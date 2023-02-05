The MomForce Podcast Hosted by Chatbooks

Motherhood, Pig Farming, and Homeschool with Hannah of Ballerina Farm

You don't usually hear the words Juilliard trained ballerina and pig farmer in the same sentence -- but welcome to the wonderful world of Hannah Neeleman, founder of Ballerina Farm. In this episode, Hannah shares her fascinating journey from New York City to rural Utah and how she went from ballerina and pageant queen to mother of seven building a direct-to-consumer working farm. Something Hannah believes is that "life is better when we know our farmers and know our food." She shares her everyday farm life on social media and people can't get enough, she has more than 4.5 million people following her on Instagram, and continues to grow. In this conversation with Chatbooks co-founder Vanessa Quigley, Hannah gets real and honest about the ups and downs of sharing her life on the internet. Plus, she shares what a day in her life looks like, lets us know if she plans on growing her family of 9 any further, and she gives a sneak peek into some exciting new developments for Ballerina Farm!