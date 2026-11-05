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8 episodes
- Nova solo spotlight on Wednesday's hidden November 4 releases — VOID/BREAKER version 1.0, The End of the Sun on Xbox Series X|S, and Theos: Cities of Myth on PC via Steam, plus a quick roundup of smaller November 4 games. This is a special spotlight episode, not a repeat of Geeked's morning episode that day.
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About The Nerds List Daily
Your daily 10-minute rundown of everything happening in the nerd world: gaming, anime, movies, and tech. Hosted by Geeked, with Nova joining for special episodes. New episodes every morning from The Nerd's List.Podcast website
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