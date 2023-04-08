Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta in the App
Listen to Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta

Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta

Podcast Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta
Podcast Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta

Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta

Operation Podcast
add
As humans we have a job to do. In fact, we have four jobs: to earn and manage money, to attain and maintain health and fitness, to build and sustain personal re...
More
Health & FitnessAlternative HealthSociety & CulturePhilosophy
As humans we have a job to do. In fact, we have four jobs: to earn and manage money, to attain and maintain health and fitness, to build and sustain personal re...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 230
  • The Healing Power of Writing With Emily Gough - Ep. 227
    Imagine being able to process your deepest emotions, rewrite your personal narratives, and experience profound personal growth, all through the power of writing. As Emily and Jade share the journey of penning their book on relationships, you'll uncover how the act of writing can help you navigate the stormy seas of your innermost feelings. Listen in as they reveal how they overcame the emotional challenges, their differing relationship styles, and personal narratives to write a hundred thousand words in just ten days. Ever wondered how you can use writing as a potent tool for healing and self-reflection? Jade and Emily discuss how journaling can help process past traumas and rewrite damaging narratives that have been shaping your life. Along this path, they shed light on the "you complete me" vs "you grow me" concept that plays a crucial role in romantic partnerships. They also touch upon the discomfort of revisiting past pain and the courage it takes to expose our vulnerabilities to the world.  Jade and Emily wrap up the discussion by reflecting upon the extraordinary personal growth that comes from writing a book. By sharing some of their insecurities that cropped up during the writing process and how they handled them, they hope to inspire you to embrace your own personal growth journey. As you listen, you'll understand how writing can help you deal with fear, create a growth-based mindset in relationships, and ultimately lead to transformative healing. Tune in to this heartfelt conversation and discover the transformative power that writing can hold. Check out the Next Level Human sponsors! Visit https://paleovalley.com/nextlevel to learn more about the gut-friendly 100% grass-fed beef sticks and save 15%! Go to drinklmnt.com/NEXTLEVEL to claim your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase Connect with Emily Website: emilygoughcoaching.com Instagram: @emilygoughcoach Connect with Dr. Jade Teta Website: www.jadeteta.com Instagram: @jadeteta
    8/4/2023
    1:07:52
  • Becoming A Health Coach with Laura Rupsis and Erin Power – EP. 226
    Unlock the secrets of a thriving health coaching business with industry experts, Erin Power and Laura Rupsis. This episode is a treasure trove of insights that will redefine your understanding of health coaching, shatter misconceptions, and illuminate the path to success in this rapidly evolving field. We promise you an enlightening discussion that goes beyond the usual 'eat right and exercise' mantra, to delve into individual barriers to success, the psychology of unhealthy habits, and the art of navigating complex social situations. Get ready for a deep dive into the intricacies of health coaching, as Erin and Laura shed light on the challenges and opportunities that technology brings to the profession. They share their unique approach to coaching, emphasizing not just the importance of having a specific area of expertise but also the necessity of a well-structured coaching framework. You'll discover the importance of a client-led approach, the role of health coaches in their clients' journey, and how to develop pattern recognition skills that can help unravel the underlying causes of unhealthy behaviors. You will also gain invaluable insights into building a successful practice, the importance of a robust professional network, and the secrets to attracting the right clients. We explore the value of understanding the biochemical uniqueness of each client and the need to encourage change from within. As we wrap up, we discuss the exciting potential synergy in our organizations and the power of speaking the language of change. So, tune in and prepare to be enlightened about the fascinating world of health coaching. Check out the Next Level Human sponsors! Visit www.timelinenutrition.com/nextlevel to know more about Mitopure and how you can improve your cellular health! Go to calderalab.com/jade to find out more about their products. Don't forget to use the code “JADE” on checkout to save 20%! Connect with Dr. Jade Teta Website: www.jadeteta.com Instagram: @jadeteta Connect with Laura Rupsis and Erin Power: Website: PrimalHealthCoach.com Instagram: @primalhealthcoach Facebook: Primal Health Coach
    7/28/2023
    1:05:33
  • Trauma, Safety and Immunity With Justin Janoska - Ep. 225
