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The Nerds List Daily

Geeked &amp; Nova
Leisure
The Nerds List Daily
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • The Nerds List Daily

    Ep 5.5 — Black Clover: Where We Are, Where We're Going (Nova special)

    11/05/2026 | 10 mins.
    Special episode 5.5 of The Nerds List Daily — a solo special with Nova on Black Clover: where we are and where we're going.
  • The Nerds List Daily

    Release Day Chaos

    11/05/2026 | 10 mins.
    Release day chaos: Zelda, Stellar Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition, Crymelight, and Wielders of the Essence all land today.
  • The Nerds List Daily

    Nova's Hidden Wednesday

    11/04/2026 | 10 mins.
    Nova solo spotlight on Wednesday's hidden November 4 releases — VOID/BREAKER version 1.0, The End of the Sun on Xbox Series X|S, and Theos: Cities of Myth on PC via Steam, plus a quick roundup of smaller November 4 games. This is a special spotlight episode, not a repeat of Geeked's morning episode that day.
  • The Nerds List Daily

    Apple Goes OLED

    11/04/2026 | 10 mins.
    Apple's November 6 lineup: the M6 MacBook Pro and iMac, the touchscreen PROLED MacBook Pro, and the new OLED iPad mini — a buying guide.
  • The Nerds List Daily

    Patrick Stewart Tribute

    11/03/2026 | 9 mins.
    A special tribute episode remembering Sir Patrick Stewart: Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Professor Charles Xavier, and his final role in Avengers: Doomsday.
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About The Nerds List Daily
Your daily 10-minute rundown of everything happening in the nerd world: gaming, anime, movies, and tech. Hosted by Geeked, with Nova joining for special episodes. New episodes every morning from The Nerd's List.
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Leisure

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