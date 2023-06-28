23. How to Talk with Gen Z About Pornography | Fight the New Drug, ft. Parker Hymas

This week we are joined by Parker Hymas. Parker is the Director of Public Outreach at Fight the New Drug. Fight the New Drug is a non-religious, non-legislative, educational organization that works with experts, researchers, celebrities, professional athletes, award-winning journalists, CEO’s, authors, influencers, and advocates from across all industries to share about the harms of pornography, and how we can address it in our society. For more written, audio or video resources, go to axis.org.