlier for responsible dog kahu and their canine (6:15). Finally, the Waipi‘o Soccer Complex will be closed for the month of June, Serota explains the necessary maintenance projects set to begin (12:20).
About The One Oʻahu Podcast with Mayor Rick Blangiardi
Mayor Rick Blangiardi, City and County of Honolulu leaders and public servants across Oʻahu answer questions about homelessness, affordable housing, high cost of living and a variety of other important topics — the questions that are most pressing for our residents, our island and our future. Together, we are One Oʻahu.