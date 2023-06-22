Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Official Warrior Podcast

Podcast The Official Warrior Podcast
The Max Original series Warrior is a historical martial arts drama set in San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 1800s. The show follows Ah Sahm, a Chinese immig... More
TV & Film
Available Episodes

  • The Official Warrior Podcast - Coming June 29 | Max
    Hosted by journalist Lisa Ling and Warrior actor and writer Hoon Lee, The Official Warrior Podcast is the official companion podcast to the Max Original Series, “Warrior.”  Warrior, based on the writings of Bruce Lee, is a martial arts drama set in the brothels, bars and alleyways of Chinatown, San Francisco, in the 1870s.   After each episode, join hosts Lisa Ling and Hoon Lee as they talk to creators, directors, & cast about the drama, the martial arts, the romance, the underground economies, the real historical inspiration of the series, and celebrate life and legacy of Bruce Lee. Stream Warrior Season 3 starting June 29, only on Max. Subscribe to the Official Warrior Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/22/2023
    1:17

About The Official Warrior Podcast

The Max Original series Warrior is a historical martial arts drama set in San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 1800s. The show follows Ah Sahm, a Chinese immigrant who comes to America to find his sister. He soon finds himself caught up in the Tong Wars, a bloody conflict between rival gangs. Starting June 29, Warrior returns for its third season.

Join the cast and crew of Warrior for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Season 3 of the show. Each week, our hosts Lisa Ling (journalist) and Hoon Lee (Warrior writer, actor) will interview cast members, showrunners, and other special guests about the latest episode, discussing everything from the characters and storylines to the fight choreography and historical context. 

Stream Warrior Season 3 on Max starting June 29, and follow the Official Warrior Podcast. New episodes drop immediately after new episodes of Warrior.

Podcast website

