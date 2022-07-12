Welcome to the Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon produced by HBO Max and iHeartRadio. This show is the go-to audio destination to unpack and...

Welcome to the Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon produced by HBO Max and iHeartRadio. This show is the go-to audio destination to unpack and...

Jason and Greta still have a lot to say after the finale. In this episode, they discuss what they think could happen to Rhaenyra’s and Alicent’s relationship, their favorite characters, and negroni sbagliatos. Plus, they reflect on how the show was created behind the scenes as depicted in ‘The House that Dragons Built’ docu-series on HBO Max.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

This week, Greta and Jason examine the music that shapes the world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Then, they speak with the artist behind the score, Composer Ramin Djawadi to discuss the decisions that go into designing the iconic soundscape.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Join Jason and Greta as they discuss what goes into creating the visual world of Westeros. First, they chat with hair and make-up supervisor Amanda Knight about transforming the actors into their characters. Then, production designer Jim Clay discusses how he brought his vision for creating the Realm to life.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

This week, Jason and Greta reminisce about some of their favorite characters from the world of Game of Thrones who may have had a short tenure, but made a big impact. They speak to Ryan Corr (Ser Harwin Strong), Gavin Spokes (Lord Lyonel Strong) and Nanna Blondell (Lady Laena Velaryon) to discuss their time in Westeros.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Jason and Greta host the first ever Game of Thrones Fan Convention where they speak to stars from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Then they’re joined by Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow -- ever heard of him?) for a live podcast episode.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon

Welcome to the Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon produced by HBO Max and iHeartRadio. This show is the go-to audio destination to unpack and discuss everything Game of Thrones for casual and die-hard fans alike, starting with the new HBO Original series, House of the Dragon. Join our hosts Jason Concepcion (X-Ray Vision) and Greta Johnsen (WBEZ's Nerdette podcast) every week as they share insights, fan questions, exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, and a whole lot of thoughts and opinions. It’s the only podcast with the inside scoop on all things Game of Thrones. It is also produced in association with Crooked Media.