A weekly podcast where the dark, and sometimes weird, true stories in American politics are discussed.
GovernmentNewsPoliticsTrue Crime
A weekly podcast where the dark, and sometimes weird, true stories in American politics are discussed.

Available Episodes

5 of 235
  • Episode 179: Side of Homophobia | Madison Cawthorn
    Hillary and Tina cover former US Congressman Madison Cawthorn. Madison Cawthorn was once hailed as a rising political figure, BUT his political journey took a dramatic turn when scandalous allegations surfaced, which tarnished his reputation and may have led to his defeat in the re-election race. Sources Hillary's Story The Charlotte Observer Florida man: Madison Cawthorn, denied NC reelection, confirms move to Sunshine State (https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/politics-government/article270949127.html)--by Danielle Battaglia Madison Cawthorn pops up in 'Shiny Happyt People' for his odd connection to the Duggar family (https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/politics-government/article276121916.html)--by Danielle Battaglia CNBC Politics GOP Rep. Cawthorn calls leaked nude video ‘blackmail,’ says he was just ‘being crass with a friend’ (https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/05/gop-rep-madison-cawthorn-calls-leaked-nude-video-of-him-blackmail.html)--by Kevin Breuninger House Ethics Committee admonishes Rep. Madison Cawthorn over crypto promotion, failure to disclose stake (https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/06/madison-cawthorn-sanctioned-by-house-ethics-committee-over-crypto-holding.html)--by Dan Mangan CNN Politics Madison Cawthorn pleads guilty in case over bringing a loaded handgun through TSA checkpoint (https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/05/politics/madison-cawthorn-loaded-handgun-airport/index.html)-by Rebekah Riess The Daily Beast Inside the Relentless Campaign to Ruin Madison Cawthorn (https://www.thedailybeast.com/inside-the-relentless-campaign-to-ruin-madison-cawthorn)--by Sam Brodey Forbes Former Firebrand Rep. Madison Cawthorn Pleads Guilty To Bringing Gun To Airport (https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2023/05/05/former-firebrand-rep-madison-cawthorn-pleads-guilty-to-bringing-gun-to-airport/?sh=583e5821180f)--by Nicholas Reimann NPR WLRN Rep. Madison Cawthorn is under mounting pressure from scandals ahead of midterms (https://www.npr.org/2022/05/02/1095770735/madison-cawthorn-allegations)--by Emma Bowman PBS Madison Cawthorn concedes in North Carolina Republican primary (https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/madison-cawthorn-concedes-in-north-carolina-republican-primary)--by Gary D. Robertson, AP People Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Wife Cristina Will Divorce After 8 Months of Marriage: 'Our Lives Changed' (https://people.com/politics/madison-cawthorn-wife-cristina-divorce-after-less-than-8-months-marriage-our-lives-changed/)--by Aaron Parsley Politico Exclusive: Madison Cawthorn photos reveal him wearing women’s lingerie in public setting (https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/22/madison-cawthorn-photos-00027286)--by Michael Kruse Slate Rising Star Republican Candidate Denounces Critic Over Past Support for “Non-White Males” (https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/10/madison-cawthorn-racist-attack-by-republican-congressional-candidate.html)--by Ben Mathis-Lilley Time Why Madison Cawthorn Lost His Race (https://time.com/6178176/madison-cawthorn-lost-north-carolina/)--by Abby Vesoulis Wikipedia Maison Cawthorn (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madison_Cawthorn) Photos Madison Cawthorn (https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/3/32/Madison_Cawthorn_%2850760867221%29.jpg/1920px-Madison_Cawthorn_%2850760867221%29.jpg)--by Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia CC BY-SA 2.0 Madison Cawthorn with fiance on his lap (https://jewishinsider.nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/18175525/IMG_0788-scaled-e1600849401383-1600x1530.jpg)--by Christina Bayardelle via Jewish Insider
    6/14/2023
    1:19:46
  • Li'l Muck Episode 50: Tracy Merlin
    Hillary and Tina interview gun violence prevention activist and educator, Tracy Merlin. Tracy Merlin has spent 25 years as an educator in Florida. Her activism is centered on gun violence prevention and she works to enact the change needed to keep our students, teachers, and schools safe. Special Guest: Tracy Merlin.
