The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

Sarah Wright Olsen (American Made, Parks and Recreation) and Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies, Hacksaw Ridge) are two moms, from opposite ends of the world, meeting for an hour every week to discuss the mayhem, magic and madness of raising their 8 children between them. Motherhood can feel overwhelming, exhausting and isolating but you don’t have to do it alone! Follow along as they attempt to navigate, ask questions, share stories, break down the everyday challenges and hopefully keep you from googling phrases like “What does it mean when my baby’s poop is green?” Grab your coffee, tea, Kombucha or favorite libation and join as they discuss mom fails, poop talk, pillow talk, and much more. These moms will engage in some brilliant interviews with celebrity friends, parenting experts and listeners like you! From the creators of the celebrated Your Zen Mama community, Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer bring you “The Mother Daze”, a refreshing and real look in to the wild and wonderful days of Motherhood. Subscribe so you never miss an episode, whether you’re listening sitting in your minivan or taking some me time in the tub.
