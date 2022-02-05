This is the official podcast companion to HBO’s Original series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Each week, executive producer Rodney Barnes speaks...
S2 Ep.1: “One Ring Don’t Make a Dynasty”
S2 Ep.1: "One Ring Don't Make a Dynasty"

Sportswriter Jeff Pearlman ("Showtime") joins host Rodney Barnes to discuss the real events depicted in the supersized first episode. Then, in an interview that was recorded earlier, Rodney discusses the dual crises Magic finds himself in with actors Quincy Isaiah (Magic Johnson) and Rob Morgan (Earvin Johnson, Sr). Finally, Music Supervisor Gabe Hilfer talks about the use of needle drops in the show and Winning Time's iconic soundtrack.
8/7/2023
50:01
Coming Soon: The Official Winning Time Podcast – Season 2
Coming Soon: The Official Winning Time Podcast – Season 2

Join host Rodney Barnes, executive producer on HBO's Winning Time, for a deep dive into season two. On each episode of the podcast, he'll discuss the true events that inspired the show with sportswriter Jeff Pearlman. He'll also go behind the scenes on the series with actors, directors and other key collaborators. Listen to HBO's Official Winning Time podcast starting Sunday, August 6th, right after the premiere of season 2 on Max.
7/31/2023
1:07
S1 Ep.10: “Promised Land” (with Tamera Tomakili, Hadley Robinson and John C. Reilly)
S1 Ep.10: "Promised Land" (with Tamera Tomakili, Hadley Robinson and John C. Reilly)

For episode 10 of the Winning Time Podcast, host Rodney Barnes talks with actress Tamera Tomakili about playing Cookie Johnson, and bonding with her on-screen love interest, Quincy Isaiah. Hadley Robinson, who plays Jeannie Buss shares her views on navigating the male dominated NBA and the complex relationship between Jeannie and Jerry Buss. Then, in the final interview of the season, Rodney sits down with acting legend John C. Reily to talk about playing maverick NBA owner and sport entertainment tycoon Jerry Buss. This is what we've been waiting for all season, now it's here. Enjoy! The official Winning Time podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Hyperobject Industries and Pineapple Street Studios.
5/9/2022
51:21
S1 Ep. 9: “Acceptable Loss” (with Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Wood Harris and Todd Banhazl)
S1 Ep. 9: "Acceptable Loss" (with Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Wood Harris and Todd Banhazl)

For episode nine of the Winning Time Podcast, host Rodney Barnes talks with three people whose contributions to the show are on full display in episode nine of the series. Director Salli Richardson-Whitfield reveals how she developed a relationship with the cast and how that enables her to get the best from each actor in their performance. Then the show's director of photography Todd Banhazl opens up about the creative decisions that led to the look and feel of Winning Time. Last but not least, Rodney sits down with acting legend Wood Harris who shares his thoughts on playing the mercurial NBA legend Spencer Haywood. Don't miss out on this jam packed conversation. The official Winning Time podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Hyperobject Industries and Pineapple Street Studios.
Host Rodney Barnes talks with Adrien Brody about portraying the character of Pat Riley, specifically a version of Riley that differs from the person many NBA fans know and love. Brody shares his thoughts on Riley's transformation over the course of the series and how he personally relates to the character's journey. Later in the episode, associate producer and Winning Time writer Rebecca Bertuch drops by to talk about perhaps the most defining moment of Cookie and Magic's relationship. She also shares some valuable advice for young creators in Hollywood. The official Winning Time podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with HyperObject Industries and Pineapple Street Studios.
