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2 episodes
- Today we wrap up our sibling harmony series with the third W: waze. In this second episode, we get practical about the everyday habits that help brothers and sisters fight for each other, not against each other: building a family identity in Christ (John 13:34), making home a place your kids actually want to come back to, and remembering that the goal isn't zero conflict but training kids to love, serve, confess, and forgive under one roof.
You'll hear why disrespect should be costly, how family dinners and daddy-daughter dates build the bond, why your kids' relationship matters more than any toy, and how to speak life as a family in the building business (Ephesians 4:29). A practical, gospel-rooted look at how, by wisdom, a house is built (Proverbs 24:3–4), and how to raise forever siblings, not temporary friends.
► Get Millye's Groundwork workbook: https://a.co/d/052j8wpV
► Visit Millye's website: https://millyehale.com/
#SiblingHarmony #ChristianParenting #ChristianMom #BiblicalParenting #FaithAndFamily #SiblingRivalry #RaisingKids #FamilyCulture #MomLife #ParentingTips #GospelCenteredHome #IntentionalParenting
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Timecodes:
0:00 Ways: the greatest gift you give your kids is a sibling
0:58 The goal isn't zero conflict
1:43 Be the house your kids want to come to
2:15 A family identity in Christ (John 13:34)
3:16 Family language, fun, and "Returned with Honor"
4:53 "We fight for each other" and zero tolerance for disrespect
7:08 Family dinners, bedtime, and daddy-daughter dates
9:52 Be a student of your children and close the circle
11:03 Celebrate each other: "It's no fun without Blaine"
13:14 Making deposits at home and in public
15:36 Vacations, shared experiences, and non-negotiables
20:54 Speak life: we're in the building business (Eph. 4:29)
22:25 Handling conflict and consequences that fit the offense
24:08 Model it and look ahead
25:48 By wisdom a house is built: a forever sister, not a temporary friend
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Relevant Episodes:
► Wisdom and Words For Sibling Harmony | Ep 1: https://youtu.be/IGGkYn8Lo5o
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► Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-millye-hale-podcast/id6814886978
► Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4NnLdGs0h353nl2RWuhdIf
► Connect with Millye on Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/millyehale/
- Today we dig into sibling harmony and why rivalry doesn’t have to be the default in your home. In this episode, we break down the wisdom and the words that shape how brothers and sisters relate, the biblical call to build your house (Proverbs 14:1), seeing each child as fearfully and wonderfully made, and treating conflict as training ground instead of chaos.
You’ll hear why parents are mediators, not referees; how to speak life instead of labels; and the family standards that forge forever friendships. A practical, gospel-rooted look at cultivating harmony inside the four walls God entrusted to you.
#siblingharmony #christianparenting #biblicalparenting #siblingrivalry #wisdomandwords #proverbs #christianmom #christianhome #familydiscipleship #raisingkids #gospelparenting
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Timecodes:
0:00 Introduction — Sibling Harmony (Wisdom, Words & Ways)
0:21 Why Rivalry Isn’t Inevitable
1:09 Harmony as a Symphony
1:33 A Wise Woman Builds Her House (Proverbs 14:1)
2:49 Spiritual “Reading Glasses”
3:39 What Wisdom Sees
9:48 Words That Give Life
11:22 Building Sibling Bonds Before the Baby Arrives
14:05 Mediator, Not Referee
15:43 Fight for Each Other, Not Against Each Other
16:40 Understandable, Never Acceptable
18:28 Closing — Building a Home on Christ
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► Connect with Millye on Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/millyehale/
Millye Hale on Sibling Relationships | Ep 1
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About The Millye Hale Podcast
For over 30 years, Millye Hale has been on a mission to equip parents with biblical wisdom, practical discipline strategies, and a heart-centered approach to rearing children in Christ. Today, she is passionate about helping parents stand firm in God’s truth, cultivate Christ-centered homes, and train up children who walk in obedience and faith. Her message is clear: You are not alone. You are called. And by His grace, you are equipped.
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