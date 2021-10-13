Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
This podcast presents the story of the Nauvoo Temple, explaining why Latter-day Saints in the 1840s sacrificed time, labor, and a sizeable portion of their meag... More

  • Podcast Survey Promo
    Please take a survey to share with us what you think of the podcasts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. podcastsurvey.churchofjesuschrist.org
    2/2/2023
  • Episode 8 — An Old City, a New Temple
    On April 4, 1999, President Gordon B. Hinckley stunned Latter-day Saints with an announcement that the Nauvoo Temple would be reconstructed. This episode considers what it means today to know that a temple once again stands in Nauvoo.
    10/14/2021
  • Episode 7 — The Return to Nauvoo
    We describes the gradual return of the Latter-day Saints to Nauvoo, exploring the various efforts of churches and governments to designate the “City Beautiful” as a historic site. Guests: Alex Smith, Benjamin Pykles, Lachlan Mackay, Steven Olsen
    10/13/2021
  • Episode 6 — Martyrdom, Dedication, and Exodus
    This episode explains how the murder of Joseph and Hyrum Smith coupled with hostility towards the Saints affected the construction and dedication of the Nauvoo Temple and forced the Saints to prepare to leave the city—possibly even the country.
    10/12/2021
  • Episode 5 — Looking toward Eternity
    This episode considers the ways that Joseph Smith prepared church members to receive the endowment and sealing ordinances in the temple, including through the founding of the female Relief Society of Nauvoo.
    10/11/2021

About The Nauvoo Temple: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast

This podcast presents the story of the Nauvoo Temple, explaining why Latter-day Saints in the 1840s sacrificed time, labor, and a sizeable portion of their meager possessions to bring about the promised blessings of the temple.
