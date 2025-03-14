Welcome to The Mixed Bag & Meg Mallon

Our very first episode of The Mixed Bag is here and we're welcoming World Golf Hall of Famer and four-time major champion Meg Mallon to get things kicked off. Meg (Adkins) and Matthew get things going with a little introduction and share what to expect from The Mixed Bag. Then Meg (Mallon) joins the fun telling just a few of her many stories from a 23 year career on the LPGA Tour and her thoughts on the current state of the Tour.