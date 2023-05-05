Episode 616: ​​The Biggest Spiritual Breakthroughs That Expanded My Life and Business and How to Become a Sourcerer CEO

Spirituality is something I get asked about….a lot! That's why today I wanted to share the unique ways I integrate spirituality into my life and business, and reveal how I bridge the gap between what's happening in the mind and what's happening in the 3D reality, and I also give the details on something new and exciting we're doing that you're going to want to hear about! I'm doing something that I've never done before, and for a limited time only! I've created a second, behind-the-scenes podcast, called The Sourcerer CEO Series, and in it, I break down a series of the most powerful distinctions, concepts and exercises that have helped me thrust onto a path that has allowed me to learn more and awaken spiritually. In this episode you'll hear: Where my spiritual journey began and why I had no choice at that time to begin adopting a different paradigm What it meant for me to break the link that hard work and hustle would lead to more success The amazing things that started to happen once I broke this link A profound spiritual awakening that Jen had by cultivating more presence into her life What I began doing to integrate more spirituality into my business and a few of the big realizations that I made along the way by doing this How spirituality changed the context through my life unfolded The default approach to problems that most people are programmed to take, and what to understand about the danger of "victim mentality" A painful experience I had that literally formed the foundation for everything we now teach in Business By Design The tool that Jen uses to place herself in the mindset that everything is happening for her, not to her How releasing the 3D structure around manifesting can lead you to what you really desire Details of something new and exciting we're starting this week