ModernJeeper Show

Podcast ModernJeeper Show
Matson Breakey, Corey Osborne & Jessy Greenland
The Show about Jeeps, Jeeping and Jeepers, hosted by Metalcloak's Matson Breakey, Mr. ModernJeeper and industry insider, Corey Osborne and RockStar Jeep Girl J...
LeisureAutomotiveSportsEducationHow To
  • #217 – The Death of Rubicon Express
    Hello ModernJeepers welcome to Episode 217 of The ModernJeeper Show… They're back! Corey & Jessy are back and, as they say, the gang is all here... happy days!Matson, Corey & Jessy talk cold showers, Jeep Beach, and CTI trends in 2023.Then they dive deep into the demise of Rubicon Express, Pro Comp, Poison Spyder and all things Transamerican.To get the full experience including seeing our big smiling faces, check out the video at YouTube.com/modernjeeper (subscribe too, please).As always, we are incredibly grateful for this episode to our supporters and friends including Warn Winches, Raceline Wheels, Bestop, Nacho Lighting, Milestar Tires, Rugged Radios, Adventure Rack Systems and, of course, MetalCloak.And friends, if you like this episode, we would be so grateful if you subscribed to the pod, told your friends about it and gave us a nice review on Spotify or Apple Podcast.Now, sit back, relax with a cold one, and enjoy Episode 217 of The ModernJeeper Show.Show Notes:Overbuilt CustomsJeepers DenJeep BeachNacho LightsAreolidzQuadratecClearwater LightsSpodCloakworks 4x4Florida Jeep JamMoab AdventureArtemis RallyAll Girl GarageOn The TrailTJ Full Armor SystemBestopBaja DesignsPRP SeatsVenture2Roam #### This episode would not be possible without the incredible team at Metalcloak. From Engineers to Production, Marketing to Sales, Accounting to HR... everyone at Metalcloak works diligently to ensure they make the very best products for your Jeep, Bronco, Ram and Toyota.Please visit Metalcloak.com and support our sponsor today.####Liked the episode? There's more...Join us at ModernJeeper.com for the latest Jeep and off road news.Join us at ModernJeeperAdventures.com for incredibleJeeping Adventures.Join us at ModernJeeperForum.com and join an incredible group of ModernJeepers.Visit our Sponsors including Metalcloak.com and check out their full line of Jeep, Ram & Bronco Suspension Systems, Fenders & Bumpers
    5/11/2023
    1:06:35
  • #216 – Will Fowler Loves Idaho, Jeeps & Death Threats
    Hello ModernJeepers, Matson from MetalCloak here and welcome to Episode 216 of The ModernJeeper Show… Corey & Jessy are taking a break somewhere in Florida where there is minimal, if any, signal... so, once again, it is just me and my guest.This week I am excited to have Will Fowler of Venture2Roam, a fast growing YouTube channel that focuses primarily on all the amazing places to wheel, overland and explore in the great state of Idaho.Will shares how he started his YouTube channel; why he chose to share Idaho's great treasures; getting death threats; Jeep shaming; thinking about the right way to build his next Jeep, a 392; why @Casey_250's Demonator is just wrong; how to overland for several days with two kids, a wife and a 4-door JK; being selective with your gear; tightly packing a small fridge; and the worst mod he has ever done.Oh, and we talk about his next video… a very special gift for a very special friend. MetalCloak might have been involved in it too.To get the full experience including seeing our big smiling faces, check out the video at YouTube.com/modernjeeper (subscribe too, please).As always, we are incredibly grateful for this episode to our supporters and friends including Warn Winches, Raceline Wheels, Bestop, Baja Designs, Milestar Tires, Rugged Radios, Adventure Rack Systems and, of course, MetalCloak.And friends, if you like this episode, we would be so grateful if you subscribed to the pod, told your friends about it and gave us a nice review on Spotify or Apple Podcast.Now, sit back, relax with a cold one, and enjoy Episode 216 of The ModernJeeper Show.Show Notes: Florida Jeep JamVenture2RoamJL Wrangler 392Lite BriteJeepers JamboreeRevere OverlandOutlaw AdventureJetboil GenesisDesert ArmorIKamperOverbuilt Customs#### This episode would not be possible without the incredible team at Metalcloak. From Engineers to Production, Marketing to Sales, Accounting to HR... everyone at Metalcloak works diligently to ensure they make the very best products for your Jeep, Bronco, Ram and Toyota.Please visit Metalcloak.com and support our sponsor today.