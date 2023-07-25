My Best Mindset Tips for Non-Toxic Living

How can you set yourself up for success in your non-toxic living journey? Everybody’s favorite Non-Toxic Mommy, Yasmine Moussa, is offering us her top three tips that you should do BEFORE you even think about swapping out any products or make any major lifestyle changes.Do you ever feel the tug of wanting to get toxic chemicals out of your life, but hesitate knowing that will mean going against the grain? Maybe it’s a difficult conversation with a family member, or maybe it’s making tougher choices about the things you buy. Before you feel that tug of inner conflict, consider if you’ve really discovered down your ‘why.' Sharing from personal experience, Yasmine is encouraging women looking to begin their healthy journey to really unpack their deeper reasoning with regard to why pursuing a non-toxic lifestyle is worth it for them.Learn about ‘The Seven WHYs’ as well as how and why your WHY might change over time. Learn too about why Yasmine sometimes feels like she is a part of The Truman Show, as she walks her kids to a park that has been sprayed with chemicals, in a country where toxicity is an accepted, normalized part of everyday life. The Non-Toxic Mommy knows her WHY. Let's discover yours! We believe these three mindset tips will help you create a vision for your clean living and motherhood journey. Please join us! “Once you know better, you’re called to do better.” ~ Yasmine Moussa (The Non-Toxic Mommy)In This Episode:- How toxicity is normalized in society- Is it easier to just ‘go with the flow’?- The importance of knowing your why in relation to achieving your goals and asking yourself: why is this important to you?- Using The Seven WHYs as a technique to get to your root cause- Appreciating that your WHY might change over timeAnd more!Resources:Here are some journaling prompts to help you:- What does your ideal self or your ideal motherhood look like? Describe your ideal day.- What kind of things do you want your kids to learn about in life? - What important recent events in your life may be affecting or influencing you?- What are some of your worries, and what keeps you up at night?- If you had a magic wand and could fix anything in your life, what would it be?Connect with Yasmine Moussa: Website - https://www.gentlenursery.com/Non-Toxic Mommies FB Group - www.facebook.com/groups/nontoxicmommies Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thegentlenursery