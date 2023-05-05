Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Mind Your Business Podcast
All entrepreneurs want to know the secret to success. James Wedmore, a seven-figure online entrepreneur, believes success is created by mindset over strategy, m... More

  • Episode 617: How to Make $30,000 A Month Launching On Instagram with Angela Jackson
    I always tell my Business By Design students that they should be looking at turning their businesses into a machine, and in this case study episode, you’re going to hear how one entrepreneur has done just that! Today, Angela Jackson shares how she’s built a business machine that is now making about $30,000 a month, and Angela’s story is an inspiring one that has so many valuable lessons in it!  I’m doing something that I’ve never done before, and for a limited time only! I’ve created a second, behind-the-scenes podcast, called The SourcererCEO Series, and in it, I break down a series of the most powerful distinctions, concepts and exercises that have helped me thrust onto a path that has allowed me to learn more and awaken spiritually. This is a secret podcast, and the best part is that it’s absolutely free. To get signed up and granted immediate access to this very special series right now, head over to www.jameswedmore.com/secret. I’m so excited to start the journey with you!   If this episode inspired you in some way, take a screenshot of you listening on your device and post it to your Instagram Stories, and tag us, @jameswedmore and @itsangelajackson.  The Rise of the Digital CEO is coming June 1st! To join the priority notification list and to be the first in line when the doors open, go to www.jameswedmore.com/rise! To start thinking differently as an entrepreneur and to hardwire your own brain for success, my book, HARDWIRED for Entrepreneurship, was just updated for 2023. You can grab your copy and get a free audiobook version now at www.jameswedmore.com/hardwired, and don’t forget to let us know what you think!  Haven’t left a review yet? All you have to do is go to www.jameswedmore.com/itunes   and thanks for your support of this show.  I want to invite you to help contribute to this podcast by submitting a question for a #Q&AEdition of The Mind Your Business Podcast. All you have to do is go to www.jameswedmore.com/QA and record a question (under 4 minutes or less) that could be featured on an upcoming episode. In this episode you’ll hear: Angela journey’s of how and why she joined Business By Design, and what she made happen soon after doing this The ways that her life has changed now due to the success of her business going from about $2000 a month to $28,000 month in revenue What results she is seeing by using an Instagram Live strategy coupled with running paid ads How Angela uses breakout rooms to promote taking action directly from her live trainings Why you don’t need huge numbers to make life changing money - if you know your worth and you are consistent  Three things you can do that will get you more visibility, more reach and push you forward to success Her thoughts on having a desire to serve gracefully while owning your expertise Tips for getting inspired to create content that walks your people through the buyer’s journey For full show notes and links, visit: www.mindyourbusinesspodcast.com/blog/617   
    5/17/2023
    53:15
  • Episode 616: ​​The Biggest Spiritual Breakthroughs That Expanded My Life and Business and How to Become a Sourcerer CEO
    Spirituality is something I get asked about….a lot! That’s why today I wanted to share the unique ways I integrate spirituality into my life and business, and reveal how I bridge the gap between what’s happening in the mind and what’s happening in the 3D reality, and I also give the details on something new and exciting we’re doing that you’re going to want to hear about!  I’m doing something that I’ve never done before, and for a limited time only! I’ve created a second, behind-the-scenes podcast, called The Sourcerer CEO Series, and in it, I break down a series of the most powerful distinctions, concepts and exercises that have helped me thrust onto a path that has allowed me to learn more and awaken spiritually. This is a secret podcast, and the best part is that it’s absolutely free. To get signed up and granted immediate access to this very special series right now, head over to www.jameswedmore.com/secret. I’m so excited to start the journey with you!  If this episode inspired you in some way, take a screenshot of you listening on your device and post it to your Instagram Stories, and tag us, @jameswedmore and @jeunejenni.  The Rise of the Digital CEO is coming June 1st! To join the priority notification list and to be the first in line when the doors open, go to www.jameswedmore.com/rise! To start thinking differently as an entrepreneur and to hardwire your own brain for success, my book, HARDWIRED for Entrepreneurship, was just updated for 2023. You can grab your copy and get a free audiobook version now at www.jameswedmore.com/hardwired, and don’t forget to let us know what you think!  