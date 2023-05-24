A weekly podcast where the dark, and sometimes weird, true stories in American politics are discussed. More
Episode 179: Side of Homophobia | Madison Cawthorn
Hillary and Tina cover former US Congressman Madison Cawthorn.
Madison Cawthorn was once hailed as a rising political figure, BUT his political journey took a dramatic turn when scandalous allegations surfaced, which tarnished his reputation and may have led to his defeat in the re-election race.
6/14/2023
1:19:46
Li'l Muck Episode 50: Tracy Merlin
Hillary and Tina interview gun violence prevention activist and educator, Tracy Merlin.
Tracy Merlin has spent 25 years as an educator in Florida. Her activism is centered on gun violence prevention and she works to enact the change needed to keep our students, teachers, and schools safe.
Special Guest: Tracy Merlin.
6/9/2023
55:08
Episode 178: She's a Witch | Anthony Adams
Tina and Hillary cover the murder of gay rights' activist Anthony Adams.
Anthony Adams was rising up in the world of Utah politics. BUT his tragic death has led to a 40 year mystery.
6/7/2023
52:09
Episode 177: Such a Force | Clotilda Slave Ship
Hillary and Tina cover America's last slave ship, the Clotilda.
Once a ship of human suffering, the Clotilda set the stage for an unimaginable bet. BUT its legacy continues to haunt Alabama’s history.
5/31/2023
1:04:48
Episode 176: Kardashian Vibes | Richard Como
Tina and Hillary cover former superintendent Richard Como.
Superintendent Richard Como had a promising career in education, but text messages brought his career crashing down.
