Comedy
The Official Podcast is where four international man friends congregate to discuss just about everything. Featuring dumb questions, YouTube celebrities, childis...
Comedy
The Official Podcast is where four international man friends congregate to discuss just about everything. Featuring dumb questions, YouTube celebrities, childis...
Available Episodes

5 of 341
  • 342: We Flash You
    Four close man friends gather around to talk about flashingWhat. This is the Official Podcast. Every Monday at 7pm EST. Links Below. --- Get additional episodes and bonus content with early access: go to https://www.PATREON.com/THEOFFICIALPODCAST Brought to you by the following sponsors: GET AN EXTRA THREE MONTHS OF EXPRESSVPN FOR FREE: go to https://www.EXPRESSVPN.me/OFFICIAL GET 50% OFF AN ADULT ITEM + FREE SHIPPING WITH ADAM AND EVE: go to https://www.ADAMANDEVE.com and use code DEFENSE GET GODSLAP AND PLAGUE SEEKER RIGHT NOW: go to https://www.BADEGG.co --- Timestamps: 00:00 Intro 00:43 Kaya’s bet with Jackson 05:21 Jackson’s bad memory 06:23 Trivia 09:14 James Cameron’s Avatar 10:06 Avatar (cartoon) live-action 13:30 Gen Z & torrenting 23:46 ExpressVPN 25:38 Adam & Eve 28:04 Avatar live-action drama continued 30:06 The Flash 40:14 Nicolas Cage 42:05 Hideo Kojima Documentary 46:14 Jackson’s vacation ends 53:54 Fake 9/11 survivor 1:00:37 Cannibalism 1:09:41 Wrap --- Hosts: Jackson: https://twitter.com/zealotonpc Andrew: https://twitter.com/huggbeestv Charlie: https://twitter.com/moistcr1tikal Kaya: https://twitter.com/kayaorsan --- The Official Podcast Links: SubReddit: https://reddit.com/r/theofficialpodcast Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/m/Iv4af6j46ldkjja7vwnvljbyiw4?t=The_Official_Podcast Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vVE9QNzc4NDYyNTk4MA%3D%3D Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6TXzjtMTEopiGjIsCfvv6W iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/the-official-podcast/id1186089636 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theofficialpodcast Intro by: https://www.youtube.com/c/Derpmii Music by: https://soundcloud.com/inst1nctive Thumbnail by: https://www.instagram.com/nook_eilyk/ Edited by: https://www.instagram.com/00zaya
    6/25/2023
    1:10:29
  • 341: The Harry Potter Debate
    Four close man friends gather around to talk about Fred Weasley. This is the Official Podcast. Every Monday at 7pm EST. Links Below. --- Get additional episodes and bonus content with early access: go to https://www.PATREON.com/THEOFFICIALPO... Brought to you by the following sponsors: GET THE HARRYS CRAFT HANDLE STARTER SET FOR $10: go to https://www.HARRYS.com/OFFICIAL GET 20% OFF YOUR FITBOD SUBSCRIPTION: go to https://www.FITBOD.me/OFFICIAL GET 2O% OFF ALL HELIX MATTRESSES AND TWO FREE PILLOWS: go to https://www.HELIXSLEEP.com/OFFICIAL GET GODSLAP AND PLAGUE SEEKER RIGHT NOW: go to https://www.BADEGG.co --- Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 00:30 - Jackson is Sick / More About the UK 13:17 - English Food 19:02 - Advertisements 25:27 - Getting Sick 26:24 - Haunted Houses & Ghosts 33:27 - New Transformers Film / Toys 38:02 - The Great Harry Potter Debate 01:04:39 - Reddit Going Dark 01:12:31 - r/truerateme 01:21:07 - Dream’s Reverse Face Reveal 01:28:45 - WrapUp --- Hosts: Jackson: https://twitter.com/zealotonpc Andrew: https://twitter.com/huggbeestv Charlie: https://twitter.com/moistcr1tikal Kaya: https://twitter.com/kayaorsan --- The Official Podcast Links: SubReddit: https://reddit.com/r/theofficialpodcast Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/m/Iv4af... Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=... Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6TXzjtM... iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/t... Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theofficialpo... Intro by: derpmii Music by: https://soundcloud.com/inst1nctive Thumbnail by: https://www.instagram.com/nook_eilyk/
    6/24/2023
    1:30:12
  • 340: The England Expedition
    Four close man friends gather around to talk about England. This is the Official Podcast. Every Monday at 7pm EST. Links Below. --- Get additional episodes and bonus content with early access: go to https://www.PATREON.com/THEOFFICIALPODCAST Brought to you by the following sponsors: GET HONEY AND SAVE MONEY FOR FREE AT CHECKOUT: go to https://www.JOINHONEY.com/OFFICIAL GET THREE MONTHS OF EXPRESSVPN FOR FREE: go to https://www.EXPRESSVPN.com/OFFICIAL GET GODSLAP AND PLAGUE SEEKER RIGHT NOW: go to https://www.BADEGG.co --- Timestamps: 00:00 - Jackson's Injury 04:38 - Jackson's Trip 22:54 - Ads 26:29 - Star Wars Hotel 31:44 - Twisted Metal TV Show 38:15 - Summer Games Fest / Alan Wake 2 40:03 - Nvidia Conference (AI in Games) 48:55 - New Apple Headset 65:23 - Generations 71:47 - Scam Business Ideas 76:12 - Reddit --- Hosts: Jackson: https://twitter.com/zealotonpc Andrew: https://twitter.com/huggbeestv Charlie: https://twitter.com/moistcr1tikal Kaya: https://twitter.com/kayaorsan EmpLemon: https://twitter.com/EmperorLemon --- The Official Podcast Links: SubReddit: https://reddit.com/r/theofficialpodcast Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/m/Iv4af... Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=... Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6TXzjtM... iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/t... Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theofficialpo... Intro by: derpmii Music by: https://soundcloud.com/inst1nctive Thumbnail by: https://www.instagram.com/nook_eilyk/
    6/15/2023
    1:25:00
  • 339: The Surfs Up with EmpLemon
    Five close man friends gather around to talk about Surfs Up. This is the Official Podcast. Every Monday at 7pm EST. Links Below. --- Get additional episodes and bonus content with early access: go to https://www.PATREON.com/THEOFFICIALPODCAST Brought to you by the following sponsors: GET YOUR BOD FIT WITH 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION: go to https://www.FITBOD.me/OFFICIAL SAVE MONEY WITH ROCKETMONEY FOR FREE: go to https://www.ROCKETMONEY.com/OFFICIAL GET GODSLAP AND PLAGUE SEEKER RIGHT NOW: go to https://www.BADEGG.co --- Timestamps: 00:02:00 - Moonfall and Surf's Up 00:23:00 - Bad Shows We Like 00:42:55 - Lost at Sea 00:53:40 - Talladega Curse 00:59:00 - Mountain Climbing 01:09:00 - Fishtank + Same Hyde and iDubbbz Drama --- Hosts: Jackson: https://twitter.com/zealotonpc Andrew: https://twitter.com/huggbeestv Charlie: https://twitter.com/moistcr1tikal Kaya: https://twitter.com/kayaorsan EmpLemon: https://twitter.com/EmperorLemon --- The Official Podcast Links: SubReddit: https://reddit.com/r/theofficialpodcast Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/m/Iv4af6j46ldkjja7vwnvljbyiw4?t=The_Official_Podcast Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vVE9QNzc4NDYyNTk4MA%3D%3D Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6TXzjtMTEopiGjIsCfvv6W iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/the-official-podcast/id1186089636 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theofficialpodcast Intro by: https://www.youtube.com/c/Derpmii Music by: https://soundcloud.com/inst1nctive Thumbnail by: https://www.instagram.com/nook_eilyk/
    6/4/2023
    1:42:09
  • 338: The Vin Diesel Masterpiece
    Four close man friends gather around to talk about Vin Diesel. This is the Official Podcast. Every Monday at 7pm EST. Links Below. --- Get additional episodes and bonus content with early access: go to https://www.PATREON.com/THEOFFICIALPODCAST Brought to you by the following sponsors: GET $20 OFF YOUR FIRST SEATGEEK ORDER: go to https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/OFFICIAL GET A NEW WIRELESS PLAN FOR JUST $15 A MONTH: go to https://www.MINTMOBILE.com/OFFICIAL GET 50% OFF 1 ITEM AT ADAM AND EVE, WITH FREE SHIPPING TO US + CANADA: go to https://www.ADAMANDEVE.com and use code DEFENSE GET GODSLAP AND PLAGUE SEEKER RIGHT NOW: go to https://www.BADEGG.co --- Timestamps: 00:03:00 - Zelda TOTK 00:15:30 - Fast & Furious X 00:23:45 - SeatGeek, Mint Mobile, Adam&Eve *Ads* 00:34:45 - Pope's Exorcist 00:56:00 - The Dark Universe 01:16:10 - Voicemails --- Hosts: Jackson: https://twitter.com/zealotonpc Andrew: https://twitter.com/huggbeestv Charlie: https://twitter.com/moistcr1tikal Kaya: https://twitter.com/kayaorsan --- The Official Podcast Links: SubReddit: https://reddit.com/r/theofficialpodcast Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/m/Iv4af6j46ldkjja7vwnvljbyiw4?t=The_Official_Podcast Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vVE9QNzc4NDYyNTk4MA%3D%3D Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6TXzjtMTEopiGjIsCfvv6W iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/the-official-podcast/id1186089636 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theofficialpodcast Intro by: https://www.youtube.com/c/Derpmii Music by: https://soundcloud.com/inst1nctive Thumbnail by: https://www.instagram.com/nook_eilyk/
    5/29/2023
    1:26:25

About The Official Podcast

The Official Podcast is where four international man friends congregate to discuss just about everything. Featuring dumb questions, YouTube celebrities, childish giggling, burger puns, more dumb questions, fatherly advice, bad dating stories, even more dumb questions, and a slew of guest stars, The Official Podcast is a weekly show with a little something for everyone. Jackson, Andrew, Charlie, and Kaya gather to talk about only the most important things in life every Friday at 7pm EST.
Podcast website

