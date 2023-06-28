In The One Conversation podcast, we interview experts in parenting, theology, culture, media, and technology, all with an aim toward connecting the generations ...
Available Episodes
25. Overcoming Unwanted Sexual Behavior | Jay Stringer
This week we are joined by Jay Stringer. Jay is a licensed mental health counselor, an ordained minister, and an acclaimed international speaker dedicated to helping both men and women find freedom from sexual brokenness and pursue the life they truly desire. Through his clinical work, he offers a comprehensive understanding of the origins of sexual brokenness, shedding light on the factors that sustain these struggles. Jay’s academic background includes an MDiv and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from the renowned Seattle School of Theology and Psychology. We’ll be talking today about his book Unwanted: How Sexual Brokenness Reveals Our Way to Healing. For more written, audio and video resources, go to axis.org.
8/23/2023
54:10
24. Does the Bible Support Same-Sex Marriage? | Dr. Preston Sprinkle
This week we are joined by Dr. Preston Sprinkle. Preston is the president of the Center for Faith, Sexuality, and Gender and a New York Times–bestselling author who’s written a dozen books, including People to Be Loved, an award-winning book on faith and homosexuality, and his newest book which we’ll be talking about today, which is called Does the Bible Support Same-Sex Marriage? Preston and his wife, Chris, live in Boise, Idaho, with their four kids. For more written, audio, and video resources, go to axis.org.
8/9/2023
45:32
23. How to Talk with Gen Z About Pornography | Fight the New Drug, ft. Parker Hymas
This week we are joined by Parker Hymas. Parker is the Director of Public Outreach at Fight the New Drug. Fight the New Drug is a non-religious, non-legislative, educational organization that works with experts, researchers, celebrities, professional athletes, award-winning journalists, CEO’s, authors, influencers, and advocates from across all industries to share about the harms of pornography, and how we can address it in our society. For more written, audio or video resources, go to axis.org.
7/26/2023
40:30
22. Hard Conversations About Disability and Healing | Elizabeth Flora-Swick
Today we are joined by Elizabeth Flora-Swick. Elizabeth has a Master’s of social work from the University of Illinois, and is a graduate student at Global Awakening Theological Seminary. She works at a not-for-profit, serves her local church, and recently wrote a book called Undefiled Access: Healing the Worldview Divide between Charismatic Christianity and the Disability Community. As someone who lives with a visible disability herself, Elizabeth is passionate about encouraging all Christians to biblically approach conversations surrounding disability, suffering, and healing, and wants to make space specifically within charismatic theology and practice for people who experience disabilities. For more written, audio, and video resources, go to axis.org
7/12/2023
38:31
21. Courageous Conversations About Doubt, Church, and Race | Lisa Fields
Today we're joined by Lisa Fields. Lisa is one of the world’s most sought-after Christian apologists, and combines her passion for biblical literacy with her heart for sharing God’s love with all those she meets. She has received several honors, including being recognized in Christianity Today for her work as an apologist in the African American community. She helped produce and create two documentaries, Unspoken, which is an in-depth look into the Christian heritage of Africa and people of African descent, and Juneteenth: Faith and Freedom, through her partnership with Our Daily Bread. Lisa has a Bachelor of Science in Communications and Religious studies from the University of North Florida, and a Master of Divinity with a focus in Theology from Liberty University. Finally, she is the founder and CEO of the Jude 3 Project, which Axis recently got to partner with to create a resource on talking with Gen Z about sexuality and gender. We’ll be talking primarily today about Lisa’s work with Jude 3 Project. For more written, audio, and video resources go to axis.org.
