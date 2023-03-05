Ep 1. Landon vs the World, The Money Lap is Born

On the debut episode of the Money Lap Parker and Landon ignite a heated debate by boldly declaring NASCAR drivers as the most versatile in the world and speculate about Tesla's potential in Formula 1! Plus, Parker almost wrecks a heartwarming moment on pit road, and the duo unpacks the controversial driving tactics of Ross Chastain - should he stick to his aggressive style or make a change?