Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer in the App
Listen to The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

Podcast The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer
Podcast The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

Sarah Wright Olsen, Teresa Palmer, & Studio71
add
Sarah Wright Olsen (American Made, Parks and Recreation) and Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies, Hacksaw Ridge) are two moms, from opposite ends of the world, meeting f... More
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & Culture
Sarah Wright Olsen (American Made, Parks and Recreation) and Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies, Hacksaw Ridge) are two moms, from opposite ends of the world, meeting f... More

Available Episodes

5 of 41
  • 90s heartthrobs, rebellious youth, and potty training?!
    This week on the mother daze podcast we are taking it allll the way back to Leo DiCaprios ‘the fish tank’ moment, major 90’s nostalgia, manifesting Jennifer Love Hewitts smile, smoking weed, modeling in Japan at 16, all the (innocent) rebellion, and kissing girls ?? We also get down to business with our favorite potty training tips, so slap on your teen spirit, grab your favorite pleather skirt and meet us on the pod with your cherry cola lip balm.   Resource Links: Hanna Anderson | Training Underwear   Follo​w Sarah Wright Olsen: IG: @swrightolsen Follow Teresa Palmer: IG: @teresapalmer FB: https://www.facebook.com/teresamarypalmer/   DISCOUNT CODES: • Go to www.baeo.com and get 20% when using the code MOTHERDAZE20 • Go to www.lovewell.earth and get 20% when using the code MOTHERDAZE20   More about the show! • Watch this episode on YouTube here • Co-founders of @yourzenmama yourzenmama.com • Read and buy our book! "The Zen Mama Guide To Finding Your Rhythm In Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond" Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/18/2023
    57:48
  • The Business of Being Born with Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein
    Happy 15th anniversary to The Business of Being Born and a pinch me moment as we celebrate with this week's guests, Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein!! This film deeply impacted Teresa and Sarah and set the course for their soul searching birth journeys! We talk about the maternal mortality rate, how we desperately need this film in our lives again and how much home birth, doula and midwifery care has grown since the film’s release in 2008. We are honored and over the moon to help champion the free streaming week May 10th-14th for Mother’s Day and hope that all of our dazies will listen to the episode, watch the film and spread the word!! Resource Links: Join on May 10 - 14 for a free global anniversary screening of The Business of Being Born thebusinessof.life Follo​w Sarah Wright Olsen: IG: @swrightolsen Follow Teresa Palmer: IG: @teresapalmer  FB: https://www.facebook.com/teresamarypalmer/ DISCOUNT CODES: • Go to www.baeo.com and get 20% when using the code MOTHERDAZE20 • Go to www.lovewell.earth and get 20% when using the code MOTHERDAZE20 More about the show! • Watch this episode on YouTube here • Co-founders of @yourzenmama yourzenmama.com • Read and buy our book! "The Zen Mama Guide To Finding Your Rhythm In Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond" Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/11/2023
    1:01:21
  • Faith, family values, and raising kids in a digital age with Katherine Schwarzenegger
    Our chat this week with the wonderful Katherine Schwarzenegger takes us down numerous colourful paths like redefining our relationships with God, working through Catholic guilt, leading a spiritual life, writing children’s books, Katherine’s magical childhood, the power in forgiveness and being an accomplished author at the ripe ol age of 19! Mama of 2, Katherine is a revelation and so articulately unravels the nuances and joys of bringing up baby. Resource Links: Follow Katherine on IG: @katherineschwarzenegger Listen to BDA Baby podcast Learn more about Katherine’s books here Follo​w Sarah Wright Olsen: IG: @swrightolsen Follow Teresa Palmer: IG: @teresapalmer  FB: https://www.facebook.com/teresamarypalmer/ DISCOUNT CODES: • Go to www.baeo.com and get 20% when using the code MOTHERDAZE20 • Go to www.lovewell.earth and get 20% when using the code MOTHERDAZE20 More about the show! • Watch this episode on YouTube here • Co-founders of @yourzenmama yourzenmama.com • Read and buy our book! "The Zen Mama Guide To Finding Your Rhythm In Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond" Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:06:38
