Off The Rails with Mike Kellar + Jenny Matthews

Wine Time!

We've never done anything like this before! This episode is our first ever ON LOCATION recording, and we can't thank the incredible staff at SAIL AWAY WINE for hosting us! Sail Away Wine is located in North Kansas City, near the intersection of Swift Ave and Armour Blvd. They have 72 wines on tap from all over the world, and if you're not a wine expert, you will be by the end of this episode. Thank you to every one of our listeners who joined us for this experience!