Haven’t left a review yet? All you have to do is go to www.jameswedmore.com/itunes   and thanks for your support of this show.   I want to invite you to help contribute to this podcast by submitting a question for a #Q&AEdition of The Mind Your Business Podcast. All you have to do is go to www.jameswedmore.com/QA and record a question (under 4 minutes or less) that could be featured on an upcoming episode. In this episode you’ll hear: Where my spiritual journey began and why I had no choice at that time to begin adopting a different paradigm  What it meant for me to break the link that hard work and hustle would lead to more success  The amazing things that started to happen once I broke this link  A profound spiritual awakening that Jen had by cultivating more presence into her life  What I began doing to integrate more spirituality into my business and a few of the big realizations that I made along the way by doing this How spirituality changed the context through my life unfolded  The default approach to problems that most people are programmed to take, and what to understand about the danger of “victim mentality”  A painful experience I had that literally formed the foundation for everything we now teach in Business By Design The tool that Jen uses to place herself in the mindset that everything is happening for her, not to her How releasing the 3D structure around manifesting can lead you to what you really desire  Details of something new and exciting we’re starting this week For full show notes and links, visit: www.mindyourbusinesspodcast.com/blog/616   
    5/15/2023
    1:17:18
  • Episode 615: From Literal ROCK BOTTOM to MULTI-MILLIONS in Less Than 12 Months with Jess Hughes
    Today’s case study details the incredible journey of one artist entrepreneur who has taken her business to multiple 7-figures in revenue, in just one year! You may remember Jess Hughes as one of the in-person studio audience members at The Rise of the Digital CEO training I did last year, and in this episode, she gives a lot of specifics of what she’s doing now that you’re going to want to pay close attention to. I can't wait for you to hear about Jess’s journey and her inspiring story, in her own words!  If this episode inspired you in some way, take a screenshot of you listening on your device and post it to your Instagram Stories, and tag us, @jameswedmore and @jessicahughesfineart. If you’re not already following me on Instagram, we’re releasing some really cool content there, including a channel called “Beyond The Podcast” that you’re going to want to check out too.  Business By Design is coming June 1st! To join the priority notification list and to be the first in line when the doors open, go to www.jameswedmore.com/rise! To start thinking differently as an entrepreneur and to hardwire your own brain for success, my book, HARDWIRED for Entrepreneurship, was just updated for 2023. You can grab your copy and get a free audiobook version now at www.jameswedmore.com/hardwired, and don’t forget to let us know what you think!  Haven’t left a review yet? All you have to do is go to www.jameswedmore.com/itunes   and thanks for your support of this show.  I want to invite you to help contribute to this podcast by submitting a question for a #Q&AEdition of The Mind Your Business Podcast. All you have to do is go to www.jameswedmore.com/QA and record a question (under 4 minutes or less) that could be featured on an upcoming episode. In this episode you’ll hear: Jess shares about where her business was just a short time ago, before she attended the 2022 Rise of Digital training  The incredible results she had achieved just by using video, an email, social posts and sales page Why the cost of inaction is so high to your business and to the people that are waiting for you to step into your zone of genius   How Jess’s success propelled her forward to new ideas and the way she has kept the momentum going for her business and her audience  Her experience on a retreat that amplified her pain points and gave her the courage to surrender to the process and to keep pushing through challenges The tremendous impact that implementing a priority re-shuffle, mindset change and choosing not to worry about money again has had on Jess’s life and business  For full show notes and links, visit: www.mindyourbusinesspodcast.com/blog/615 
    5/10/2023
    47:11
  • Episode 614: 15 Principles of Online Marketing You MUST Master If You Want to Sell (PART TWO)
