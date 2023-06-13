Join Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel in a new weekly podcast that unravels everything you need to know about the world of US politics and how it affects you.
From d... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Trump on Trial. Miami Style.
For a historical indictment it was an ignominious entry: Donald Trump entered the Miami courthouse via a freight lift from an underground garage. For once, the Reality TV president ducked the cameras as he appeared on 37 charges of mishandling classified documents and espionage. This is America 2023.The question is how big a role will he play in America 2024- and the next presidential election.
6/13/2023
33:43
The News Agents USA - Trailer
Welcome to The News Agents USA - a new weekly podcast hosted by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel. Episodes are available every Tuesday on Global Player and on all other platforms from Wednesday.
Join Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel in a new weekly podcast that unravels everything you need to know about the world of US politics and how it affects you.
From decoding what happens inside the corridors of power at the White House to breaking down what an Electoral College actually does, this is a podcast that translates US politics into plain English. All of it delivered with Emily and Jon’s astute analysis, world-class insight and wry sense of humour.
Episodes are available every Tuesday exclusively on Global Player and all other platforms every Wednesday.
The News Agents USA is a Global Player Original podcast and a Persephonica production.