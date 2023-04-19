Hi I'm Hayley! Join me as I share my journey into motherhood, homeschooling, entrepreneurship, and navigating life with littles! More
Ep. 11 How Our Family Cut Out Screens & The MASSIVE Change I’ve Seen
Ep. 11 How Our Family Cut Out Screens & The MASSIVE Change I've Seen

Today we are talking all about screen time! My journey with giving my kids screens has been up and down throughout the years and I've learned a lot since having my firstborn nearly 7 years ago. We are chatting about what made us want to cut out most all screens in our household, attention span, giving my children a love for literature with depth, and how we cut them out…plus how I'm transitioning to a flip phone this month!

5/15/2023
35:15
5/15/2023
35:15
Ep. 10 Things I DON'T Let My Kids Say About Money
Ep. 10 Things I DON'T Let My Kids Say About Money

Money mindset has always been a household topic ever since I was nearly out of the womb in my family. From not coupon clipping (or recognizing it comes from a limited mindset during different seasons of life) to never looking to get "something for nothing", my dad engrained it into my mind that being wealthy was never not an option. Today I'm chatting about how we are instilling the same helpful values and principles into our kids minds and our strong thoughts on cultivating an abundant and healthy money mindset from day one.

4/22/2023
27:07
4/22/2023
27:07
Ep. 9 What Submitting To My Husband Has Done For Our Marriage
Ep. 9 What Submitting To My Husband Has Done For Our Marriage

WOW this was an intense one! Today we are talking about submitting to your husband, our journey to faith, and what it has done for our marriage. If you are new to anything to do with the Christian faith, then the title alone will scare you (it did me!). The word submission has been twisted in today's modern world so much that it's taken on a whole new meaning, but when I started really digging into what the Bible has to say about marriage, my eyes were opened. So much so that when putting it into practice, our whole world started changing. My relationship with my husband has strengthened, my kids honor their father more, and I've learned my true calling as a wife and mother. No, that doesn't mean I'm a doormat! lol but what it does mean is that I honor and respect masculine and feminine roles more than ever and letting my husband lead has taken such a stress off me that was never supposed to be there in the first place.

4/20/2023
42:35
4/20/2023
42:35
Ep. 8 Quitting My Career To Be A Homemaker...I'm Done!
Ep. 8 Quitting My Career To Be A Homemaker...I'm Done!

I decided to put the audio from my latest YouTube video into the podcast to update any listeners on my recent big life change. You might not notice a difference since I still upload content to social media, but it's really changed everything over the last two months in my life. Learning to step into the role that God has called me to with nearly four kids now has been eye opening, challenging, and truly the most fulfilling thing I've done. I still work during their quiet time, but growing brands and switching off time with my husband to work isn't where I want to take my future.

4/19/2023
17:58
4/19/2023
17:58
6 BIGGEST Marriage Mistakes We’ve Made😅💍
6 BIGGEST Marriage Mistakes We've Made😅💍

First comes love, then comes marriage..then what? No, seriously😅 We didn't sit down before marriage and talk about topics like money, family, religion, division of household duties..In today's podcast, Doug and I are talking about the 6 BIGGEST Marriage Mistakes We've Made