    6/9/2023
    55:08
  • Episode 178: She's a Witch | Anthony Adams
    Tina and Hillary cover the murder of gay rights' activist Anthony Adams. Anthony Adams was rising up in the world of Utah politics. BUT his tragic death has led to a 40 year mystery. Sources Tina's Story CBS 2 KUTV 'Key to finding the killer,' SLC cops looking for lost evidence from 40-year-old cold case (https://kutv.com/news/local/key-to-finding-the-killer-slc-cops-looking-for-lost-evidence-from-40-year-old-cold-case)--by Jeremy Harris The Deck Anthony Adams (Ace of Hearts, Utah) (https://thedeckpodcast.com/anthony-adams/) Deseret News Utah Cold Case Coalition designs playing cards to highlight cold cases (https://www.deseret.com/utah/2019/7/31/20755726/utah-cold-case-coalition-designs-playing-cards-to-highlight-cold-cases)--by Kim Bojorquez (https://www.fox13now.com/2018/11/19/cold-cases-in-utah-could-warm-up-including-40-year-old-case-with-key-evidence-missing) Fox 13 Salt Lake City Cold cases in Utah could warm up, including 40-year-old case with key evidence missing (https://www.fox13now.com/2018/11/19/cold-cases-in-utah-could-warm-up-including-40-year-old-case-with-key-evidence-missing)--by Matt McDonald PBS Frontline Anthony Adams (https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/interactive/unresolved/cases/anthony-adams) Q Salt Lake Magazine The Murder of Tony Adams (https://www.qsaltlake.com/news/2009/11/07/the-murder-of-tony-adams/)--by Ben Williams Salt Lake Tribune The murder of Anthony Adams: A four-decade-old mystery that Salt Lake City police are still investigating (https://www.sltrib.com/news/2018/10/14/murder-anthony-adams/)--by Eric S. Peterson The United States Department of Justice Anthony Adams--Notice to Close File (https://www.justice.gov/crt/case-document/anthony-adams) Photos Anthony Adams (https://slcpd.com/ass3ts/uploads/1978/11/AnthonyAdams-400x480.png)--via Salt Lake City Police Department Adams Social Activism (https://www.sltrib.com/resizer/zf0r7A5SnwI1TLhcqS-BLcleCLc=/fit-in/900x500/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-sltrib.s3.amazonaws.com/public/FNFR244X4JDNPPHWKBTPGLFDW4.JPG)--from Adams family via The Salt Lake Tribune Newspaper Headline on Adams' Murder (https://www.sltrib.com/resizer/umGJSBWcSIbTAsLvoCdCGDSjfFk=/1024x650/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-sltrib.s3.amazonaws.com/public/GWPJFODZ2RBPXD5OBPWZSQD7EE.JPG)--from The Militant via The Salt Lake Tribune
    6/7/2023
    52:09
  • Episode 177: Such a Force | Clotilda Slave Ship
    Hillary and Tina cover America's last slave ship, the Clotilda. Once a ship of human suffering, the Clotilda set the stage for an unimaginable bet. BUT its legacy continues to haunt Alabama’s history. Sources Hillary's Story The Guardian 'Still fighting': Africatown, site of last US slave shipment, sues over pollution (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jan/26/africatown-site-of-last-us-slave-ship-arrival-sues-over-factorys-pollution)--by Lauren Zanolli National Geographic Last American slave ship is discovered in Alabama (https://www.nationalgeographic.com/culture/article/clotilda-the-last-american-slave-ship-found-in-alabama)--by Joel K. Bourne National Museum of African History The Clotilda Has Been Found (https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/stories/clotilda-has-been-found) NPR WLRN Exploring the Clotilda, the last known slave ship in the U.S., brings hope (https://www.npr.org/2022/06/15/1105007375/exploring-the-clotilda-the-last-known-slave-ship-in-the-u-s-brings-hope)--by Debbie Elliot and Marisa Penaloza of Morning Edition The New York Times Last Known Slave Ship Is Remarkably Well Preserved, Researchers Say (https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/25/us/clotilda-slaveship-africa-alabama.html)--by Michael Levenson Smithsonian Magazine The ‘Clotilda,’ the Last Known Slave Ship to Arrive in the U.S., Is Found (https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/clotilda-last-known-slave-ship-arrive-us-found-180972177/)--by Allison Keyes Time A New Netflix Documentary Recounts the Last Known Slave Ship—and the Community Who Won't Let the World Forget (https://time.com/6223809/descendant-netflix-clotilda-history/)--by Olivia B. Waxman Wikipedia Africatown (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africatown) Clotilda (slave ship) (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clotilda_(slave_ship)) Cudjoe Lewis (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cudjoe_Lewis) Redoshi (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Redoshi) Photos Timothy Meaher (https://encyclopediaofalabama.