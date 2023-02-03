The Motherly Podcast features honest conversations about modern motherhood with inspiring leaders—who also happen to be mothers. These incredible women, like Kr... More
Julie Bowen loves being a boy mom
Julie Bowen loves being a boy mom

In this episode, Liz talks with actress Julie Bowen. Julie is a mom of three boys and recently launched JB Skrub, a personal care brand designed specifically for teenage boys. In this conversation, Julie talks about navigating new phases of motherhood as children get older, co-parenting after divorce, and how her time playing a mother on Modern Family shaped her views on motherhood outside of work.
VC and Mama Jesse Draper on why we need to invest in female entrepreneurs
VC and Mama Jesse Draper on why we need to invest in female entrepreneurs

In this episode, Liz talks to venture capitalist and mom of three boys, Jesse Draper, who is on a mission to invest in female-founded consumer technology companies. Jesse started her fund Halogen Venture in 2016 and has since become a leading voice for women in business. Jesse also hosts the podcast Monumental where she explores the world of childcare, foster care, and parenting.
Happiness Researcher Dr. Cassie Holmes on how moms can find more joy in their busy lives
Happiness Researcher Dr. Cassie Holmes on how moms can find more joy in their busy lives

Dr. Cassie Holmes is a professor of behavioral decision making at the UCLA Anderson School of Management and the author of a new book called Happier Hour, which is based on her signature course about the science of happiness. In this conversation with Liz, Dr. Holmes breaks down all the factors that busy moms may not realize lead to their feelings of time poverty – and suggests some ways we can make small adjustments to optimize happiness in our day-to-day lives.
Momtourage podcast hosts Ashley Hearon-Smith & Keri Setaro on how to make mom friends
Momtourage podcast hosts Ashley Hearon-Smith & Keri Setaro on how to make mom friends

Ashley Hearon-Smith & Keri Setaro met when they were paired as co-hosts on their popular podcast Momtourage – and now they are best friends, colleagues, and their kids are just as close to each other as they are. In this episode, they talk to Liz about their different approaches to friendship and why making new friends after motherhood can often feel so challenging. They also get honest about their parenting failures – and explain how laughter has helped them get through the toughest days of new motherhood.
Boram Nam on why we need better postpartum care in America
Boram Nam on why we need better postpartum care in America

After the birth of her first child, Boram Nam realized that the United States was severely lacking in postpartum care services, in comparison to the care that her friends were getting back home in Korea. So, she decided to take matters into her own hands and start the Boram Postnatal Retreat in New York City to provide mothers with postpartum support services and care. Boram also talks about the work she's doing to make this type of care accessible to more women – and suggests some ways that new mothers and their loved ones can create a healthier postpartum period, even at home.
The Motherly Podcast features honest conversations about modern motherhood with inspiring leaders—who also happen to be mothers. These incredible women, like Kristen Bell, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Gabrielle Union, are helping to redefine motherhood, using their voices to uplift women with practical ideas and expert insights. The Webby Award winning podcast is hosted each week by Liz Tenety, an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Motherly.