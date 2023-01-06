When the lockdown started, Much Obliged members started and participated in a number of online Zoom Meetings, including a literature study meeting every Sunday ... More
Episode #101 Purple Dave G
DATC Media is very excited to announce the launch of "The Much Obliged Podcast, a Yellow Balloon Experience." When the lockdown started, Much Obliged members started and participated in a number of online Zoom Meetings, including a literature study meeting every Sunday night and a speaker meeting every Friday Night. This podcast is an extension of the Friday Night Speaker Meeting. The hosts Matthew Wilson, Lauryn Snelson, and Benji Rosenzweig will have a short discussion with a member of our community, and then you will hear a prerecorded speaker meeting. The group members come from varied backgrounds and experiences. They will share in a candid way, their backgrounds, where they came from, how they got into their drinking/drug use (or other vices), and how they found recovery. Most importantly, what their life is like now. In this first episode we hear from Purple Dave G.
About The Much Obliged Podcast, A Yellow Balloon Experience
When the lockdown started, Much Obliged members started and participated in a number of online Zoom Meetings, including a literature study meeting every Sunday night and a speaker meeting every Friday Night. This podcast is an extension of the Friday Night Speaker Meeting.
The hosts Matthew Wilson, Lauryn Snelson, and Benji Rosenzweig will have a short discussion with a member of our community, and then you will hear a prerecorded speaker meeting.
The group members come from varied backgrounds and experiences. They will share in a candid way, their backgrounds, where they came from, how they got into their drinking/drug use (or other vices), and how they found recovery. Most importantly, what their life is like now.
