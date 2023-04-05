Thundering Legion: Armed Forces Members United in Christ

40 centurions in the Roman Thundering Legion demonstrated allegiance to Christ in the face of persecution and death. Their example encourages modern believers i...
Part 2 “Man After God’s Heart: Life of David” Study- David Flees from Saul to Gath (1 Samuel 21:10-15/Psalm 56)
https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion Today we continue our “Man After God’s Heart- Life of David” Study Part 2 when David Flees from Saul to Gath (1 Samuel 21:10-15/Psalm 56) Episode Notes: Recap Part 1: Reign of Saul in 1 Samuel 1-18 and rise of David in 1 Samuel 19:11-18/Psalm 56 Background: 1 Samuel 19-1 Samuel 21 This Week's Reading: 1 Samuel 21:10-15/Psalm 56 when David Flees from Saul to Gath Takeaways: 1) When you're in over your head, cry out to God like David 2) Understand that God hears the depth of our emotions and meets us with compassion 3) Our lasting hope in suffering is God's deliverance, fulfilled in Christ. REFLECT: What does this episode reveal about God’s character? How does this episode cause us to see our need for a Savior? How can we apply lessons learned from this episode to our life? Follow Christ today! ✝️ “Choose this day whom you will serve...” Joshua 24:15 ✝️ “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” Romans 10:9 Next steps: SHARE with another armed forces member FOLLOW Instagram, Facebook, Podcast https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion
7/12/2023
26:02
Balancing Faith, Family, and Military Service with Major Aaron Roshiem
https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion Today we welcome back Major Aaron Rosheim, who we previously interviewed on Episode 17. Major Aaron Rosheim is a Blackhawk helicopter pilot in the Iowa Army National Guard. He supervises aircraft maintenance and also serves on a headquarters staff. During his 19 years of service, he has commanded two companies (an assault helicopter company and an aviation maintenance company) and has served in various leadership and staff roles. He has deployed three times. When not serving in uniform, Aaron enjoys sports (both coaching and playing), home projects, and serving in his local church. He is married with five children. Our interview today will focus in on balancing Faith, Family, and Military Service. Resources: Tech Wise Family Habits of the Household Dad Tired Podcast Praying Through the Bible for Your Kids VOGgrams Blue Star Program GI Bill Episode Notes: Prioritizing "Faith, Family, Function" Identity is key: military is what we do, not who we are. Seeking ultimate joy in assignment is a dead end. Our hope must be in something much greater. God prioritizes holiness over happiness Prioritize consensus and remain “rigidly flexible”: Rigid in commitment to God and family values but flexible to handle changing situations. Time is the largest point of conflict. Military gets more of a say than we or our families do. Get victories when we can: Go TDY together, travel together & leverage benefits such as Blue Star Program, establish rhythms, use GI Bill Regular rhythms to prioritize family: Date night - "keep dating your spouse." Connection point in house. Be more present when home from work: “Come along” ministry. Use prayer Cards or Journal Advice for those who are not married and don’t have kids but would like to in the future: Ask God “Is this the best you have for me?” before pursuing marriage. Seek compatible mission with spouse. Never a good time to have kids in the military - plan ahead but must take a step of faith. Get community rapidly - who does my family need around them when I’m gone? Communicate, communicate, communicate. REFLECT: What does this episode reveal about God’s character? How does this episode cause us to see our need for a Savior? How can we apply lessons learned from this episode to our life? Follow Christ for this day! ✝️ “Choose this day whom you will serve...” Joshua 24:15 ✝️ “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” Romans 10:9 Next steps: SHARE with another armed forces member FOLLOW Instagram, Facebook, Podcast https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion
6/29/2023
1:01:45
Part 1 “Man After God’s Heart: Life of David” Study- Background on David (1 Samuel 1-18)+ Saul seeking to kill David (1 Sam 19:11-18/Psalm 59)
