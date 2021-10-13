The Nauvoo Temple: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast

This podcast presents the story of the Nauvoo Temple, explaining why Latter-day Saints in the 1840s sacrificed time, labor, and a sizeable portion of their meag... More
2/2/2023
Episode 8 — An Old City, a New Temple
On April 4, 1999, President Gordon B. Hinckley stunned Latter-day Saints with an announcement that the Nauvoo Temple would be reconstructed. This episode considers what it means today to know that a temple once again stands in Nauvoo.
10/14/2021
Episode 7 — The Return to Nauvoo
We describes the gradual return of the Latter-day Saints to Nauvoo, exploring the various efforts of churches and governments to designate the “City Beautiful” as a historic site.
Guests: Alex Smith, Benjamin Pykles, Lachlan Mackay, Steven Olsen
10/13/2021
Episode 6 — Martyrdom, Dedication, and Exodus
This episode explains how the murder of Joseph and Hyrum Smith coupled with hostility towards the Saints affected the construction and dedication of the Nauvoo Temple and forced the Saints to prepare to leave the city—possibly even the country.
10/12/2021
Episode 5 — Looking toward Eternity
This episode considers the ways that Joseph Smith prepared church members to receive the endowment and sealing ordinances in the temple, including through the founding of the female Relief Society of Nauvoo.
This podcast presents the story of the Nauvoo Temple, explaining why Latter-day Saints in the 1840s sacrificed time, labor, and a sizeable portion of their meager possessions to bring about the promised blessings of the temple.