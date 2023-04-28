Welcome to The Dark Somnium. Scary Story, Creepypasta and Nosleep narrations with Original music and sound design. More
"I’ve witnessed Hell’s invasion of the Earth" Scary Stories from The internet | Creepypasta
This Creepypasta scary story is from the creepypasta website, written by Woundlicker, it is connected to 2 other stories they have done, which you can see here:
"The Museum of Humanity’s Final War": https://youtu.be/0PUNVBhuVow
"I Attended A Lecture Delivered By A Servant Of Hell": https://youtu.be/_VQMQs5IK4o
4/28/2023
57:17
"A Strange Church Appeared in My Hometown" Scary Stories from The Internet | Creepypasta
This creepypasta scary story is from the nosleep subreddit, written by Matt Dymerski (aka M59gar)
Make sure to check out the original story and support the author
A Strange Church Appeared in My Hometown: https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/5v8ecc/the_church_of_the_sacred_way/
4/8/2023
41:16
"I found the bunker of a prepper family who went missing three years ago" Scary Story | Creepypasta
This creepypasta scary story is from the nosleep subreddit, written by Christian Wallis, make sure to check out the original story and support the author!
I found the bunker of a prepper family who went missing three years ago:
https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/11txaos/i_found_the_bunker_of_a_prepper_family_who_went/
4/8/2023
42:54
"Down beneath the sewers of the city, I found something." Scary Stories from The Internet
this creepypasta scary story is from the nosleep subreddit, written by Darkly_Gathers, Make sure to check out the original story and support the author!
"Down beneath the sewers of the city, I discovered the corpse of 'Tommy, the Tank Engine'. https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/v8n2ix/down_beneath_the_sewers_of_the_city_i_discovered/
4/8/2023
37:16
"I'm Being Hunted by A Wendigo" Scary Stories from The Internet | Creepypasta
This story is connected to another video i did called "I have a condition that makes me hunt people" . Check out that part here:https://youtu.be/FGy9mYsvVTo
