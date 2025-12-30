Open app
PodcastsEducationThe Miniature Painting Podcast
The Miniature Painting Podcast
EducationLeisure
    Happy New Year From The Miniature Painting Podcast!

    12/30/2025

    On this episode of the Miniature Painting Podcast we discuss the $30 and $60 option for beginning to paint miniature models, what you’ll need to start, and what videos to watch before your first painting section.

    Intro To Miniature Painting – How To Start For Under $50

    12/18/2025

    On this episode of the Miniature Painting Podcast we discuss the $30 and $60 option for beginning to paint miniature models, what you'll need to start, and what videos to watch before your first painting section.

About The Miniature Painting Podcast

The Miniature Painting Podcast covers all aspects of miniature painting including tools, supplies, application, advice, techniques, trends, competitions, conventions and more. From D&D to Warhammer, Fantasy to Grimdark and beyond. Show notes, links, photos and more available at MiniaturePaintingPodcast.com.
EducationLeisureGamesHobbiesTutorials

