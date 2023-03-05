Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear the... More
DeSantis Deflation
The OG trio is back this week to talk the latest poll of GOP primary voters. Spoiler alert: fighting “wokeness” matters, helping Ukraine does not.
Plus, Ron DeSantis is imploding before our very eyes, while Trump’s campaign is actually running a coherent operation. Is a repeat of 2020 truly inevitable?
And in Texas, the tragic murder of a family gets drawn into immigration politics, while Rep. Colin puts his hat in the ring to challenge Cruz for the Senate.
Watch the gang record this episode our official YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dgm6vZqPjqA
5/3/2023
48:31
Undercover BO$$ (with Rep. Abigail Spanberger)
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a favorite of Never Trumpers everywhere, joins Tim this week to talk appealing to the middle, the battle of the debt ceiling, her career in the CIA (as much as she's allowed to say), what it's like being a mom while in Congress and much more!
Note: This episode was recorded on April 24, 2023.
4/30/2023
54:15
The Old Man and the Participation Trophy (The Secret Podcast PREVIEW)
Sarah and JVL talk about Montana Republicans kicking a trans Democrat out of the chamber, the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, Nikki Haley’s death pool, DeSantis in Israel, Trump and debates. And then we close out with the scourge of participation trophies.
4/28/2023
22:35
Loser Stench (with Amanda Carpenter)
Both Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon have been kicked to the curb by their employers, leaving us political pundits to wonder what their next move means, and what the future holds for Fox and CNN, respectively.
Plus, Ron DeSantis keeps sinking in the polls, while the primary field against Trump has almost evaporated. Will DeSantis even run? And is he trying to match Trump’s crazy by making it easier to enforce the death penalty?
Amanda Carpenter subs in for Sarah to discuss!
4/26/2023
54:06
Backlash & in Heels (with Abraham Josephine Riesman)
Abraham Josephine Riesman, author of The New York Times bestselling book, Ringmaster, joins Tim and JVL to talk WWE wrestling and the latest attacks on trans Americans from the right.
Plus, Tim and JVL talk the $5 million Mike Lindell has the pay for his disproven election fraud claims.
Watch the gang record this episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0u9_tuy9V4
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
