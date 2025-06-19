The One Oʻahu Podcast with Mayor Rick Blangiardi

Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer on Lei Pua ‘Ala: Queer Histories of Hawai‘i

This week, Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer join host Brandi Higa on the One O‘ahu Podcast to explain the origins of their project Lei Pua ‘Ala: Queer Histories of Hawai‘i (2:33). Later, they talk about a new historical plaque unveiled this week at Queen’s Surf Beach in Waikīkī (10:32). Finally, while great strides have been made in telling the stories of Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ history, Wilson and Hamer describe what more can be done to move our communities forward when it comes to inclusivity and the contributions of all to our island home (25:25).