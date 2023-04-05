#214 – RePlay Episode Jay Blazier of Stomper Off Road on Living Your Dream

Hello ModernJeepers, Matson from Metalcloak here and welcome to Episode 214 of The ModernJeeper Show… Sort Of...This is another Replay Episode... this time we are replaying episode 104, aptly titled "Living Your Dream".Since Corey & Jessy are in the midst of CTI Tour 2023 which you can follow on Facebook or Instagram (link in the show notes), AND since you all enjoyed the Replay episode with Moab's Grandpa I posted a couple weeks ago, AND since Corey & Jessy are visiting Stomper Off Road this week... I thought it would be great the replay one of our most popular episodes... our interview with Jay Blazier of Stomper Off Road. He shares a true confession about his first Jeep, making the leap from the corporate ladder to Jeep builder, building long term relationships, starting a shop on a shoestring budget, why JK's are still the goto rig, how he didn't wheel at all in 2020, his favorite areas to off road, parts availability, having a fleet of Jeeps, being part of the JT club, Overlanding vs Rock Crawling, then he answers our rapid fire questions… favorite trail, favorite mod under $500, and his dream license plate. To get the full experience including seeing our big smiling faces, check out the video at YouTube.com/modernjeeper (subscribe too, please).