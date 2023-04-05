The Official Love & Death Podcast hosted by Nancy Miller (HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Podcast and HBO Max’s The Staircase Podcast) for the new Max Origin... More
“Do No Evil” with David E. Kelley, Lesli Linka Glatter & Skip Hollandsworth
Host Nancy Miller brings back show creators David E. Kelley and Lesli Linka Glatter to discuss this pivotal episode and how they carefully handled shifting from a period drama to a crime thriller. Texas Monthly executive editor Skip Hollandsworth also returns to describe how one reports a stranger-than-fiction murder such as this one. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
28:27
“Stepping Stone” with Jeff Russo, Krysten Ritter & Mimi Swartz
Host Nancy Miller turns the beat around in Episode 3 with composer Jeff Russo to better understand the task of creating the musical backdrop for a compelling drama. Miller also speaks with Kyrsten Ritter, who attributes her Aunt Sharon to the inspiration behind her character, Sherry Cleckler. Texas Monthly executive editor Mimi Swartz comes on the podcast to discuss the Texas woman, then and now. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/29/2023
41:57
“Encounters” with Lily Rabe, Jesse Plemons, Suzuki Ingerslev & Sean O' Neal
Host Nancy Miller sits down with Jesse Plemons and Lily Rabe to unpack Betty and Allan Gore’s emotional relationship. Miller travels back in time with production designer Suzuki Ingerslev to understand what it takes to bring late 1970s Texas to life. Texas Monthly editor-at-large Sean O’Neal joins the podcast to talk about what it was like to have his Austin home transformed into a television set. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/28/2023
44:51
“The Huntress” with David E. Kelley, Lesli Linka Glatter & Elizabeth Olsen
Host Nancy Miller talks with show writer and creator David E. Kelley and executive producer and director Lesli Linka Glatter on how they adapted the Texas Monthly articles and book to tell the real-life story of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore. Miller speaks with Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Candy Montgomery, about her approach to such a complicated figure. The episode also features a conversation with Texas Monthly executive editor Skip Hollandsworth on why this strange suburban murder saga could only happen in Texas. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
50:49
The Official Love & Death Podcast Trailer
The Official Love & Death Podcast hosted by Nancy Miller (HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Podcast and HBO Max’s The Staircase Podcast) for the new Max Original Limited series Love & Death. The series takes an episode by episode deep dive into the highly anticipated true crime drama. Each episode, Miller interviews cast and creatives including writer and creator David E. Kelley, executive producer and director Lesli Linka Glatter, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jesse Plemons, to go behind the scenes of one of the biggest, most brutal murders in modern Texas history. The Official Love & Death Podcast is produced by HBO Max in partnership with Texas Monthly Studio, the in-house agency for Texas Monthly Magazine.