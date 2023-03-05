The Official Liverpool FC Podcast

Listen to exclusive podcasts from Liverpool Football Club, including We Are Liverpool where you'll hear unique insights from current and former LFC players.
Jürgen Klopp
Our special episode comes direct from Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Germany, with Jürgen Klopp sitting down with Peter McDowall as preparations continue for the new campaign.
Now in his eighth year at the club, the boss reflects on the past year, while revealing the messages he’s given his squad ahead of the new season and the vision he has for the team’s development.
Taking a break from the team’s busy schedule, there are insights on the make-up of Liverpool’s training programme over the coming weeks, how his new signings are adjusting to life in a red shirt and if you’ve ever wondered which Rocky film is Jürgen’s favourite look no further!
7/22/2023
26:33
10: Jan Molby
From early days playing with the great Johan Cruyff to sampling Guinness on his first day at Liverpool and fulfilling a boyhood dream of stepping out at Wembley, Jan Molby’s storied career is the ideal way to round off the first series of We Are Liverpool.
Find out why it’s not only co-host Robbie Fowler who owes his start in the game to Jan, but also Pep Guardiola, how it’s possible to spot a player before they’ve kicked a ball and why what should have been one of the great seasons in his career ultimately became a nightmare that included a 90-day prison stretch.
Listen now, or head to LFC’s official YouTube channel to watch episode 10 with the ‘Great Dane’ in usual fine form with Peter McDowall and Robbie.
5/3/2023
52:34
9: Alex Inglethorpe
How do you deal with breaking the news to a young footballer that his time at the club is over?
What are the essentials a player needs when they graduate to LFC’s first team?
Are there benefits to grassroots football over academy football?
All these questions and lots more are tackled in the latest episode of We Are Liverpool with the club’s Academy Director Alex Inglethorpe joining Peter McDowall & Robbie Fowler offering his thought-provoking insight.
Alex has been overseeing the development of Liverpool’s youngsters for over a decade, but admits there are still new challenges and pitfalls that make the role as demanding as ever.
And for parents who drive their young footballers to and from games every weekend, there are words of advice from Alex on how to encourage in the right way.
4/19/2023
48:26
8: Harvey Elliott
Harvey Elliott’s future in the game is as bright as any young footballer’s. But already, at the age of just 20, his short career to date has been filled with incredible highs and devastating lows.
Stepping into the Fulham senior dressing room at 15 years of age, Harvey began life as a professional early; fulfilling a lifelong dream of joining his boyhood club Liverpool in 2019 – having cheered on the Reds from the Craven Cottage away section years earlier.
In our latest episode, the man nicknamed ‘our little diamond’ joins Peter McDowall and Robbie Fowler to explain the impact of those formative years, revealing the message that spurred him on during his time recovering from serious injury and the turn of fate that led to one of the moments of his career so far at Wembley, as well as which teammate he would entrust in a time of crisis
4/5/2023
44:56
7: Steve McManaman
With the ability to beat defenders at ease and so often a focal point of Liverpool teams during the ‘90s, Steve McManaman dazzled in the red shirt and was one of the outstanding talents of his generation.
In our latest episode, ‘Macca’ is once again alongside his former teammate and good friend Robbie Fowler to reminisce about their time together at Liverpool, the gesture from a legend that led to him joining the club and the time in his career he considers his happiest.
McManaman also went on to represent another powerhouse in world football, Real Madrid. We’ll find out the on and off-field factors that led to him parting company with the Reds and gain an insight into what life was like at the Spanish giants.
