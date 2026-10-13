Today we wrap up our sibling harmony series with the third W: waze. In this second episode, we get practical about the everyday habits that help brothers and sisters fight for each other, not against each other: building a family identity in Christ (John 13:34), making home a place your kids actually want to come back to, and remembering that the goal isn't zero conflict but training kids to love, serve, confess, and forgive under one roof.



You'll hear why disrespect should be costly, how family dinners and daddy-daughter dates build the bond, why your kids' relationship matters more than any toy, and how to speak life as a family in the building business (Ephesians 4:29). A practical, gospel-rooted look at how, by wisdom, a house is built (Proverbs 24:3–4), and how to raise forever siblings, not temporary friends.



► Get Millye's Groundwork workbook: https://a.co/d/052j8wpV

► Visit Millye's website: https://millyehale.com/



#SiblingHarmony #ChristianParenting #ChristianMom #BiblicalParenting #FaithAndFamily #SiblingRivalry #RaisingKids #FamilyCulture #MomLife #ParentingTips #GospelCenteredHome #IntentionalParenting



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Timecodes:

0:00 Ways: the greatest gift you give your kids is a sibling

0:58 The goal isn't zero conflict

1:43 Be the house your kids want to come to

2:15 A family identity in Christ (John 13:34)

3:16 Family language, fun, and "Returned with Honor"

4:53 "We fight for each other" and zero tolerance for disrespect

7:08 Family dinners, bedtime, and daddy-daughter dates

9:52 Be a student of your children and close the circle

11:03 Celebrate each other: "It's no fun without Blaine"

13:14 Making deposits at home and in public

15:36 Vacations, shared experiences, and non-negotiables

20:54 Speak life: we're in the building business (Eph. 4:29)

22:25 Handling conflict and consequences that fit the offense

24:08 Model it and look ahead

25:48 By wisdom a house is built: a forever sister, not a temporary friend



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Relevant Episodes:

► Wisdom and Words For Sibling Harmony | Ep 1: https://youtu.be/IGGkYn8Lo5o



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► Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-millye-hale-podcast/id6814886978

► Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4NnLdGs0h353nl2RWuhdIf

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