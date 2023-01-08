Welcome to the party! Listen in as I, Morgan B Cohen, a 24-year-old, bicoastal tik toker, discuss my life experience in dating, sex, and the overall complicatio...
THE DENIM THEORY
The guide to helping you cope with the thought of your ex moving on to someone else
8/8/2023
16:37
From being a boy in Iowa to an la socialite
Lilah explains how Transitioning, and the A-list hook up industry worked for her in la
8/1/2023
1:00:06
THE BURNING QUESTION
an episode where morgan answers all your burning questions youve been waiting to ask her.
7/25/2023
19:22
The Morgan B Cohen Show Trailer
Welcome to the party! Listen in as I, Morgan B Cohen, a 24-year-old, bicoastal tik toker, discuss my life experience in dating, sex, and the overall complications of young adulthood. Up until I was 22 I didn’t feel like I had a voice or anyone really cared for what I had to say, you know that feeling when you want to throw a party but you don’t know if anyone will show up? Well, this is the party and I’m glad you’re all here.Produced by Dear Media See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
