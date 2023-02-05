The Millennial Reset: Everyday Millennials Redefining Success and Happiness

Making the Shift from the Hustle to Slower, Conscious Living with Luisa Batiz

In this inspiring episode of The Millennial Reset, my guest Luisa shares her story of the moment that she knew a change was necessary, and leaving behind her successful corporate recruiter lifestyle in New York to move to an eco-friendly farm in Honduras. Luisa discusses how the feelings of discontentment continued to grow as she climbed the corporate ladder of the corporate world, and then one day, she decided that she was ready to make the leap. Luisa now spends her days living a much slower-paced life in coastal Honduras, while also freelancing on the side. She runs an eco-bnb in beautiful Honduras, where she provides the space and quietness for others to go and disconnect to get back in touch with your authentic identity. The beliefs that so many millennials hold that our level of worth comes from our level of productivity is simply a belief, instilled in us based on our childhood and growing up. Luisa's story is the perfect example of what other possibilities exist when we decide to do the inner work of deconditioning from the limiting, sabotaging beliefs that keep so many of us stuck in the rat race. You can learn more about Luisa's off-grid eco-sanctuary in Honduras as https://nuguchu.com. You can also find Luisa on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@sexy_sustainability.