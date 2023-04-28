Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Fiction
Podcast The Dark Somnium
The Dark Somnium
Welcome to The Dark Somnium. Scary Story, Creepypasta and Nosleep narrations with Original music and sound design. More
Fiction
Welcome to The Dark Somnium. Scary Story, Creepypasta and Nosleep narrations with Original music and sound design.

  • "I’ve witnessed Hell’s invasion of the Earth" Scary Stories from The internet | Creepypasta
    This Creepypasta scary story is from the creepypasta website, written by Woundlicker, it is connected to 2 other stories they have done, which you can see here: "The Museum of Humanity’s Final War": https://youtu.be/0PUNVBhuVow "I Attended A Lecture Delivered By A Servant Of Hell": https://youtu.be/_VQMQs5IK4o --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/darksomnium/message
    4/28/2023
    57:17
  • "A Strange Church Appeared in My Hometown" Scary Stories from The Internet | Creepypasta
    This creepypasta scary story is from the nosleep subreddit, written by Matt Dymerski (aka M59gar) Make sure to check out the original story and support the author A Strange Church Appeared in My Hometown: https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/5v8ecc/the_church_of_the_sacred_way/ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/darksomnium/message
    4/8/2023
    41:16
  • "I found the bunker of a prepper family who went missing three years ago" Scary Story | Creepypasta
    This creepypasta scary story is from the nosleep subreddit, written by Christian Wallis, make sure to check out the original story and support the author! I found the bunker of a prepper family who went missing three years ago: https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/11txaos/i_found_the_bunker_of_a_prepper_family_who_went/ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/darksomnium/message
    4/8/2023
    42:54
  • "Down beneath the sewers of the city, I found something." Scary Stories from The Internet
    this creepypasta scary story is from the nosleep subreddit, written by Darkly_Gathers, Make sure to check out the original story and support the author! "Down beneath the sewers of the city, I discovered the corpse of 'Tommy, the Tank Engine'. https://www.reddit.com/r/nosleep/comments/v8n2ix/down_beneath_the_sewers_of_the_city_i_discovered/ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/darksomnium/message
    4/8/2023
    37:16
  • "I'm Being Hunted by A Wendigo" Scary Stories from The Internet | Creepypasta
    This story is connected to another video i did called "I have a condition that makes me hunt people" . Check out that part here:https://youtu.be/FGy9mYsvVTo --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/darksomnium/message
    3/9/2023
    44:42

About The Dark Somnium

Welcome to The Dark Somnium. Scary Story, Creepypasta and Nosleep narrations with Original music and sound design.
Podcast website

