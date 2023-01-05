The Monica Crowley Podcast is a whipsmart, fast-paced, sassy blend of politics, culture, history and humor, all brought to you with the sunn... More
From the Open Border to the Corrupt WHO
In this important episode, Monica blasts Biden's illegal immigration time bomb, which is about to become an invasion on steroids. She also has a critical conversation with former Rep. Michele Bachmann about one of the most underreported stories: the Biden administration's move to give up our sovereignty to the World Health Organization so that you and your family will no longer have rights when it comes to your personal health decisions.
5/3/2023
54:27
From Epstein to the CCP: Will We Ever Get the Truth?
Monica discusses a blockbuster expose of Jeffrey Epstein with stunning new information about the previously unreported visits he received from powerful people AFTER his first sex crimes conviction. So many questions need answers. Plus, an important conversation with Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack about the debt ceiling, the CCP buying up America's farmland, and Trump vs. DeSantis.
5/1/2023
1:01:55
George Orwell and Captain Deplorable
In this sweet and salty episode, Monica discusses our Orwellian reality, who the actual revolutionaries are, free speech and Biden's soft dictatorship - buckle up! She also lightens it up with comedian Shawn Farash, aka Captain Deplorable, aka "President Trump", who hosts UNGOVERNED on LFA TV on Rumble.
4/28/2023
55:55
Beast Mode: Big Truth-telling with Steve Bannon
Monica gives must-hear takes on Tucker Carlson, Biden's nursing home re-election announcement, and she has a blockbuster conversation with Steve Bannon - host of Warroom and America First warrior - about 2024, the weaponization of government, the CCP and more, and what we all need to do to save America.
4/26/2023
58:59
The Health System, Along with Everything Else, Is Weaponized
On today's important show, Monica does a deep dive update into the COVID mRNA vaccines with Steve Kirsch, high tech entrepreneur turned investigative journalist who posts at stevekirsch.substack.com. They cover the latest on the rampant adverse events, deaths, and corruption around the shots and the necessary accountability that must occur.
The Monica Crowley Podcast is a whipsmart, fast-paced, sassy blend of politics, culture, history and humor, all brought to you with the sunny optimism of Ronald Reagan's "Happy Warrior" spirit. Monica Crowley has - uniquely- served two American Presidents: Richard Nixon in his last years as Foreign Policy Assistant, and Donald Trump as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury. A high-profile TV and radio personality, she’s a New York Times bestselling author, popular columnist, and savvy, funny host who delivers one-of-a-kind insights and interviews. TheMonica Crowley Podcast is true appointment listening.