Overcoming Fear in Your Non-Toxic Journey
Do you want to know the biggest secret no one is telling you about non-toxic living? In today's episode, Yasmine is sharing her unique approach to combating fear as you embark on your non-toxic journey. After all, fear itself is toxic, right? The Non-Toxic Mommy is also sharing her final two biggest mindset tips today, insights that have helped her stay focused on non-toxic living in a positive way for over a decade now. If you find yourself overwhelmed with non-toxic living, remember that Confidence, Love, Understanding, and Knowledge are the antidotes to fear-based thinking.There are more smart insights and heartfelt advice from Yasmine as she reminds that we should aim for progress, not perfection. Strategies can include taking a zone-based approach where you clean up a specific area of your home, or you can swap out toxic products when they run out! Creative alternatives are aplenty as Non-Toxic Mommy encourages us to find balance, pursue peace, and permit ourselves to be imperfect. There's also a new show segment featuring healthy products that Yasmine has been 'Loving Lately'! Please join us. "Stressing yourself out about toxins is toxic. So let's not do that. Let's take a totally different approach." ~ Yasmine MoussaIn This Episode:- How to approach non-toxic living from a place of love- CLUK! A mnemonic to remember!- Why the 'journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step'- Appreciating that an extreme approach won't work- 'Zone-based' versus the 'swapping out' approach to making small changes- Learning to commit for the long-haul- Loving Lately: Yasmine's latest product endorsements- Giving yourself permission to not be perfectAnd more!Resources: (affiliate links)Little Biomes Baby Shampoo - https://www.amazon.com/Little-Biomes-Fragrance-Free-Hypoallergenic-Microbiome-Friendly/dp/B0B3WYKK9Y?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=pregpal-20&linkCode=ur2&linkId=0c6f97aec4a5b68b4faff0f39b736495&camp=1789&creative=9325 Active Skin Repair Kids (save 10% with code GENTLE10) - https://shop.bldgactive.com/?rfsn=7503902.fbcafe-Rowe Casa Organics Magnesium Cream (save 20% with code GN20) - https://www.rowecasaorganics.com/collections/wellness/products/magnesium-cream-4-oz?sca_ref=4051161.wIapGVB0eLConnect with Yasmine Moussa: Website - https://www.gentlenursery.com/Non-Toxic Mommies FB Group - http://www.facebook.com/groups/nontoxicmommies Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thegentlenursery
8/16/2023
27:59
My Best Mindset Tips for Non-Toxic Living
How can you set yourself up for success in your non-toxic living journey? Everybody’s favorite Non-Toxic Mommy, Yasmine Moussa, is offering us her top three tips that you should do BEFORE you even think about swapping out any products or make any major lifestyle changes.Do you ever feel the tug of wanting to get toxic chemicals out of your life, but hesitate knowing that will mean going against the grain? Maybe it’s a difficult conversation with a family member, or maybe it’s making tougher choices about the things you buy. Before you feel that tug of inner conflict, consider if you’ve really discovered down your ‘why.' Sharing from personal experience, Yasmine is encouraging women looking to begin their healthy journey to really unpack their deeper reasoning with regard to why pursuing a non-toxic lifestyle is worth it for them.Learn about ‘The Seven WHYs’ as well as how and why your WHY might change over time. Learn too about why Yasmine sometimes feels like she is a part of The Truman Show, as she walks her kids to a park that has been sprayed with chemicals, in a country where toxicity is an accepted, normalized part of everyday life. The Non-Toxic Mommy knows her WHY. Let's discover yours! We believe these three mindset tips will help you create a vision for your clean living and motherhood journey. Please join us! “Once you know better, you’re called to do better.” ~ Yasmine Moussa (The Non-Toxic Mommy)In This Episode:- How toxicity is normalized in society- Is it easier to just ‘go with the flow’?- The importance of knowing your why in relation to achieving your goals and asking yourself: why is this important to you?- Using The Seven WHYs as a technique to get to your root cause- Appreciating that your WHY might change over timeAnd more!Resources:Here are some journaling prompts to help you:- What does your ideal self or your ideal motherhood look like? Describe your ideal day.- What kind of things do you want your kids to learn about in life? - What important recent events in your life may be affecting or influencing you?- What are some of your worries, and what keeps you up at night?- If you had a magic wand and could fix anything in your life, what would it be?Connect with Yasmine Moussa: Website - https://www.gentlenursery.com/Non-Toxic Mommies FB Group - www.facebook.com/groups/nontoxicmommies Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thegentlenursery
