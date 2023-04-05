The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

The Science behind Manifesting & unlocking your full power with Lacy Phillips

The INCREDIBLE Magnetic wonder that is Lacy Phillips is blowing our minds with her witchiness and wisdom. Ya'll know we love a little woo woo on the pod and Lacy Phillips is next level. Her vibrancy and dynamism makes you feel like you're buzzing, we were hanging off every word she had to say, enthralled by the possibilities of all she's uncovered in her work that is available to everyone. Join us as Lacy walks us through unlocking, relearning and engaging in our own self work to become our most magnetic selves, she walks us through what our "expanders" are, how to step in to your full power, the science backed approach to her manifesting methods and raising the next generation of mindful children. Take notes Dazeys, this episode could change your life!