342: We Flash You
Four close man friends gather around to talk about flashingWhat.
This is the Official Podcast. Every Monday at 7pm EST.
Get additional episodes and bonus content with early access:
go to https://www.PATREON.com/THEOFFICIALPODCAST
Brought to you by the following sponsors:
GET AN EXTRA THREE MONTHS OF EXPRESSVPN FOR FREE:
go to https://www.EXPRESSVPN.me/OFFICIAL
GET 50% OFF AN ADULT ITEM + FREE SHIPPING WITH ADAM AND EVE:
go to https://www.ADAMANDEVE.com and use code DEFENSE
GET GODSLAP AND PLAGUE SEEKER RIGHT NOW:
go to https://www.BADEGG.co
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:43 Kaya’s bet with Jackson
05:21 Jackson’s bad memory
06:23 Trivia
09:14 James Cameron’s Avatar
10:06 Avatar (cartoon) live-action
13:30 Gen Z & torrenting
23:46 ExpressVPN
25:38 Adam & Eve
28:04 Avatar live-action drama continued
30:06 The Flash
40:14 Nicolas Cage
42:05 Hideo Kojima Documentary
46:14 Jackson’s vacation ends
53:54 Fake 9/11 survivor
1:00:37 Cannibalism
1:09:41 Wrap
Hosts:
Jackson: https://twitter.com/zealotonpc
Andrew: https://twitter.com/huggbeestv
Charlie: https://twitter.com/moistcr1tikal
Kaya: https://twitter.com/kayaorsan
The Official Podcast Links:
SubReddit: https://reddit.com/r/theofficialpodcast
Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/m/Iv4af6j46ldkjja7vwnvljbyiw4?t=The_Official_Podcast
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vVE9QNzc4NDYyNTk4MA%3D%3D
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6TXzjtMTEopiGjIsCfvv6W
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/the-official-podcast/id1186089636
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theofficialpodcast
Intro by: https://www.youtube.com/c/Derpmii
Music by: https://soundcloud.com/inst1nctive
Thumbnail by: https://www.instagram.com/nook_eilyk/
Edited by: https://www.instagram.com/00zaya
6/25/2023
1:10:29
341: The Harry Potter Debate
Four close man friends gather around to talk about Fred Weasley.
This is the Official Podcast. Every Monday at 7pm EST.
Get additional episodes and bonus content with early access:
go to https://www.PATREON.com/THEOFFICIALPO...
Brought to you by the following sponsors:
GET THE HARRYS CRAFT HANDLE STARTER SET FOR $10:
go to https://www.HARRYS.com/OFFICIAL
GET 20% OFF YOUR FITBOD SUBSCRIPTION:
go to https://www.FITBOD.me/OFFICIAL
GET 2O% OFF ALL HELIX MATTRESSES AND TWO FREE PILLOWS:
go to https://www.HELIXSLEEP.com/OFFICIAL
GET GODSLAP AND PLAGUE SEEKER RIGHT NOW:
go to https://www.BADEGG.co
Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro
00:30 - Jackson is Sick / More About the UK
13:17 - English Food
19:02 - Advertisements
25:27 - Getting Sick
26:24 - Haunted Houses & Ghosts
33:27 - New Transformers Film / Toys
38:02 - The Great Harry Potter Debate
01:04:39 - Reddit Going Dark
01:12:31 - r/truerateme
01:21:07 - Dream’s Reverse Face Reveal
01:28:45 - WrapUp
6/24/2023
1:30:12
340: The England Expedition
Four close man friends gather around to talk about England.
This is the Official Podcast. Every Monday at 7pm EST.
Get additional episodes and bonus content with early access:
go to https://www.PATREON.com/THEOFFICIALPODCAST
Brought to you by the following sponsors:
GET HONEY AND SAVE MONEY FOR FREE AT CHECKOUT:
go to https://www.JOINHONEY.com/OFFICIAL
GET THREE MONTHS OF EXPRESSVPN FOR FREE:
go to https://www.EXPRESSVPN.com/OFFICIAL
GET GODSLAP AND PLAGUE SEEKER RIGHT NOW:
go to https://www.BADEGG.co
Timestamps:
00:00 - Jackson's Injury
04:38 - Jackson's Trip
22:54 - Ads
26:29 - Star Wars Hotel
31:44 - Twisted Metal TV Show
38:15 - Summer Games Fest / Alan Wake 2
40:03 - Nvidia Conference (AI in Games)
48:55 - New Apple Headset
65:23 - Generations
71:47 - Scam Business Ideas
76:12 - Reddit
6/15/2023
1:25:00
339: The Surfs Up with EmpLemon
Five close man friends gather around to talk about Surfs Up.
This is the Official Podcast. Every Monday at 7pm EST.
Get additional episodes and bonus content with early access:
go to https://www.PATREON.com/THEOFFICIALPODCAST
Brought to you by the following sponsors:
GET YOUR BOD FIT WITH 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION:
go to https://www.FITBOD.me/OFFICIAL
SAVE MONEY WITH ROCKETMONEY FOR FREE:
go to https://www.ROCKETMONEY.com/OFFICIAL
GET GODSLAP AND PLAGUE SEEKER RIGHT NOW:
go to https://www.BADEGG.co
Timestamps:
00:02:00 - Moonfall and Surf's Up
00:23:00 - Bad Shows We Like
00:42:55 - Lost at Sea
00:53:40 - Talladega Curse
00:59:00 - Mountain Climbing
01:09:00 - Fishtank + Same Hyde and iDubbbz Drama
6/4/2023
1:42:09
338: The Vin Diesel Masterpiece
Four close man friends gather around to talk about Vin Diesel.
This is the Official Podcast. Every Monday at 7pm EST.
Get additional episodes and bonus content with early access:
go to https://www.PATREON.com/THEOFFICIALPODCAST
Brought to you by the following sponsors:
GET $20 OFF YOUR FIRST SEATGEEK ORDER:
go to https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/OFFICIAL
GET A NEW WIRELESS PLAN FOR JUST $15 A MONTH:
go to https://www.MINTMOBILE.com/OFFICIAL
GET 50% OFF 1 ITEM AT ADAM AND EVE, WITH FREE SHIPPING TO US + CANADA:
go to https://www.ADAMANDEVE.com and use code DEFENSE
GET GODSLAP AND PLAGUE SEEKER RIGHT NOW:
go to https://www.BADEGG.co
Timestamps:
00:03:00 - Zelda TOTK
00:15:30 - Fast & Furious X
00:23:45 - SeatGeek, Mint Mobile, Adam&Eve *Ads*
00:34:45 - Pope's Exorcist
00:56:00 - The Dark Universe
01:16:10 - Voicemails
The Official Podcast is where four international man friends congregate to discuss just about everything. Featuring dumb questions, YouTube celebrities, childish giggling, burger puns, more dumb questions, fatherly advice, bad dating stories, even more dumb questions, and a slew of guest stars, The Official Podcast is a weekly show with a little something for everyone. Jackson, Andrew, Charlie, and Kaya gather to talk about only the most important things in life every Friday at 7pm EST.