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/m-4013.jpg)--from public domain via Encyclopedia of Alabama Cudjoe and Abache Lewis (https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/0/09/Cudjoe_Abache.jpg)--by Emma Langdon Roche (public domain) via Wikipedia Mural of the Clotilda (https://api.time.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Clotilda-2.jpg?quality=85&w=1600)--photo by Emily Kask via Time Africatown Sign (https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/d/d3/Welcome_to_Africatown_%28cropped%29.jpg/1920px-Welcome_to_Africatown_%28cropped%29.jpg)--by Amy Walker via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 4.0) Piece of Clotilda Wreckage (https://api.time.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Clotilda-1.jpg?quality=85&w=1600)--by Joe Turner via Time
    5/31/2023
    1:04:48
  • Episode 176: Kardashian Vibes | Richard Como
    Tina and Hillary cover former superintendent Richard Como. Superintendent Richard Como had a promising career in education, but text messages brought his career crashing down. Sources Tina's Story ABC News Pennsylvania School Officials Under Fire for 'Racist and Sexist' Text Messages (https://abcnews.go.com/US/pennsylvania-school-officials-fire-racist-sexist-text-messages/story?id=20357223)--by Christina Ng Resignations Accepted for Pa. School Officials Under Fire for Text Messages (https://abcnews.go.com/US/resignations-accepted-pennsylvania-school-officials-fire-text-messages/story?id=20368657)--by Christina Ng CBS News Philadelphia Ex-Officials Charged With Theft From School District (https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/ex-officials-charged-with-theft-from-school-district/) Main Line Times & Suburban Chester County DA announces charges against former Coatesville school administrators (https://www.mainlinemedianews.com/2014/12/14/chester-county-da-announces-charges-against-former-coatesville-school-administrators/) The Mercury Ex-Superintendent Como sentenced to prison for theft of school funds (https://www.pottsmerc.com/2018/03/16/ex-superintendent-como-sentenced-to-prison-for-theft-of-school-funds/)--by Mike Rellahan NBC 10 Philadelphia Former Superintendent in Racist Text Scandal Received $40K Payout (https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/national-international/former-superintendent-in-racist-text-scandal-received-40k-payout/2077436/)--by David Chang Pennsylvania Court Documents Memorandum Opinion (https://www.pacourts.us/assets/opinions/Commonwealth/out/43CD22_1-6-23.pdf?cb=1) Philadelphia Coatesville’s Racist Texting Scandal Yields Federal Whistleblower Lawsuit (https://www.phillymag.com/news/2015/08/31/coatesville-racist-texts/)--by Victor Fiorello 2 Coatesville Officials Charged with Stealing School Funds (https://www.phillymag.com/news/2014/12/15/2-coatesville-officials-charged-stealing-school-funds/)--by Dan McQuade The Reporter Witnesses testify in former Coatesville superintendent’s fraud case (https://www.thereporteronline.com/2015/02/28/witnesses-testify-in-former-coatesville-superintendents-fraud-case/)--by Michael Price Photos Richard Como (https://chaddsfordlive.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/como.jpg)--via Chaddsford Live James Donato (https://chaddsfordlive.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Donato.jpg)-via Chaddsford Live
    5/24/2023
    59:27

A weekly podcast where the dark, and sometimes weird, true stories in American politics are discussed.