8/16/2023
21:23
Top 3 Tips For Starting Your Non-Toxic Journey
How does someone go from being clueless (and addicted to Taco Bell) to a non-toxic mommy who can read a product label in just a few short seconds? Listen to the personal journey of our host, Yasmine Moussa, as she shares her powerful, moving story of how she embraced clean living and gentle motherhood.Growing up, Yasmine lived a mainstream life, never thinking much about her health, eating what she wanted (lots of carbs and candy), and reaching for antibiotics anytime she got sick. Back then, wellness wasn't very mainstream. It took motherhood to provide Yasmine with the desire to change and do better.Yasmine's search for a better way for her family has led, over the better part of a decade, to her establishing herself as a thought leader for mothers seeking non-toxic, healthy living alternatives. In today's inspiring inaugural episode, your holistic mom bestie is providing you with three tips on how you can start your non-toxic living journey. As Yasmine encourages us, it's all about taking small actionable steps that ultimately make the hard thing easier to do. From asking yourself what is your 'why?' for making these lifestyle changes (and having difficult conversations with family and friends who maybe don't get it), to giving yourself grace as you aim for consistency over intensity, Yasmine's heartfelt advice will strike a chord with all mothers out there. Please join us. "I know what I'm doing because of where I started. And that transformation took place simply because I knew, okay, what I've been doing for the last ten, fifteen years isn't going to cut it when motherhood gets involved. And so that was my impetus. It's not about me anymore." ~ Yasmine Moussa (The Non-Toxic Mommy)In This Episode:- Yasmine's typical childhood of candy and fast food- Understanding your 'why' for pursuing clean living- How motherhood provided the impetus for Yasmine to change- The importance of committing to healthy living for the long haul- 'Consistency before intensity' - lessons from James Clear- Giving yourself grace so that you set yourself up for success- Why freedom and good quality of life are a birthright- Today's homework: drink more waterAnd more!Connect with Yasmine Moussa: Website - https://www.gentlenursery.com/Non-Toxic Mommies FB Group - www.facebook.com/groups/nontoxicmommies Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thegentlenursery
8/16/2023
23:51
Welcome to The Non Toxic Mommy!
The Non-Toxic Mommy is a weekly podcast that helps moms ditch toxins, nurture their children naturally, find balance in motherhood, and raise happy, wholesome kids.Your host Yasmine Moussa is the Non-Toxic Mommy, and she’s on a mission to empower other women on their motherhood journey — so they can live the #momlife of their dreams.Doesn’t it feel like motherhood changes everything? Every little decision you make suddenly affects your babies, which can be empowering and overwhelming, especially since there’s so much conflicting advice out there. A health coach and non-toxic living expert, Yasmine was ditching toxins loooong before it was cool. She’s a wife, a boy mom, the founder of the natural mom blog, The Gentle Nursery, and the prenatal supplement brand, Biomeology. And she’s created this podcast to make motherhood and clean living simpler for you. So you can stop stressing and start focusing on making memories and raising wonderful humans.Each episode gives you useful tips and actionable information — without ever using scary fear-tactics or being judgemental. The show covers everything you’ve got on your mind, from ditching toxins and creating a non-toxic baby registry, to tips for self-improvement and motherhood hacks.Your path to healthier, happier motherhood starts here.
