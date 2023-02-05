The MomForce Podcast Hosted by Chatbooks

Welcome to The Mom Force Podcast! We know that parenting is the hardest job in the world, and we’ve got you covered! Vanessa Quigley, mother of 7 and co-founder... More
Motherhood, Pig Farming, and Homeschool with Hannah of Ballerina Farm
You don't usually hear the words Juilliard trained ballerina and pig farmer in the same sentence -- but welcome to the wonderful world of Hannah Neeleman, founder of Ballerina Farm. In this episode, Hannah shares her fascinating journey from New York City to rural Utah and how she went from ballerina and pageant queen to mother of seven building a direct-to-consumer working farm. Something Hannah believes is that "life is better when we know our farmers and know our food." She shares her everyday farm life on social media and people can't get enough, she has more than 4.5 million people following her on Instagram, and continues to grow. In this conversation with Chatbooks co-founder Vanessa Quigley, Hannah gets real and honest about the ups and downs of sharing her life on the internet. Plus, she shares what a day in her life looks like, lets us know if she plans on growing her family of 9 any further, and she gives a sneak peek into some exciting new developments for Ballerina Farm!
5/2/2023
47:32
Enter the Chat: Breastfeeding, Redshirting, and Discipline. Debunking Parenting and Pregnancy Myths with Emily Oster PhD
Professor Emily Oster, known for her Parent Data newsletter, has helped countless parents become more confident in their parenting choices thanks to her deep dives into data and research. Emily takes an academic look at things like pregnancy restrictions, sleep training, and holding your child back for kindergarten. Her books, Expecting Better, Crib Sheet, and The Family Firm, take you through the different stages of family life and what the data says works best. Emily talks with Chatbooks co-founder Vanessa Quigley about the ups and downs of parenting and how using data can help make difficult decisions easier. Emily's newsletter and books help to take some of the fear out of parenting because a lot of that fear is rooted in uncertainty. Listen in and you will be inspired on your own parenting journey!
4/18/2023
38:43
Ashley Smith, Owner of the Utah Jazz, on Hard Work, Kindness, and Constant Growth
Ashley Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, entrepreneur, and mother of five, shares her story of resilience and hard work. In this conversation with Chatbooks co-founder, Vanessa Quigley, Ashley opens up about her childhood struggles and how they shaped the person she is today. Ashley and her husband Ryan both pursued careers as entrepreneurs, Ashley as the director of Smash Dance Academy, and Ryan as co-founder of tech giant Qualtrics. As success came, the couple put philanthropic efforts at the top of their priority list and have been huge supporters of Encircle, Primary Children's Hospital, and 5 For the Fight. In 2020, Ashley and Ryan became owners of the Utah Jazz basketball organization. Amid their stewardship responsibilities, Ashley shares how she has kept her family grounded and what they do to stay connected. You don't want to miss her tips for creating non-negotiables for your family!
4/4/2023
51:12
Enter the Chat: How To Get Your Kids To Talk To You with Brooke Romney of @brookeromneywrites
Family communication can bring so much joy into our lives but it can also leave us feeling frustrated when messages are left unanswered. Author of Modern Manners, Brooke Romney, joins Vanessa Quigley, Chatbooks co-founder, to answer the MomForce community's questions like what age is too young for a phone, how to prevent bullying, how to get your kids to talk to you, and what actions to take when a conversation gets heated. Vanessa tells Brooke about HeyFam, the new FREE app created by the Chatbooks team to make family communication easier. You can find HeyFam on the For You tab in the Chatbooks app.
3/21/2023
42:47
Enter the Chat: Intimacy in the Bedroom and Beyond with Fatima Dedrickson of @stylefitfatty
Fatima Dedrickson, better known as Fatty to her community @stylefitfatty, is here to answer all of your burning questions about intimacy. She is known for creating deep conversations, couples challenges, and home workouts. Fatty radiates positivity and is not scared to dig deep and try new things. Vanessa Quigley, Chatbooks co-founder, and her sister Erika ask Fatty questions from YOU – the MomForce community, ranging from "how often is normal?" to "how do I become more self-assured in the bedroom?". She answers them all and shares incredible insights. Listen in and don't forget Fatty's number one piece of advice: do something for yourself today!
