Off The Rails with Mike Kellar + Jenny Matthews

The official podcast of Mike Kellar + Jenny Matthews in Kansas City!
Available Episodes
5 of 116
Interns Pt. 2
Our interns are in the last week of being with us before they head back to school! We thought this would be the perfect time to answer any more questions they might have, and they didn't disappoint!
7/25/2023
53:47
Wine Time!
We've never done anything like this before! This episode is our first ever ON LOCATION recording, and we can't thank the incredible staff at SAIL AWAY WINE for hosting us! Sail Away Wine is located in North Kansas City, near the intersection of Swift Ave and Armour Blvd. They have 72 wines on tap from all over the world, and if you're not a wine expert, you will be by the end of this episode. Thank you to every one of our listeners who joined us for this experience!
7/11/2023
1:02:10
Welcome Summer Interns!
We're flipping the script, and having our 2023 summer interns ask US questions!
6/27/2023
51:47
Jimmie Allen
Welcome back Jenny! She just got back from a trip to her hometown of Westminster, Maryland. During her journey, she drove by all the schools she went to growing up, and we talk about the joys of driving down Memory Lane. We also announce where we will do our first ever LIVE recording of an episode. Then... the terrible allegations against Jimmie Allen. We hope it's all fake news, but it's not looking good. Finally, the WILD adventures had by Mike at Arrowhead during the Luke Combs concert. It's a jam packed episode, and we're grateful you're a part of it!
6/13/2023
43:03
We Did It!
Hi friends! We had an eventful weekend at Lake of the Ozarks which culminated with us WINNING the 1st place award for Large Market Morning Show! We have several stories to share from a hilarious, fast weekend and we can't for you to hear them! Thank you for listening, we still can't believe there are qualified people on this planet who think we're award worthy, but we'll never take it for granted.