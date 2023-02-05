The Millennial Reset: Everyday Millennials Redefining Success and Happiness

The Millennial Reset is stories of everyday millennials that decided to hit reset, and took a different path in life. Stories that inspire you to challeng... More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
The Journey from Stimulus Overload to Stimulus Detox with Karolina Johansson
In this episode of The Millennial Reset, my guest Karolina shares her story of what it was like to move from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles (population 11 million), to the town that she was raised in Sweden (population 400). Karolina discusses what it was like to go from the stimulus and information overload of living in the US, and keeping up in the rat race, to spending her days getting to know her neighbors, reconnecting with nature and her heritage, and remodeling the house that she had made so many childhood memories in. She also shares the vulnerable story of how the passing of her grandparents created a heightened awareness and accountability for her own mental health, and fueled the drive to make a big leap (across the big pond). Support the showvisit www.themillennialreset.com/podcast to subscribe and listen to all episodes. Join the conversation in the Facebook group, Burnt Out Millennials!
5/2/2023
38:14
Making the Shift from the Hustle to Slower, Conscious Living with Luisa Batiz
In this inspiring episode of The Millennial Reset, my guest Luisa shares her story of the moment that she knew a change was necessary, and leaving behind her successful corporate recruiter lifestyle in New York to move to an eco-friendly farm in Honduras. Luisa discusses how the feelings of discontentment continued to grow as she climbed the corporate ladder of the corporate world, and then one day, she decided that she was ready to make the leap. Luisa now spends her days living a much slower-paced life in coastal Honduras, while also freelancing on the side. She runs an eco-bnb in beautiful Honduras, where she provides the space and quietness for others to go and disconnect to get back in touch with your authentic identity. The beliefs that so many millennials hold that our level of worth comes from our level of productivity is simply a belief, instilled in us based on our childhood and growing up. Luisa's story is the perfect example of what other possibilities exist when we decide to do the inner work of deconditioning from the limiting, sabotaging beliefs that keep so many of us stuck in the rat race. You can learn more about Luisa's off-grid eco-sanctuary in Honduras as https://nuguchu.com. You can also find Luisa on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@sexy_sustainability.Support the showvisit www.themillennialreset.com/podcast to subscribe and listen to all episodes. Join the conversation in the Facebook group, Burnt Out Millennials!
4/24/2023
44:28
Moving Beyond Doubt and Creating Impact Through Your Passions with Stephanie Davis
In this inspiring episode of The Millennial Reset, Stephanie Davis shares her inspirational story of taking the leap from the comfort and security of a 9-5 in order to create an impact on her community through her passion of theater.Stephanie's story is a perfect example of what can happen when you choose to use your passions to create meaningful impact in your community. Using her passion for theater, Stephanie opened a non-profit theater and art program for at-risk students in her small town in Missouri. By letting go of the narratives around fear of failure and self-doubt, Stephanie is now living out her most true and authentic identity that's based on her own dreams and goals, as opposed to what society expects. Learn more about what Stephanie is doing and how you can support at www.thestudiomoberly.com. You can also check out Stephanie's awesome social media work at www.socialstudioz.com.Don't forget to share this episode with your millennial besties, leave a review, and subscribe. Learn more at www.themillennialreset.com.Support the showvisit www.themillennialreset.com/podcast to subscribe and listen to all episodes. Join the conversation in the Facebook group, Burnt Out Millennials!
4/18/2023
38:07
Rediscovering Your Authentic Identity with Sarah Plaisted
In this episode of The Millennial Reset, Sarah shares her story of waking back up to her true, authentic identity and passions. Sarah's millennial burnout and reset story is one that many of us might be familiar with. She had a great job and team, but there was something missing- happiness. And there was that nagging feeling that wasn't going anywhere, that she was meant for so much more than the job title that was defining her identity. So Sarah chose to take the leap into her passions and inner child dreams, to pursue Reiki healing. Sarah's story is a prime example of what can happen when we do the inner work of getting to know our inner child again, and to choose soul over ego. You can learn more about Sarah's amazing Reiki business at https://www.serenityhealingwithsarah.com/Support the showvisit www.themillennialreset.com/podcast to subscribe and listen to all episodes. Join the conversation in the Facebook group, Burnt Out Millennials!
4/12/2023
28:27
Millennial Reset Preview
Get a sneak peek at the Millennial Reset podcast! Full interviews and episodes coming in April 2023! Be sure to visit www.themillennialreset.com to subscribe and learn about more resources to support you in your journey to hit RESET!Support the showvisit www.themillennialreset.com/podcast to subscribe and listen to all episodes. Join the conversation in the Facebook group, Burnt Out Millennials!
About The Millennial Reset: Everyday Millennials Redefining Success and Happiness
The Millennial Reset is stories of everyday millennials that decided to hit reset, and took a different path in life. Stories that inspire you to challenge your mindset of limiting beliefs and step into an identity that’s based on your passions and dreams, rather than chasing the goals of someone else.