Our very first episode of The Mixed Bag is here and we're welcoming World Golf Hall of Famer and four-time major champion Meg Mallon to get things kicked off. Meg (Adkins) and Matthew get things going with a little introduction and share what to expect from The Mixed Bag. Then Meg (Mallon) joins the fun telling just a few of her many stories from a 23 year career on the LPGA Tour and her thoughts on the current state of the Tour.
The Mixed Bag is a women's golf podcast brought to you by Fried Egg Golf. Every week Meg Adkins and Matthew Galloway will recap tournament happenings, preview upcoming events, and bring you interviews with important voices in the game. Whether you're new to the world of women's golf or a lifelong fan, we'll run the gamut and have something for everyone.