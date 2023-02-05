If you’re looking for the strategies and encouragement to pursue a life of purpose, this is the podcast for you! Week after week Nicole Walters will have you la... More
I'm Tired of Excuses!
Friend, today we’re chatting about a shift I made this morning while laying in bed. The gift of starting over is that we can evaluate who we want to be as we’re becoming and this morning, I realized I don’t want to waste any time with the people I love. So in this chat, let’s talk about what’s getting in my way and what could be getting in your way of becoming the next version of yourself. I’m sharing the question I’ll be asking myself to get the most out of my days. Thanks for being here for this chat, friend! If you have something that’s working, let me know over on Instagram! Talk soon! Send Nicole a voice message at https://nicolewalters.com/message Find the show notes at https://nicolewalters.com/episode353 Episode Sponsor: Love Wellness believes caring for your vagina shouldn't be complicated. Visit LoveWellness.com and use code Nicole15 at checkout for 15% off your first purchase. *Please note These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The information provided does not constitute medical advice and should not take the place of consulting a physician. This information does not and should not replace treatment from a medical professional. If you need medical advice or assistance, you should consult a physician. Produced by Dear Media
5/2/2023
27:21
I Deserve Justice!
Friends, I’ve said it before and I’m here to say it again, you are deserving of getting paid (and paid WELL) for your work. In this chat we’re talking to entertainment attorney, Jennifer Justice, about the pay inequality she has seen and how we can ensure we’re getting paid what others are. From negotiation to partnering with other women, Jennifer is sharing the best tips to receive the coin that’s available to you. Thanks for being here today! Let us know what you’re implementing from this episode over on IG. Chat with you there friend! Send Nicole a voice message at https://nicolewalters.com/message Find the show notes at https://nicolewalters.com/episode352 Produced by Dear Media
4/25/2023
38:43
Couples Therapy LIVE
Dr. Morgan Anderson is here to share what she believes to be the missing piece to the dating puzzle. Yes friend, pull your car over, stop that workout, and grab something to take notes with because Dr. Anderson is not holding back! Did I mention that the Misterfella is here as well so you get to hear our first couples therapy session! If you aren’t familiar, Dr. Morgan Anderson is a clinical psychologist, attachment theory expert, and relationship thought leader who has dedicated her career to understanding the science of love and connection. Friend you are in for a treat! Head over to Instagram to let Dr. Morgan and I know what you got from this episode! Find Dr. Morgan on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/drmorgancoaching/ Find Nicole on Instagram at https://instagram.com/nicolewalters Send Nicole a voice message at https://nicolewalters.com/message Find the show notes at https://nicolewalters.com/episode351 Produced by Dear Media
4/19/2023
1:06:01
What Are You Waiting For?
I have a chat for you today friend! Successful people don’t wait until the end of the year to evaluate how they’re performing, so we aren’t either. Let’s chat about your goals and what I tell my clients when it comes to re-evaluating and re-focusing. This year will be and can be what you make of it. Stay ready, stay expectant, and thank you for being here each week. Talk soon friend! Find Nicole on Instagram at https://instagram.com/nicolewalters Send Nicole a voice message at https://nicolewalters.com/message Find the show notes at https://nicolewalters.com/episode350 Episode Sponsor: Issuu is the all-in-one platform to create and distribute beautiful digital content, from marketing materials and magazines, to catalogs and portfolios, and so much more. Get started with Issuu today for FREE or sign up for an annual premium account and get 50% off when you go to ISSUU.com/podcast and use promo code NICOLE Produced by Dear Media
4/11/2023
26:50
All This GUN Talk
Friend in this chat we’re talking about something I've noticed in conversation around difficult issues, something that is truly getting in the way of us making any changes, changes that we all want! This episode has sensitive topics so consider listening with your headphones on around the littles. These topics are sensitive but so necessary to chat about together. Together we can create positive change. Whether it’s by choosing our words carefully, supporting organizations that are advocating for something we all want, and/or talking to our local representation, friend I encourage you to get out there and act. Thank you for being here today. I am so grateful we get to spend this time together. Head to instagram to chat and for my previous tough talks. Talk soon! Send Nicole a voice message at https://nicolewalters.com/message Find the show notes at https://nicolewalters.com/episode349 Produced by Dear Media
