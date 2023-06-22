About The Official Warrior Podcast

The Max Original series Warrior is a historical martial arts drama set in San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 1800s. The show follows Ah Sahm, a Chinese immigrant who comes to America to find his sister. He soon finds himself caught up in the Tong Wars, a bloody conflict between rival gangs. Starting June 29, Warrior returns for its third season.

Join the cast and crew of Warrior for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Season 3 of the show. Each week, our hosts Lisa Ling (journalist) and Hoon Lee (Warrior writer, actor) will interview cast members, showrunners, and other special guests about the latest episode, discussing everything from the characters and storylines to the fight choreography and historical context.

Stream Warrior Season 3 on Max starting June 29, and follow the Official Warrior Podcast. New episodes drop immediately after new episodes of Warrior.