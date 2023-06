What do you when you want to bring other people along who don't want to come with you

Thank you for listening! Today's question: As you think about where you’re headed, what kind of support do you need?Mental health resources:TWLOHA Find Help ToolTherapy for Black Girls, Find A TherapistAccounts to follow:Nedra Tawwab on InstagramMinaa B on InstagramLisa Olivera on InstagramAundi Kolber on Instagram__Thank you for listening! If you enjoy what you hear, here are some ways to support the show:1-Share with a friend or on social media!2-Leave a rating/review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify3-Check out my latest book4-Download my app, Storyteller5-Check out my Skillshare class (get one free month when you click this link)!**This link is an affiliate link, meaning that I earn a small commission when you sign up for the free month trial6-Subscribe on Substack!