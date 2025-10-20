Open app
    Story Time With Jeremy: My Mother Is Not A Clown!

    5/23/2025 | 13 mins.

    Our final bonus minisode in which Jeremy recalls how he exacted revenge on a bullying classmate and became a legend.

    Story Time With Jeremy: Jeremy Takes Issue With a Comedy Icon

    5/23/2025 | 4 mins.

    Another bonus minisode in which Jeremy bemoans Billy Crystal's buffoonery. 

    Story Time With Jeremy: Mailbox Vandalism Etiquette

    5/23/2025 | 4 mins.

    Enjoy this BONUS minisode, in which Jeremy - Rushmore's resident storyteller - offers worldly wisdom about drawing weiners on someone's mailbox. 

    Season 3 - Episode 8: Best Sports Mascots

    5/23/2025 | 1h 33 mins.

    The final episode of Season 3 is fitting, as only one of our hosts can be crowned undisputed champion. Who will survive this brutal battle, based on the baddest and most beloved beasts, boosters and buddies to ever play ball? It's a Cinderella story like you've never imagined!   

    Season 3 - Episode 7: Best Movie Openings

    5/23/2025 | 1h 33 mins.

    Before the season closes, our hosts debate the opening movie scenes that are better than the rest. (And, sometimes, the rest of the movies.)

About The Mount Rushmore Podcast

Welcome toThe Mount Rushmore Podcast. It‘s time to pick a side.