    As we go about our lives, navigating the complexities and challenges, we often overlook or underestimate the profound impact that our past, especially our childhood, has on our health and overall wellbeing. Our guest, Justin Janoska, a renowned expert in the field, brings to light the concept of a 'psychic wound' - a biological scar from our past that affects our present in ways we often don't fully comprehend. Drawing from his own experiences and extensive research, Justin guides us through this riveting journey into the realm of childhood development and the often-ignored facets of trauma. Childhood trauma is not merely a memory, it is a living part of us that molds our nervous system, hormones, and, in turn, our immune system. Justin helps us understand the differences between trauma experienced early on and later in life, and the influence of a child's environment on their development. He takes us through the stages of development we go through as children and the impact this has on our brains and nervous systems, explaining how trauma can overstimulate or under-stimulate our hypothalamus, pituitary, and adrenal axis, putting us perpetually in a fight-flight-freeze mode. But, through it all, as Justin reiterates, healing is possible. The key lies in self-regulation, compassion, and the right therapies to address our 'psychic wounds'. With his expert insights, he elucidates the power of nurturing relaxation, gratitude, love, and compassion, alongside the efficacy of solution-focused therapy. He firmly believes in turning pain into purpose, and guides us to tap into our inner strength to find direction and meaning. With a deeper understanding of the intersections between childhood trauma, autoimmune conditions, and healing, this episode promises to be an enlightening exploratory journey for everyone. Check out the Next Level Human sponsors! ●      Visit https://paleovalley.com/nextlevel to learn more about the gut-friendly 100% grass-fed beef sticks and save 15%! ●      Go to drinklmnt.com/NEXTLEVEL to claim your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase ●     Go to drinkAG1.com/NEXTLEVEL to claim your free 1-year supply of vitamin D + 5 free travel packs with your first purchase! Connect with Justin Instagram: @justinjanoska Website: www.theautoimmunrevolution.com Connect with Dr. Jade Teta Website: www.jadeteta.com Instagram: @jadeteta
    7/21/2023
    53:33
  • Protein Pacing for Weight Loss – Ep. 224
    Today, Dr. Jade discusses the importance of protein intake for weight loss. Not only is protein fundamental to maintaining muscle mass while losing weight, but it is also one of the most fulfilling food sources, which helps with satiation, hunger control, and, consequently, calorie reduction.  There is a lot of debate on whether calorie reduction is the only way to achieve sustainable weight loss. According to research, reducing calories appears to be the foundation for any weight loss process. It all comes down to calorie reduction, and all diets work because they limit calories - in one way or another. There is also an interesting aspect of this matter which is what is called “protein pacing”. Protein pacing has become a popular concept and consists of spreading protein intake amongst the meals throughout the day. Despite not being too convenient, it is extremely helpful for those wanting to lose fat and change their body composition. Tune in to learn more! Check out the Next Level Human sponsors! ●      Go to drinkAG1.com/NEXTLEVEL to claim your free 1-year supply of vitamin D + 5 free travel packs with your first purchase! ●      Visit www.timelinenutrition.com/nextlevel to know more about Mitopure and how you can improve your cellular health! ●      Go to calderalab.com/jade to find out more about their products. Don't forget to use the code “JADE” on checkout to save 20%!  Connect with Dr. Jade Teta Website: www.jadeteta.com Instagram: @jadeteta
    7/14/2023
    47:44
  • Ethics & Morality in Business with Rob Docters – Ep. 223
    Today's guest is Rob Docters. Rob is Partner at Abbey Road, LLP, leading their ethics practice. In this episode of the Next Level Human Podcast, Rob talks about the definitions of ethics and morality, the differences between the two, and how one can confuse these concepts. Rob gives us numerous examples of ethical and unethical behaviors in daily life and how companies can operate ethically. In addition, Dr. Jade and Rob discuss how an individual practices ethics regularly. Does the environment make the person unethical, or are they unethical on their own? What happens when an individual is unethical with the help of others? Are these others unethical as well? Do ethics, morality, and law follow some kind of hierarchy? These are all questions debated during the episode.  Check out the Next Level Human sponsors! ●      Visit https://paleovalley.com/nextlevel to learn more about the gut-friendly 100% grass-fed beef sticks and save 15%! ●      Go to drinklmnt.com/NEXTLEVEL to claim your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase Related Links Ethics and Hidden Greed by Rob Docters and Hans Gieskes  Connect with Rob Website: www.EthicsAndHiddenGreed.com LinkedIn: Rob Docters Connect with Dr. Jade Teta Website: www.jadeteta.com Instagram: @jadeteta
    7/7/2023
    1:11:37

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta

As humans we have a job to do. In fact, we have four jobs: to earn and manage money, to attain and maintain health and fitness, to build and sustain personal relationships and to find meaning and make a difference. Your host, Dr. Jade Teta, is an integrative physician, entrepreneur and author in metabolism and personal development.
Podcast website

Listen to Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta, Passion Struck with John R. Miles and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta

Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta: Podcasts in Family