The Morgan B Cohen Show Trailer

Welcome to the party! Listen in as I, Morgan B Cohen, a 24-year-old, bicoastal tik toker, discuss my life experience in dating, sex, and the overall complications of young adulthood. Up until I was 22 I didn't feel like I had a voice or anyone really cared for what I had to say, you know that feeling when you want to throw a party but you don't know if anyone will show up? Well, this is the party and I'm glad you're all here.Produced by Dear Media