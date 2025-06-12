Millionaire Milestones: Building Wealth on Your Terms with Sam Dogen

In this episode of Boldin Your Money, host Steve Chen welcomes back Sam Dogen, the Financial Samurai, to discuss his journey from Wall Street to financial independence, and his latest book, Millionaire Milestones. Sam shares hard-earned insights from his early career in finance, the emotional and financial toll of market downturns, and how he transformed a cathartic blog into a thriving income source and community. The conversation explores the power of compounding, the value of real estate in wealth-building, risk tolerance, money mindset, and why aligning financial goals with personal values is crucial. Sam also dives into how AI is shaping the future of content creation and wealth strategy, both as a tool and a hedge. Whether you're starting your financial journey or refining your path to early retirement, this episode offers rich takeaways on how to invest with intention, build passive income, and live a life of purpose and autonomy.