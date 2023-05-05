Episode 617: How to Make $30,000 A Month Launching On Instagram with Angela Jackson
I always tell my Business By Design students that they should be looking at turning their businesses into a machine, and in this case study episode, you're going to hear how one entrepreneur has done just that! Today, Angela Jackson shares how she's built a business machine that is now making about $30,000 a month, and Angela's story is an inspiring one that has so many valuable lessons in it! In this episode you'll hear: Angela journey's of how and why she joined Business By Design, and what she made happen soon after doing this The ways that her life has changed now due to the success of her business going from about $2000 a month to $28,000 month in revenue What results she is seeing by using an Instagram Live strategy coupled with running paid ads How Angela uses breakout rooms to promote taking action directly from her live trainings Why you don't need huge numbers to make life changing money - if you know your worth and you are consistent Three things you can do that will get you more visibility, more reach and push you forward to success Her thoughts on having a desire to serve gracefully while owning your expertise Tips for getting inspired to create content that walks your people through the buyer's journey