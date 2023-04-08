Next Level Human with Dr. Jade Teta

Trauma, Safety and Immunity With Justin Janoska - Ep. 225

As we go about our lives, navigating the complexities and challenges, we often overlook or underestimate the profound impact that our past, especially our childhood, has on our health and overall wellbeing. Our guest, Justin Janoska, a renowned expert in the field, brings to light the concept of a 'psychic wound' - a biological scar from our past that affects our present in ways we often don't fully comprehend. Drawing from his own experiences and extensive research, Justin guides us through this riveting journey into the realm of childhood development and the often-ignored facets of trauma. Childhood trauma is not merely a memory, it is a living part of us that molds our nervous system, hormones, and, in turn, our immune system. Justin helps us understand the differences between trauma experienced early on and later in life, and the influence of a child's environment on their development. He takes us through the stages of development we go through as children and the impact this has on our brains and nervous systems, explaining how trauma can overstimulate or under-stimulate our hypothalamus, pituitary, and adrenal axis, putting us perpetually in a fight-flight-freeze mode. But, through it all, as Justin reiterates, healing is possible. The key lies in self-regulation, compassion, and the right therapies to address our 'psychic wounds'. With his expert insights, he elucidates the power of nurturing relaxation, gratitude, love, and compassion, alongside the efficacy of solution-focused therapy. He firmly believes in turning pain into purpose, and guides us to tap into our inner strength to find direction and meaning. With a deeper understanding of the intersections between childhood trauma, autoimmune conditions, and healing, this episode promises to be an enlightening exploratory journey for everyone. Check out the Next Level Human sponsors! ● Visit https://paleovalley.com/nextlevel to learn more about the gut-friendly 100% grass-fed beef sticks and save 15%! ● Go to drinklmnt.com/NEXTLEVEL to claim your free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase ● Go to drinkAG1.com/NEXTLEVEL to claim your free 1-year supply of vitamin D + 5 free travel packs with your first purchase! Connect with Justin Instagram: @justinjanoska Website: www.theautoimmunrevolution.com Connect with Dr. Jade Teta Website: www.jadeteta.com Instagram: @jadeteta