####Liked the episode? There's more...Join us at ModernJeeper.com for the latest Jeep and off road news.Join us at ModernJeeperAdventures.com for incredibleJeeping Adventures.Join us at ModernJeeperForum.com and join an incredible group of ModernJeepers.Visit our Sponsors including Metalcloak.com and check out their full line of Jeep, Ram & Bronco Suspension Systems, Fenders & Bumpers
    5/4/2023
    1:20:36
  • #215 – Off Road Racer Jason Scherer - The Rubicon Trail, King of the Hammers and building a $700,000 “Bronco”
    Hello ModernJeepers welcome to Episode 215 of The ModernJeeper Show… Corey & Jessy are still running across the country on CTI Tour 2023 and should be in Daytona for Jeep Beach by the time you hear this podcast. So this week it's just Matson and his guest... three time King of the Hammers winner, Jeeper and friend of the show Jason Scherer. We talk the Rubicon Trail, mountains of snow and when we will finally make it in, King of the Hammers and struggling to make 2nd Place, using CO2 to power your lockers instead of a compressor, building a $700,000 race car, and what it's like running a new car at KOH with selectable electronic suspension system. Yes, it has an Oh Shit button.We also hit on the incredible KOH Edition Broncos, and why some say this is the Bronco that ford SHOULD HAVE made.To get the full experience including seeing our big smiling faces, check out the video at YouTube.com/modernjeeper (subscribe too, please).As always, we are incredibly grateful for this episode to our supporters and friends including Warn Winches, Raceline Wheels, Bestop, Baja Designs, Milestar Tires, Rugged Radios, Adventure Rack Systems and, of course, Metalcloak.And friends, if you like this episode, we would be so grateful if you subscribed to the pod, told your friends about it and gave us a nice review on Spotify or Apple Podcast.Now, sit back, relax with a cold one, and enjoy Episode 215 of The ModernJeeper Show. Show Notes:MetalCloak ShootoutKing of the HammersMetalCloak Bronco SkidsKOH Bronco#### This episode would not be possible without the incredible team at Metalcloak. From Engineers to Production, Marketing to Sales, Accounting to HR... everyone at Metalcloak works diligently to ensure they make the very best products for your Jeep, Bronco, Ram and Toyota.Please visit Metalcloak.com and support our sponsor today.####Liked the episode? There's more...Join us at ModernJeeper.com for the latest Jeep and off road news.Join us at ModernJeeperAdventures.com for incredibleJeeping Adventures.Join us at ModernJeeperForum.com and join an incredible group of ModernJeepers.Visit our Sponsors including Metalcloak.com and check out their full line of Jeep, Ram & Bronco Suspension Systems, Fenders & Bumpers
    4/27/2023
    47:26
  • #214 – RePlay Episode Jay Blazier of Stomper Off Road on Living Your Dream
    Hello ModernJeepers, Matson from Metalcloak here and welcome to Episode 214 of The ModernJeeper Show… Sort Of...This is another Replay Episode... this time we are replaying episode 104, aptly titled "Living Your Dream".Since Corey & Jessy are in the midst of CTI Tour 2023 which you can follow on Facebook or Instagram (link in the show notes), AND since you all enjoyed the Replay episode with Moab's Grandpa I posted a couple weeks ago, AND since Corey & Jessy are visiting Stomper Off Road this week... I thought it would be great the replay one of our most popular episodes... our interview with Jay Blazier of Stomper Off Road. He shares a true confession about his first Jeep, making the leap from the corporate ladder to Jeep builder, building long term relationships, starting a shop on a shoestring budget, why JK’s are still the goto rig, how he didn’t wheel at all in 2020, his favorite areas to off road, parts availability, having a fleet of Jeeps, being part of the JT club, Overlanding vs Rock Crawling, then he answers our rapid fire questions… favorite trail, favorite mod under $500, and his dream license plate. To get the full experience including seeing our big smiling faces, check out the video at YouTube.com/modernjeeper (subscribe too, please).As always, we are incredibly grateful for this episode to our supporters and friends including Warn Winches, Raceline Wheels, Bestop, Baja Designs, Milestar Tires, Rugged Radios, Adventure Rack Systems and, of course, Metalcloak.And friends, if you like this episode, we would be so grateful if you subscribed to the pod, told your friends about it and gave us a nice review on Spotify or Apple Podcast.Now, sit back, relax with a cold one, and enjoy Episode 214 of The ModernJeeper Show.#### This episode would not be possible without the incredible team at Metalcloak. From Engineers to Production, Marketing to Sales, Accounting to HR... everyone at Metalcloak works diligently to ensure they make the very best products for your Jeep, Bronco, Ram and Toyota.Please visit Metalcloak.com and support our sponsor today.####Liked the episode? There's more...Join us at ModernJeeper.com for the latest Jeep and off road news.Join us at ModernJeeperAdventures.com for incredibleJeeping Adventures.Join us at ModernJeeperForum.com and join an incredible group of ModernJeepers.Visit our Sponsors including Metalcloak.com and check out their full line of Jeep, Ram & Bronco Suspension Systems, Fenders & Bumpers
    4/20/2023
    1:15:01
  • #213 – EJS, Jeep Concepts, Jeep Beach and the Artemis Rally
    Hello ModernJeepers, Matson from MetalCloak here and welcome to Episode 213 of The ModernJeeper Show…  This is another random show... we recap Easter Jeep Safari 2023, Jeeps latest concepts, the 2024 Wrangler, Jeep Beach, the Artemis Rally and what to expect on CTI Tour 2023. It's also Ram Month... why you should care and what make's MetalCloak’s Ram Suspension Systems so different from the competition.  To get the full experience including seeing our big smiling faces, check out the video at YouTube.com/modernjeeper (subscribe too, please). As always, we are incredibly grateful for this episode to our supporters and friends including Warn Winches, Raceline Wheels, Bestop, Baja Designs, Milestar Tires, Rugged Radios, Adventure Rack Systems and, of course, MetalCloak. And friends, if you like this episode, we would be so grateful if you subscribed to the pod, told your friends about it and gave us a nice review on Spotify or Apple Podcast. Now, sit back, relax with a cold one, and enjoy Episode 213 of The ModernJeeper Show. Show Notes: Jeep BeachEaster Jeep SafariJJUSABleepin JeepRugged RadiosCasey 250The Story Till NowMoab AdventureArtemis RallyRockStarJeepGirlJessi Combs FoundationRedtail Tent392 SuspensionSin City DieselBaja JerkyNorCal Rock RacingMetalCloak CTI Tour#### This episode would not be possible without the incredible team at Metalcloak. From Engineers to Production, Marketing to Sales, Accounting to HR... everyone at Metalcloak works diligently to ensure they make the very best products for your Jeep, Bronco, Ram and Toyota.Please visit Metalcloak.com and support our sponsor today.####Liked the episode? There's more...Join us at ModernJeeper.com for the latest Jeep and off road news.Join us at ModernJeeperAdventures.com for incredibleJeeping Adventures.Join us at ModernJeeperForum.com and join an incredible group of ModernJeepers.Visit our Sponsors including Metalcloak.com and check out their full line of Jeep, Ram & Bronco Suspension Systems, Fenders & Bumpers
    4/13/2023
    50:38

About ModernJeeper Show

The Show about Jeeps, Jeeping and Jeepers, hosted by Metalcloak's Matson Breakey, Mr. ModernJeeper and industry insider, Corey Osborne and RockStar Jeep Girl Jessy Greenland.
