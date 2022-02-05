S1 Ep. 9: “Acceptable Loss” (with Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Wood Harris and Todd Banhazl)

For episode nine of the Winning Time Podcast, host Rodney Barnes talks with three people whose contributions to the show are on full display in episode nine of the series. Director Salli Richardson-Whitfield reveals how she developed a relationship with the cast and how that enables her to get the best from each actor in their performance. Then the show’s director of photography Todd Banhazl opens up about the creative decisions that led to the look and feel of Winning Time. Last but not least, Rodney sits down with acting legend Wood Harris who shares his thoughts on playing the mercurial NBA legend Spencer Haywood. Don’t miss out on this jam packed conversation. The official Winning Time podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Hyperobject Industries and Pineapple Street Studios. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.