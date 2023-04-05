Thundering Legion: Armed Forces Members United in Christ

Balancing Faith, Family, and Military Service with Major Aaron Roshiem

https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion Today we welcome back Major Aaron Rosheim, who we previously interviewed on Episode 17. Major Aaron Rosheim is a Blackhawk helicopter pilot in the Iowa Army National Guard. He supervises aircraft maintenance and also serves on a headquarters staff. During his 19 years of service, he has commanded two companies (an assault helicopter company and an aviation maintenance company) and has served in various leadership and staff roles. He has deployed three times. When not serving in uniform, Aaron enjoys sports (both coaching and playing), home projects, and serving in his local church. He is married with five children. Our interview today will focus in on balancing Faith, Family, and Military Service. Resources: Tech Wise Family Habits of the Household Dad Tired Podcast Praying Through the Bible for Your Kids VOGgrams Blue Star Program GI Bill Episode Notes: Prioritizing "Faith, Family, Function" Identity is key: military is what we do, not who we are. Seeking ultimate joy in assignment is a dead end. Our hope must be in something much greater. God prioritizes holiness over happiness Prioritize consensus and remain “rigidly flexible”: Rigid in commitment to God and family values but flexible to handle changing situations. Time is the largest point of conflict. Military gets more of a say than we or our families do. Get victories when we can: Go TDY together, travel together & leverage benefits such as Blue Star Program, establish rhythms, use GI Bill Regular rhythms to prioritize family: Date night - "keep dating your spouse." Connection point in house. Be more present when home from work: “Come along” ministry. Use prayer Cards or Journal Advice for those who are not married and don’t have kids but would like to in the future: Ask God “Is this the best you have for me?” before pursuing marriage. Seek compatible mission with spouse. Never a good time to have kids in the military - plan ahead but must take a step of faith. Get community rapidly - who does my family need around them when I’m gone? Communicate, communicate, communicate. REFLECT: What does this episode reveal about God’s character? How does this episode cause us to see our need for a Savior? How can we apply lessons learned from this episode to our life? Follow Christ for this day! ✝️ “Choose this day whom you will serve...” ‭‭Joshua‬ ‭24‬:‭15‬ ‭✝️ “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” ‭‭Romans‬ ‭10‬:‭9‬ Next steps: SHARE with another armed forces member FOLLOW Instagram, Facebook, Podcast https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion