The Official Eurovision Song Contest Podcast

Episode 28 - Loreen Wins For Sweden
Hear Loreen's EXCLUSIVE first interview after winning the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden with Tattoo. She makes history by becoming the first woman to win the Contest twice. The Eurovision Song Contest Podcast is hosted by Steve Holden and is brought to you by the EBU. We're @Eurovision on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, and get all your latest news at Eurovision.tv and the Eurovision Song Contest's Official YouTube channel. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/14/2023
5:15
Episode 27 - The Grand Final Preview
The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is here! Joining Steve to look ahead is the Ukrainian host of the Contest, Julia Sanina. We also catch up with Eurovision legends Daði Freyr, Cornelia Jakobs and Mahmood. And Ukrainian commentator Timur Miroshnychenko joins to reflect on a year since Kalush Orchestra won. The Eurovision Song Contest Podcast is hosted by Steve Holden and is brought to you by the EBU. We're @Eurovision on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, and get all your latest news at Eurovision.tv and the Eurovision Song Contest's Official YouTube channel. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/13/2023
57:21
Episode 26 - The Semi-Final 2 Qualifiers
Steve gets reaction from all ten qualifiers from the second semi-final. We hear from Belgium's Gustaph, Andrew Lambrou from Cyprus, Brunette from Armenia, Albina & Familja Kelmendi representing Albania, Monika Linketė from Lithuania, Teya and Salena from Austria, Slovenia's Joker Out, Voyager from Australia, Poland's Blanka and Alika from Estonia. Eurovision fans and bloggers Samantha Ross and Madlen Tutelian also share their thoughts and offer analysis on the qualifiers and non-qualifiers. We're @Eurovision on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, and get all your latest news at Eurovision.tv and the Eurovision Song Contest's Official YouTube channel. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/12/2023
29:28
Episode 25 - Netta, Tia Kofi & The Voice Of Iceland
2018 champion Netta teases her appearance during the Grand Final interval in the Liverpool Songbook. Star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Tia Kofi shows off her Eurovision expertise. Iceland's commentator Gísli Marteinn Baldursson explains why Iceland is a Eurovision-obsessed nation. And Eurovision's Lead Creative Director Dan Shipton tells us how much work has gone into creating this year's contest. The Eurovision Song Contest Podcast is hosted by Steve Holden and is brought to you by the EBU. We're @Eurovision on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, and get all your latest news at Eurovision.tv and the Eurovision Song Contest's Official YouTube channel. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/11/2023
43:28
Episode 24 - The Semi-Final 1 Qualifiers
Steve gets the first reactions from all ten qualifiers from the first semi-final. We hear from Vesna representing Czechia, Mimicat from Portugal, Serbia's Luke Black, Norway's Alessandra, Remo Forrer from Switzerland, Let 3 from Croatia, Moldova's Pasha Parfeni, Noa Kirel from Israel, Sweden's Loreen and Käärijä from Finland. Eurovision fans and bloggers Samantha Ross and Madlen Tutelian also share their thoughts and offer analysis on the qualifiers and non-qualifiers. We're @Eurovision on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, and get all your latest news at Eurovision.tv and the Eurovision Song Contest's Official YouTube channel. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Good evening Europe...and good morning Australia! 37 countries will compete at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023... but who will win? This official podcast will take you behind the scenes in the run-up to the event in Liverpool and will offer exclusive backstage access. We'll be hearing from this year's contestants, the people putting on the show and speaking to some Eurovision legends. Join music reporter and presenter Steve Holden as he guides you through this year's Contest.