Rob Dial and Kast Media
The Mindset Mentor™ podcast is designed for anyone desiring motivation, direction, and focus in life. Host Rob Dial has amassed a passionate following of
The Mindset Mentor™ podcast is designed for anyone desiring motivation, direction, and focus in life. Host Rob Dial has amassed a passionate following of

  • Grow Through The Hard Times
    Grow Through The Hard Times | The Mindset Mentor Podcast
    5/4/2023
    20:17
  • A 5 Step Process To Stop Overwhelm
    A 5 Step Process To Stop Overwhelm | The Mindset Mentor Podcast
    5/3/2023
    16:31
  • How To Think Different
    How To Think Different | The Mindset Mentor Podcast
    5/1/2023
    17:10
  • The Science Of Happiness: How To Be Happier
    The Science Of Happiness: How To Be Happier | The Mindset Mentor Podcast
    4/28/2023
    20:58
  • He Threw His Life Away
    Welcome to today's episode of The Mindset Mentor Podcast, where today…  I'm spilling the beans on something that a very good friend of mine has done that has now potentially cost him so much of his life. (No, I'm not naming names, but even he would understand why I've chosen to share this wild story with you.)  It's not about the jail… or the crime… The point of this episode goes way, WAY deeper than that.  Why do I want to share something so personal with you?   Because he said something so extremely powerful to me on a phone call when he got out of jail, that I KNOW I can use it to help other people out there in the world.   Yes you read that right…  I said an actual good friend of mine had just gotten out of jail and was able to share some serious insight with me that I am going to now use to help you today.  If you listen to this episode and find the value in it that I wanted to share… then do me, you, and the world a favor… and share this episode.
    4/27/2023
    19:19

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About The Mindset Mentor

The Mindset Mentor&trade; podcast is designed for anyone desiring motivation, direction, and focus in life. Host Rob Dial has amassed a passionate following of over 3 million social media followers, including business professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners with his expertise and passion for helping motivate people to become the best version of themselves.

In this podcast, Rob blends neurology, neurobiology, psychology, early childhood development, cognitive behavioral therapy so that you can understand the way your brain and body work together, because when you understand yourself, it makes it much easier to make a plan to change and succeed. When you master your mindset, you master your life.

Over the past 15 years, he has studied with some of the greatest thought leaders of our time like Tony Robbins, Ram Dass, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Jay Shetty, Andrew Huberman and many more.

If you're ready to take your life to the next level, are searching for more purpose or you just need extra inspiration or motivation, tune in to The Mindset Mentor Podcast.

Follow Rob on Instagram @RobDialJr https://www.instagram.com/robdialjr/

