Boram Nam on why we need better postpartum care in America

After the birth of her first child, Boram Nam realized that the United States was severely lacking in postpartum care services, in comparison to the care that her friends were getting back home in Korea. So, she decided to take matters into her own hands and start the Boram Postnatal Retreat in New York City to provide mothers with postpartum support services and care. Boram also talks about the work she’s doing to make this type of care accessible to more women – and suggests some ways that new mothers and their loved ones can create a healthier postpartum period, even at home.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.