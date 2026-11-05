About The Nerds List Daily

About The Nerds List Daily

About The Nerds List Daily

About The Nerds List Daily

About The Nerds List Daily

About The Nerds List Daily

Your daily 10-minute rundown of everything happening in the nerd world: gaming, anime, movies, and tech. Hosted by Geeked, with Nova joining for special episodes.

New episodes every morning from The Nerd's List.