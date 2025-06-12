How Not To Invest - Avoiding Big Money Mistakes with Barry Ritholtz
In this episode of Boldin Your Money, Steve Chen talks with Barry Ritholtz about his journey from law to leading a $6B wealth management firm. They discuss Barry’s book How Not to Invest, focusing on avoiding common mistakes, tuning out media noise, and the value of humility and process in investing. The conversation covers tech's role in finance, behavioral biases, and how to build smarter, tax-efficient portfolios in a rapidly evolving market.
--------
1:12:52
Flipping the Script
In this episode of Boldin Your Money, Steve Chen sits down with Geoff Schmidt, the creator behind the wildly popular YouTube channel Holy Schmidt. Geoff shares his inspiring journey from Wall Street to YouTube, sparked by a mission to help his father and ultimately millions better understand retirement planning. With over 350 videos and 335K+ subscribers, Geoff offers powerful insights on financial literacy, Social Security, blind spots in retirement, and building wealth with clarity and intention. A must-listen for anyone navigating retirement planning or curious about becoming a trusted voice in personal finance.
--------
53:01
Millionaire Milestones: Building Wealth on Your Terms with Sam Dogen
In this episode of Boldin Your Money, host Steve Chen welcomes back Sam Dogen, the Financial Samurai, to discuss his journey from Wall Street to financial independence, and his latest book, Millionaire Milestones. Sam shares hard-earned insights from his early career in finance, the emotional and financial toll of market downturns, and how he transformed a cathartic blog into a thriving income source and community. The conversation explores the power of compounding, the value of real estate in wealth-building, risk tolerance, money mindset, and why aligning financial goals with personal values is crucial. Sam also dives into how AI is shaping the future of content creation and wealth strategy, both as a tool and a hedge.
Whether you're starting your financial journey or refining your path to early retirement, this episode offers rich takeaways on how to invest with intention, build passive income, and live a life of purpose and autonomy.
--------
52:39
Five Years Later: White Coat Wisdom with Dr. Jim Dahle
In this episode, host Steve Chen reconnects with Dr. Jim Dahle, founder of The White Coat Investor, to reflect on life, money, and purpose five years after their first conversation. Jim shares the impact of a serious 2024 climbing accident, how it shaped his perspective on aging, balance, and living with intention. They dive into investing philosophy, simplifying wealth, estate planning for kids, and the challenges of being a content creator in the age of AI. The episode blends financial wisdom with personal insight, showing how resilience and purpose evolve with experience.
--------
44:56
Making Sense of Social Security
In this episode of Boldin Your Money, host Steve Chen sits down with financial advisor and YouTube creator Devin Carroll, the mind behind Social Security Intelligence and the book Social Security Basics. Devin shares his journey from tire salesman to financial planner, and how a curiosity about Social Security turned into a mission—and a media platform reaching millions. The conversation covers the evolution of financial advice, Social Security reform, building trust in a digital world, and why education is the foundation of confidence. Devin also opens up about how he uses content to grow his advisory firm and what the future of planning, media, and AI means for both advisors and everyday savers.