https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion Today we began our “Man After God’s Heart: Life of David” Study Part 1: Background on David + Saul seeking to kill David (1 Sam 19:11-18/Psalm 59) Resources: CS Lewis: The Problem of Pain Episode Notes: Intro: Who are we? Why are we studying the life of David? Overview: Anointing as king, downfall of Saul, rise of David (1 Samuel 1-18) Scripture Deep Dive: Saul seeking to kill David (1 Sam 19:11-18/Psalm 59) Dicussion: What can we learn from David and Saul? Why did Saul's kingdom fall? What makes David a man after God's heart? Why does life become harder when we follow God? REFLECT: What does this episode reveal about God’s character? How does this episode cause us to see our need for a Savior? How can we apply lessons learned from this episode to our life? Follow Christ for this day! ✝️ “Choose this day whom you will serve...” Joshua 24:15 ✝️ “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” Romans 10:9 Next steps: SHARE with another armed forces member FOLLOW Instagram, Facebook, Podcast https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion
6/11/2023
50:32
Interview with Ron Breland: Somalia, Kosovo, and Iraq Veteran and Warrior Ranch Pastor
https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion Today we dig into the story of Ron Breland, a US Army Veteran of Somolia, Kosovo, and Iraq. Ron now serves as a Chaplain through a military outreach ministry called Warfighter Ranch. This ministry helps heal the invisible wounds of the heart, mind, and soul through Jesus Christ. Ron has reached out to over 20,000 Warfighters over the last 13 years using parachute cord pieces. Ron is the author of four books; including ”Ghost Nation – Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Society”, which he co-wrote with his wife . The Breland's currently reside in Glendale, Arizona, have 5 children and 3 grandchildren. Resources Desert Storm Somalia Conflict Kosovo Conflict Iraq War KLove 30 Day Challenge Isaiah 6:8 Outreach Warfighter Ranch Episode Notes: Ron was homeless in high school then joined the Army and during his caareer deployed to Somalia, Kosovo, Iraq. Experienced mental health issues in Iraq. Medically retired from the military and struggled with anger and PTSD. Wife, Helen, led Ron back to Jesus. Nearly 10 years ago, Ron was on the brink of suicide. Standoff with family and public meltdown. Could he stand before God and justify that decision? Gave AirborneRon mission and shop to God and has seen things take off. Started Isaiah 6:8 outreach ministry 3 year social media fast and wife started KLove 30 day challenge What book of the Bible do you go to in times of difficulty? John and Psalms (91) How do you make spiritual growth a daily priority? Read and pray together with wife Walk with those who are struggling where they’re at REFLECT: What does this episode reveal about God’s character? How does this episode cause us to see our need for a Savior? How can we apply lessons learned from this episode to our life? Follow Christ for this day! “Choose this day whom you will serve...” Joshua 24:15 “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” Romans 10:9 Next steps: SHARE with another armed forces member FOLLOW Instagram, Facebook, Podcast JOIN our online Slack community https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion
5/4/2023
48:38
Current Events: 20 April 2023
A short review of news and current events affecting Christians in the military for 20 April 2023. REFLECT: What does this episode reveal about God’s character? How does this episode cause us to see our need for a Savior? How can we apply lessons learned from this episode to our life? Follow Christ for this day! ✝️ “Choose this day whom you will serve...” Joshua 24:15 ✝️ “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” Romans 10:9 Next steps: SHARE with another armed forces member FOLLOW Instagram, Facebook, Podcast JOIN our online Slack community https://linktr.ee/thunderinglegion
About Thundering Legion: Armed Forces Members United in Christ
40 centurions in the Roman Thundering Legion demonstrated allegiance to Christ in the face of persecution and death. Their example encourages modern believers in the armed forces to stand unified in Christ. Learn more about the story: linktree.com/thunderinglegion
Mission Statement:
1) Advance the gospel to armed forces members of all nations (Matt 28:18-20)
2) Build a community of armed forces members for the purpose of mutual encouragement and accountability. (Matt 18:20, 1 Thess 5:11, Rev 7:9)