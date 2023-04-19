Ep. 9 What Submitting To My Husband Has Done For Our Marriage

WOW this was an intense one! Today we are talking about submitting to your husband, our journey to faith, and what it has done for our marriage. If you are new to anything to do with the Christian faith, then the title alone will scare you (it did me!). The word submission has been twisted in today's modern world so much that it's taken on a whole new meaning, but when I started really digging into what the Bible has to say about marriage, my eyes were opened. So much so that when putting it into practice, our whole world started changing. My relationship with my husband has strengthened, my kids honor their father more, and I've learned my true calling as a wife and mother. No, that doesn't mean I'm a doormat! lol but what it does mean is that I honor and respect masculine and feminine roles more than ever and letting my husband lead has taken such a stress off me that was never supposed to be there in the first place. I hope you get something out of this podcast. Let me know! Watch the episode here: https://youtu.be/GN-SgKmLz0MLooking to earn a full time income online as a mom? Take our zero to 100k challenge (in under a year!) here for free: https://hayleypaigejohnson.com/100k-12-months-challenge-registration