  • SURROGACY, INDUCED LACTATION & THE MANY PATHS TO MOTHERHOOD
    Join the girls this week in an absolute tear jerker as they sit down with two very special mamas Sarah and Elle. When mum of 4, Sarah, first heard that Elle was looking for a surrogate, she felt this calling to reach out to her. What transpired between these two mamas is nothing short of magical and we are honored that the two of them have chosen to share their beautiful, raw, emotional and inspiring path to bringing home baby Alfie with us (He’s the bubba at the centre of this magic who you’ll hear happily guzzling away on his mama Elles milk). Did you know that you can exclusively breastfeed your baby born via a surrogate? how incredible our bodies are! hear the girls talk about that as well as all the many intricacies of this deeply personal and moving journey. Follo​w Sarah Wright Olsen: IG: @swrightolsen Follow Teresa Palmer: IG: @teresapalmer  FB: https://www.facebook.com/teresamarypalmer/ DISCOUNT CODES: • Go to www.baeo.com and get 20% when using the code MOTHERDAZE20 • Go to www.lovewell.earth and get 20% when using the code MOTHERDAZE20 More about the show! • Watch this episode on YouTube here • Co-founders of @yourzenmama yourzenmama.com • Read and buy our book! "The Zen Mama Guide To Finding Your Rhythm In Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond" Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    59:23
  • The Science behind Manifesting & unlocking your full power with Lacy Phillips
    The INCREDIBLE Magnetic wonder that is Lacy Phillips is blowing our minds with her witchiness and wisdom. Ya’ll know we love a little woo woo on the pod and Lacy Phillips is next level. Her vibrancy and dynamism makes you feel like you’re buzzing, we were hanging off every word she had to say, enthralled by the possibilities of all she’s uncovered in her work that is available to everyone. Join us as Lacy walks us through unlocking, relearning and engaging in our own self work to become our most magnetic selves, she walks us through what our “expanders” are, how to step in to your full power, the science backed approach to her manifesting methods and raising the next generation of mindful children. Take notes Dazeys, this episode could change your life! Resource Links: To Be MagneticTM Listen to the Expanded Podcast Sign up to The Pathway Membership Learn more about manifesting: Manifestation 101 on the Expanded Podcast FREE mini workshop To Be Magnetic testimonials Follo​w Sarah Wright Olsen: IG: @swrightolsen Follow Teresa Palmer: IG: @teresapalmer  FB: https://www.facebook.com/teresamarypalmer/ DISCOUNT CODES: • Go to www.baeo.com and get 20% when using the code MOTHERDAZE20 • Go to www.lovewell.earth and get 20% when using the code MOTHERDAZE20 More about the show! • Watch this episode on YouTube here • Co-founders of @yourzenmama yourzenmama.com • Read and buy our book! "The Zen Mama Guide To Finding Your Rhythm In Pregnancy, Birth, and Beyond" Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    1:05:43

More Kids & Family podcasts

About The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

Sarah Wright Olsen (American Made, Parks and Recreation) and Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies, Hacksaw Ridge) are two moms, from opposite ends of the world, meeting for an hour every week to discuss the mayhem, magic and madness of raising their 8 children between them. Motherhood can feel overwhelming, exhausting and isolating but you don’t have to do it alone! Follow along as they attempt to navigate, ask questions, share stories, break down the everyday challenges and hopefully keep you from googling phrases like “What does it mean when my baby’s poop is green?” Grab your coffee, tea, Kombucha or favorite libation and join as they discuss mom fails, poop talk, pillow talk, and much more. These moms will engage in some brilliant interviews with celebrity friends, parenting experts and listeners like you! From the creators of the celebrated Your Zen Mama community, Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer bring you “The Mother Daze”, a refreshing and real look in to the wild and wonderful days of Motherhood. Subscribe so you never miss an episode, whether you’re listening sitting in your minivan or taking some me time in the tub. For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
Podcast website

Listen to The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer, The Adoption Wait and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer: Podcasts in Family