    In today’s episode, we’re picking up from where we left off last week and bringing you more powerful principles of effective marketing that Digital CEOs need to be aware of and to be using.  If you have a favorite of the 15 principles we covered in these last two episodes, or one that you would like us to expand on, please make sure to let us know, and we hope you gained a whole new perspective on online marketing from this deep dive into these important concepts!  If this episode inspired you in some way, take a screenshot of you listening on your device and post it to your Instagram Stories, and tag us, @jameswedmore and @jeunejenni. If you’re not already following me on Instagram, we’re releasing some really cool content there, including a channel called “Beyond The Podcast” that you’re going to want to check out too.  Business By Design is coming June 1st! To join the priority notification list and to be the first in line when the doors open, go to www.jameswedmore.com/rise! To start thinking differently as an entrepreneur and to hardwire your own brain for success, my book, HARDWIRED for Entrepreneurship, was just updated for 2023. You can grab your copy and get a free audiobook version now at www.jameswedmore.com/hardwired, and don’t forget to let us know what you think!  Haven’t left a review yet? All you have to do is go to www.jameswedmore.com/itunes   and thanks for your support of this show.  I want to invite you to help contribute to this podcast by submitting a question for a #Q&AEdition of The Mind Your Business Podcast. All you have to do is go to www.jameswedmore.com/QA and record a question (under 4 minutes or less) that could be featured on an upcoming episode. In this episode you’ll hear: The Principle of Cause and Effect, and why I say that great coaches make the worst marketers  How to really begin to hone in on the inherent desire of your audience as a marketer  Why objections  aren’t a “no” and what they are instead  How specificity is going to be your best friend as you market and sell your products and services online  Why you’ll want to use simplicity, and several applications for how you can do this  What happens when you begin to incorporate storytelling into your marketing and messaging  How pricing is all about psychology, and the question you don’t want to be asking yourself in terms of pricing The role that the basic human emotions of pain and pleasure plays in your marketing  For full show notes and links, visit: www.mindyourbusinesspodcast.com/blog/614 
    5/8/2023
    1:22:06
  • Episode 613: #BizTipFriday How to Build Your List and Generate More Leads that ACTUALLY Convert to Sales in Your Business Now
    For today’s #BizTipFriday edition of the podcast, I’m giving you a crash course on list building, as I reveal the power that can be found in leveraging an email list with the right people having opted in. I share how building a list is about so much more than just collecting email addresses, and so much more, in this jam-packed #BizTipFriday episode!  To go deeper and learn what type of content you should be creating to actually produce leads, head over to www.jameswedmore.com/100 to grab my 14-video mini-course that I talk about in this episode. Be prepared to get your mind blown by this free training, where I walk you through how to get your first 100 leads that actually want to buy stuff from you!  If this episode inspired you in some way, take a screenshot of you listening on your device and post it to your Instagram Stories, and tag me, @jameswedmore. If you’re not already following me on Instagram, we’re releasing some really cool content there, including a channel called “Beyond The Podcast” that you’re going to want to check out.  Business By Design is coming June 1st! To join the priority notification list and to be the first in line when the doors open, go to www.jameswedmore.com/rise! To start thinking differently as an entrepreneur and to hardwire your own brain for success, my book, HARDWIRED for Entrepreneurship, was just updated for 2023. You can grab your copy and get a free audiobook version now at www.jameswedmore.com/hardwired, and don’t forget to let us know what you think!  Haven’t left a review yet? All you have to do is go to www.jameswedmore.com/itunes   and thanks for your support of this show.  I want to invite you to help contribute to this podcast by submitting a question for a #Q&AEdition of The Mind Your Business Podcast. All you have to do is go to www.jameswedmore.com/QA and record a question (under 4 minutes or less) that could be featured on an upcoming episode. In this episode you’ll hear: Why it’s so important to understand that your email list is an asset to your business, and the advantages using it has over just gathering more followers on social media  How building your list should be about more than just collecting email addresses  Something that is holding back a lot of entrepreneurs right now and keeping them stuck in this process [plus a reminder about “TLC”!] Specific ways to leverage and harness your launch in order to build your list More list building strategies we use that have given us super high conversion rates  How to effectively use your launch runway to build your email list and generate more leads One of the most under-utilized tools that we have at our disposal as online business owners   For full show notes and links, visit: www.mindyourbusinesspodcast.com/blog/613 
    5/5/2023
    26:11

About The Mind Your Business Podcast

All entrepreneurs want to know the secret to success. James Wedmore, a seven-figure online entrepreneur, believes success is created by mindset over strategy, magic over metrics, and attitude over action. In this podcast, James untangles the common misconception that hustle and hard work are all it takes to be successful.
